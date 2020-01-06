Check Out This Insane Live-Action Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II Adaptation

During The Game Awards 2019, we got the reveal of Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II. With the first title taking Senua through a journey in hopes of bringing back the life of her lover, the sequel looks like it will keep the dark and mysterious tone. We don’t have much to go off on right now for the game as there is only the one trailer both announcing the title and showcasing the power of the Xbox Series X.

However, that one trailer still keeps people quite interested in the video game sequel. It’s not hard to see why so much hype is building over this one trailer. We’re seeing a dark, gritty world, with heavy music and an atmosphere that truly feels like something sinister is approaching.

While we don’t have the full details on what this sequel will entail, we do know that the development team is still relatively early into the game so we’re going to be waiting a good while before the game finally makes its way out into the market. With that said, we do know that the title will be available on the upcoming Xbox Series X along with the PC platform.

What you should check out while we wait for more information to come out for the title is a live-action adaptation of the trailer from a YouTube channel called Sonjas Adventures. You can check out that trailer above while the original announcement trailer down below.

Source: YouTube