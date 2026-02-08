GTA Online: Deadline Duet Guide

Is that your blood pumping or are you just happy to see me?

Source [1]

You and your main squeeze have been called forth in GTA Online to team up and become the true power couple! From now til February 18th, 2026, you can pair up and take on other riders in a new adversary mode called Deadline Duet. What does this all entail? What are the rewards tied to this racing mode? Let’s see!

How do I Find Deadline Duet?

Once you have a partner to play this mode with, open the interaction menu inside the game.

inside the game. Navigate over to the Online tab.

tab. Scroll down to Adversary Mode.

From here, there are three maps to choose from.

Deadline Duet I: Takes place in Little Seoul .

Takes place in . Deadline Duet II: Takes place in Burton.

Takes place in Deadline Duet III: Takes place in Elysian Island.

What is Deadline Duet?

Suiting up and hopping atop the futuristic Shotaros, two teams duke it out on a floating arena. You and a partner will race around with energy trails following behind you, trying to trap the enemy team into hitting these colorful walls.

This may sound very familiar, and that is because it is! GTA has brought back this Tron inspired mode, Deadline, for the most romantic season of the year! The only difference is that this new mode focuses on you and a teammate pairing up to take on another team, unlike in the original introduction.

Going back to this newer mode, what’s the strategy? How does it work?

You and your teammate must coordinate to try and force the other team into hitting your energy trails through blocking off exits or clever last second turns and maneuvers. Once started, there’s no stopping! The Shotaros are programmed to not stop completely and will only slow down to a certain speed. Once energy trails are hit, the player will explode, losing a life. Another way to lose a life is by going off the side of the arena and out of the zone. Once a life has been lost, if you still have more to spare, you will respawn quickly and with a few seconds of invincibility to get your bearings before diving back into the fray.

When it comes to the energy trails, friendly fire is semi off. By this, we mean you are able to go through your teammates energy trails, but you are still not able to go through your own. You and your teammate may be able to use this to your advantage, so keep this in mind for whatever strategy you two come up with!

Power ups

Image showing gameplay with powerups at the top

This mode includes three powerups that are spread across the arena randomly. Players can pick these up by driving through the large icon.

Boost: This powerup is represented by a lightning icon. Once picked up, the player will gain a speed boost. A double-edge sword, this powerup can prove incredibly useful at cutting off enemies quickly while also proving difficult if not paying attention and either running off the arena or even hitting your own trails.

This powerup is represented by a lightning icon. Once picked up, the player will gain a speed boost. A double-edge sword, this powerup can prove incredibly useful at cutting off enemies quickly while also proving difficult if not paying attention and either running off the arena or even hitting your own trails. Zoned: This powerup is represented by an hourglass icon. With this, players have a short window where they can slow down time. This effect lasts 5 seconds and can allow you to navigate your bike more easily around or along enemy trails to avoid death.

This powerup is represented by an hourglass icon. With this, players have a short window where they can slow down time. This effect lasts 5 seconds and can allow you to navigate your bike more easily around or along enemy trails to avoid death. Hop: This powerup is represented by an up arrow coming from a diamond icon. As the name suggests, players can “hop” once. Can be used to hop over enemy energy trails if you’ve been surrounded. Another use is trapping an enemy by circling around an enemy and hopping over your own energy trail to complete the circle. Just hope they don’t have the same powerup!

Rewards

Dueting in this adversary mode, you and your teammate can earn triple rewards, making it possible to earn up to $125,000 on top of the bonus from winning first place. Along with that, players do earn some RP as well, where you can expect around 720 for winning.

Wanting to know more things introduced in the new update? You can find out here soon!