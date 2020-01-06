Dreams User Creates Amazingly Realistic Breakfast in the Game, Check it Out Here

Dreams is the latest game from iconic developer Media Molecule, and its all about creativity. Users can create some amazing projects, games, and art showcases that will impress the gaming community.

The latest piece to gain some traction is this hyper realistic breakfast made from the game’s tools. Twitter user @Johnee_B displayed his epic “Full Beech Breakfast”. The image showcases eggs, beans, toast, sausages and so much more detail that you might forget its from a video game and not an actual photo from a Diner.

Check out the super realistic breakfast made in Dreams down below:

I have now published my "Full Beech Breakfast" in #MadeInDreams for all to have a closer look at! 🙂https://t.co/ruf1FQiKb0 pic.twitter.com/pJyxGHaej0 — john Beech (@Johnee_B) January 2, 2020

In related news, Dreams has just gone Gold. For those of you who are unaware of reaching gold means, it’s a term used when the game has been completed. Their title is now ready for manufacturing with discs being printed and packaged.

Currently, the game is a PlayStation 4 exclusive and it’s slated to launch on February 14, 2020. However, because we are close to the launch of the PlayStation 5, we’re wondering if there are potential updates aimed for the new console and hardware or if there will be limitations on what players can create compared to the upcoming console. Check out the full article announcing the release date for Dreams right here!

Dreams is set to release officially on February 14th, 2020 for the PS4. Are you excited to jump into the creative game? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: Twitter