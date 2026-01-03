GTA Online: How to Make Passive Income Using the Nightclub

The grind never stops in GTA Online when it comes to money. But did you know you could earn passively? Find out how.

Cash, moolah, loot, benjamins. Whatever term you use for it, money makes the world go round. In GTA Online, this is no exception. Buying, selling, it’s all part of the game, no pun intended. But just like in real life, making dough isn’t always easy. No problem, we’ve listed a good way you can make a lot of smackaroos on the side. (Ok, ok, we’ll also stop with the slang.)

How do I make Passive Income?

Let’s talk about what passive income is first. This is income that accumulates even if you’re not actively working for the money. In GTA Online, you will have to be actively in the game, or AFK, for the income to slowly build in whatever business you use for this. This is a great way to gain money if you play for long periods or are able to have the game on while you do something else. So now with that out of the way, what are some good passive income opportunities?

Nightclub

Owning a nightclub is fantastic for passive income. You can increase how much you receive by boosting your club’s popularity. A nightclub at full popularity will bring in around 50k each in-game day. The club’s safe where the funds go into holds up to 250k, so be sure to collect your goods every couple of hours. Here are a couple of ways to increase the popularity temporarily.

Nightclub Mission: There are promotion missions that will help either increase your nightclubs popularity or keep it at max. Each mission gives a 25% boost to your club. This can be done by going into your club’s laptop and going into the Nightclub Management tab. From there, press “Promote Club”. Another way to start these missions is by calling Tony on your in-game phone and clicking “Request Club Management”. Completing these missions also rewards the player with a bit of money as well.

DJs: There are multiple DJs you can hire for your club, each one costly 100k at first to hire. Doing so will automatically increase your popularity bar to full. Rebooking that same DJ at a later time will only cost the player 10k but will not completely fill the popularity bar, only increasing it by 10%.

Drunken VIP / Removing Troublemaker: These missions are quick and easy ways to boost your club’s popularity without having to do much except to walk into your club. They are usually available once every in-game day, and completing these gives the player an additional 10k as a reward.

Warehouse

This is an extension that’s made available for Nightclub owners pretty soon after setting up. But getting it up and ready to earn you money, that takes a bit of time and a whole lotta money. Hey, you can’t make money without spending some, right?

First, the whole operation rests on hiring Warehouse Technicians. You’ll get an initial one for free after you’ve purchased the nightclub, but there are 5 in total that you can hire. Each one costs more than the last, in total costing you, the player, almost 1 million dollars. This is expensive for sure but almost necessary to successfully run your warehouse and gain money. Next, you’ll need each of these warehouse technicians assigned to a different property to go out and retrieve goods that you can sell for profit. Here’s where we hit the next snag. You have to own the properties that contain the goods that you’re sending a tech out to. In the Warehouse Management tab, you will see the goods that you can put each technician on. Here’s the type of property you have to own that is tied to each good, and how much each earns you an hour.

Cargo and Shipments: CEO Office Special Cargo Warehouse/ Smuggler’s Hangar

$8,570/hr

Sporting Goods: Gunrunning Bunker

$7,500/hr

South American Imports: Cocaine Lockup

$13,500/hr

Pharmaceutical Research: Meth Lab

$11,475/hr

Organic Produce: Weed Farm

$6,075

Printing & Copying: Document Office

$5,400

Cash Creation: Fake Cash Factory

$9,450

Now you don’t have to own all of these, only enough of them to assign all technicians to different ones. But to maximize profits it’s highly encouraged to work your way up to owning all these businesses, as well as upgrading your nightclub’s storage, and technicians to assign to them all. Even reassigning one to another place every once in a while to ensure a full warehouse at all times.

When you’re done sitting and watching the in-game tv or racing around the city in your highspeed sportscar for a couple of hours, hop back into the club laptop, click the “Sell Goods” tab and rack in your well-earned cash.

There are also upgrades available to keep your club’s popularity from dropping too quickly as well as improving your warehouse operations. We’ve included just the basics to help get your passive income rolling in. The grind never stops.