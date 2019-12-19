The Game Awards 2019 Received 45 Million Viewers, 73% Percent Increase From Last Year

The Game Awards is rapidly growing with each year passing and the 2019 show proves that with some strong new evidence!

Announced on Twitter by creator of the Game Awards — Geoff Keighley, this year’s show has increased by 73% percent from last year totaling in over 45 million viewers! That is a ton of viewers for a streaming game award show. The game’s industry is huge and the fans are worldwide so it make sense that gamers from all around tune in for the community biggest night!

Check out the official twitter post from Geoff Keighley down below:

Thank you for watching and supporting #TheGameAwards We're honored to announce a record 45 million livestreams for the 2019 show, an increase of 73% over last year. The gaming industry keep growing. And I finally got to meet Beaker. pic.twitter.com/DHniqExMzZ — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) December 18, 2019

The Game Awards 2019 was an epic night filled with fun announcements, a ton of cool guest surprises, and awards being handed out to hard working developers; gamers all around are stoked to be part of the epic gaming community.

However, the big trophy to be handed out is the Game of the Year award, which was given to From Software’s latest title — Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. This is super exciting for the developers as it truly was a standout title for 2019; congratulations to From Software for winning Game of the Year 2019.

The nominees have received their awards and with a ton of categories to filter through, you might have missed a couple of the winners. The full list of winners are detailed so if you want to check out who won big at The Game Awards 2019, you can do so with ease. Check out the full list of winners for The Game Awards 2019’s show right here!

Did you watch the 2019 Game Awards? If so, what was your favorite part? Make sure to let us know in the comments below!

Source: Twitter