Judgement Day is Here in New Terminator: Resistance Launch Trailer

Judgment Day has arrived and to celebrate the release of Terminator: Resistance launch trailer has been released and shows off a future in which humanity is fighting against the machines.

Check out the short launch trailer down below and let us know in the comments if you will be picking up this game today.

The short launch trailer shows off high-octane action and fast-paced gameplay as Los Angeles is under fire and in the midst of a war. We also get a good in-depth insight into exactly what the gameplay will consist of and that is a cover-based first-person shooter. There seems to be a ton of action as you will be squaring off against tons of different enemy types that range from classic T-800 models to larger machines. The game is looking pretty solid if you’re a fan of the world the original films have created.

Terminator: Resistance takes place in a dark dystopian future in which humanity is in a war against machines. It will be up to you the soldier to take down the machines and restore humanity. Terminator: Resistance releases today in North America on all consoles. Are you going to pick up this title?

Source: PS Youtube