GTA Online: The Fastest Motorcycle

Fast, stylish, fierce! Whether you like ‘em classic, or prefer a sleeker design, motorcycles of all kinds pique the interests of us all. You don’t even have to want to ride a motorcycle to be able to appreciate how many of them look and sound. This admiration doesn’t end when those designs translate to pixels and polygons, with players in GTA Online carrying their love for the speed and glory these machines provide. So, here’s the question. What’s the fastest one out there in San Andreas? The answers may be odd to find out.

What is the Fastest Motorcycle in GTA Online?

Hakuchou Drag

Source [1]

In terms of what the fastest is, with all the bells and whistles added, is unmistakenly the Hakuchou Drag. Created by the fictional Japanese manufacturer, Shitzu, this dual seater customized version of the Hakuchou first appeared in GTA IV’s downloadable pack, The Lost and Damned. Eventually the drag bike was reintroduced to GTA Online through the Bikers update.

Without any upgrades, the Hakuchou Drag tops out speed wise at 129.9mph (209 km/h) while the rider is leaning forward and only has the sole rider, going from 0 to 62mph in 2.2 seconds

However, with the performance upgrades available at Hao’s Special Works, this top speed increases substantially, peaking at a nice 161.9mph (260.5 km/h), going from 0 to 62mph in 1.7 seconds. Pretty speedy right? Compared to the fastest car currently available, the Vapid FMJ MK V, topping out at 155.75 mph (250.65 km/h). And that’s with the performance upgrades. Yeah, we’ll say that’s pretty fast.

Any downsides to achieving this incredible speed? Yeah, sorry to say. This bike’s suspension is a bit notorious for being susceptible to bumps on the road. So is that the worst? No, but players have mentioned being able to tell a noticeable difference when riding other better suited bikes.

Finally, let’s get into the price. Base price, this motorcycle will cost you a smooth $976,000, available for purchase through Legendary Motorsport. If you are hoping to reach those heavenly top speeds, you’ll be forking out an additional $1,450,000. Pretty costly, but is it worth it? Many players seem to think so.

The Western Reever

Source [2]

Introduced in The Contract update in late 2021. This street motorcycle, manufactured by the Western Motorcycle Company, holds a secret speed.

Ok so this motorcycle is technically not the fastest, but we had to include this oddity of a motorcycle for a specific reason. See, the Western Reever typically reaches around 121mph(194.731km/h). We hear you, that’s not very fast at all! And you’d be right, it’s not even the fastest base motorcycle available in the game. What makes it special, though, is its ability to reach 163mph(262.323km/h), potentially higher. How? By using an exploit in the game.

It’s actually pretty simple, all you need to do is pop a wheelie. If you maintain this wheelie, for some reason, the game will speed up the motorcycle, rather than slowing it down as normal. Doing this consistently, you are able to gain tremendous speed by keeping the front wheel off the ground.

Mind you, using this exploit to achieve this speed will cause the motorcycle to be a bit… Buggy. Hard to maneuver and turn, one could expect trying to ride around while keeping a wheelie would turn out to be pretty difficult, but hey, why not give it a try?

If you are up to the task, you can purchase this bike from Legendary Motorsports for $1,900,000.

Surprised? Maybe not, crazy glitches and exploits are pretty standard in modern games, even in one as old as GTA V. But it’s hard to not be a little impressed that two bikes so different could be on the same level when a bit of technical trickery is applied!