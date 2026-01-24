GTA Online: How to Sell Weed

Got any green? No, I’m not talking about money! Though if you’ve got that, I’ll take it too!

Money makes the world go round in GTA Online, we know it, you know it. But all that moolah ain’t gonna make itself! Well, technically it can, we’ve even covered a way to do that here. But if you’re looking for a more hands-on approach, we might know a guy, you know? OK, we’re talking about weed! These days that might not be super taboo in this popular online game, but we aren’t doing it super legally, so let’s not advertise it alright? I’ll tell you what you need to know in order to sell some green on the side.

What do I Need to Sell Weed in GTA Online?

First off, you’re going to need a clubhouse. These properties were added in the Bikers update for purchase through Maze Bank Foreclosures. This is a site accessible through your in-game phone and clicking on the Internet app. From there you choose from a variety of clubhouses for sale and begin an introductory cutscene where a character named Malc will explain a few things available now that you own a clubhouse.

Next, you will need to purchase/own a Weed Farm, but that’s to be expected right? Can’t sell the weed without obtaining it first!

In order to buy one of these illicit businesses, you will need to head to a clubhouse you own and register as an MC President. From there, you can use a laptop located in the clubhouse to access The Open Road, an underground network server run by the familiar character, Lester.

To register as an MC President,

Open the interaction menu. The M Key on your keyboard, pressing and holding the View button on a Xbox controller, or pressing and holding the touchpad on a PS controller.

Scroll down the options to Register as a Boss .

. Choose Motorcycle Club President.

Then click Start a Motorcycle Club

When you log into The Open Road, it will show businesses you own along with a tab that you’ll click, called Buy Business. From here, on the left side of the screen, select Weed. You have four locations to choose from.

Once you choose the weed farm you’d like to grow some goods, you will have to then do a setup mission. Annoying, we know. But that’s all! Sorta. You will have to make sure the farm has supplies to continue growing the product. You can either buy or steal these supplies.

How Do I Sell Weed in GTA Online?

For this, you will need to register as an MC President.

To register as an MC President,

Open the interaction menu. The M Key on your keyboard, pressing and holding the View button on a Xbox controller, or pressing and holding the touchpad on a PS controller.

Scroll down the options to Register as a Boss .

. Choose Motorcycle Club President.

Then click Start a Motorcycle Club

Head inside your weed farm to where you will find a laptop with access to The Open Road. On this site, you are able to do a multitude of things, like resupplying or buying upgrades. But for now we focus on the main section of the screen, showing the status of your farm, where near the bottom there will be a large button marked Sell Stock. Click this and then select the location you would like to sell to. It’ll then ask if you’re sure you want to sell the goods to the area, click Confirm.

After confirming, now it’s time to go drop off that herb! You will have a waypoint added to your map, where you can drive, fly, whatever you need to do to get to the drop-off point where you will then get paid!

Congratulations, if you weren’t a criminal in the game before (which is highly unlikely), you certainly are now! Are you proud of yourself? You are? Oh, good!