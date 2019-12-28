Death Stranding Cargo Short Trailer Showcases the Importance of Taking Care of Your Deliveries

It seems that Sony is keeping with the trend by releasing new Death Stranding short trailers, and today’s is focused on the game’s cargo mechanics.

If you haven’t played Death Stranding yet, you might not know, but your cargo is very important. It is the pivotal piece of the game, you need to deliver items to progress the story and plot. But if you don’t care for your cargo, the mission will fail and players will have to start over.

Check out the new Cargo short trailer for Death Stranding down below:

In related news, Sony has released a couple of other short trailers for their critically acclaimed title, Death Stranding. The other two trailers however, focus on other parts of the game.

The latest trailer for Death Stranding is focused around the game’s thriller moments. If you haven’t gotten around to checking out the latest game from Kojima, let me tell you that the game is filled with some tense moments and true horror excitement.

From the BTs, Mads Mikkelsen, and the empty world of Death stranding, players will definitely be on edge sometimes and the latest trailer showcases some of the biggest thrills of the titular game! Check out the Death Stranding thriller trailer here!

However, if you want to learn more about the equipment system and the new unlock able items players will use throughout the game, click here!

Death Stranding is now available for the PS4. How are you liking the game so far? Enjoying Kojima’s latest title? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: YouTube