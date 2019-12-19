Google Stadia Wraps 2019 Year With Adding Three New Titles for the Platform

Google has announced three new tittles that are now available for their latest cloud-based gaming platform — Stadia.

The platform has been off to a rocky launch ever since it released a couple months back, however, it seems that Google is slowly trying to regain the gaming community’s trust. Before 2019 ends, the mega company announced three new titles for the platform — Borderlands 3, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint, and Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2. Each new game has received its own launch trailer, which you can see below!

Check out the Stadia launch trailer for Borderlands 3 down below:

Check out the Stadia launch trailer for Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint down below:

Check out the Stadia launch trailer for Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 down below:

Google Stadia has been off to an already rocky start. Reviews for the newly launch console are calling the platform unfinished, leaving plenty of desired features missing.

However, even though it seems that most critics are having a problem with the console so far, a lot of them are very impressed with the technology at hand. The fact that the stream is as good as it is and how quickly players can jump into their chosen game, is pretty impressive. But does this warrant a free pass? Check out our full review roundup on the Google Stadia right here!

Google’s streaming platform, Stadia is now available to purchase. Are you an early adopter? Did these three new titles excite you? Let us know in the comments below!

