GTA Online: Where to Buy Helmets

Stylish and protective, helmets have a benefit both in real life and in-game. In GTA Online if your player wears a bullet-proof helmet, your character will be protected from one kill headshots, instead treating the damage as normal body damage. Other helmets, like aircraft helmets, add a helpful HUD that displays angle to the ground and altitude. Plus, let’s not lie, helmets can be a stylish addition to an outfit that adds a bit of mystery to your character! (Celty from Durarara, hello?!) So where does one acquire a helmet? Let’s find out!
Where Can I Buy Helmets?
You can buy helmets at any clothing store on GTA Online. To find the helmets, go into the store and find hats. Open there and you will find a Helmets section to go into and preview each helmet along with its price.
For combat helmets, biker helmets, and flight helmets, you can go to the Vespucci Movie Masks, found on the beach on the west lower side of the map.
List Of In-Store Helmets
- Forest Bulletproof – $21,000
- Tan Bulletproof- $20,700
- Charcoal Bulletproof – $20,400
- Gray Bulletproof – $20,300
- Black Bulletproof – $20,000
- Blue Construction Helmet – $12500
- White Construction Helmet- $15500
- Orange Construction Helmet – $12750
- Yellow Construction Helmet – $11500
- White Firefighter & Goggles – $46800
- Orange Firefighter & Goggles – $45100
- Yellow Firefighter & Goggles – $49700
- White Firefighter – $46800
- Orange Firefighter – $45100
- Yellow Firefighter – $49700
- Atomic Helmet – $30450
- Tropic Helmet – $28700
- Boost Helmet – $24750
- Snakeskin Helmet – $37000
- Digital Helmet – $22000
- Cubist Helmet – $31000
- Cobble Helmet – $29500
- Death Helmet – $36850
- Skeleton Helmet – $45000
- Sprunk Helmet – $34200
- Tri Helmet – $21500
- Burst Helmet – $43650
- Vibe Helmet – $41300
- SA Assault Helmet – $33000
- Slalom Helmet – $31500
- Downhill Helmet – $23500
- Silver JC Helmet – $45000
- Gold JC Helmet – $60000
- Pink JC Helmet – $26000
- Black JC Helmet – $25575
- Red JC Helmet – $24500
- White JC Helmet – $22500
- Black Jag Mod Helmet – $6815
- Black Stripes Mod Helmet – $6650
- Blue Chain Mod Helmet – $6485
- Red Stripes Mod Helmet – $6320
- Blue Stripes Mod Helmet – $6155
- White Stars Mod Helmet – $5990
- Black Slash Mod Helmet – $5825
- Blue Stars Mod Helmet – $5660
- White Flag Mod Helmet – $5495
- Brown Mod Helmet – $5330
- Red Mod Helmet – $5165
- Swirl Mod Helmet – $5000
- Blue Open-Face Helmet – $975
- Gray Open-Face Helmet – $730
- Black Open-Face Helmet – $650
- Retro Bubble Helmets
- Gold Retro Bubble – $50000
- Pink Retro Bubble – $21000
- Black Retro Bubble – $20575
- Red Retro Bubble – $19500
- Blue Retro Bubble – $18700
- White Retro Bubble – $17500
- Pale Blue Retro Bubble – $24500
- Orange Retro Bubble – $26500
- Gray Retro Bubble – $30000
- Cream Retro Bubble – $27500
- Matte Mirrored Biker – $19500
- Matte All Black Biker – $17250
- Glossy Mirrored Biker – $20000
- Glossy All Black Biker – $17750
- Off-road Helmets
- Matte Black Off-road – $15750
- Glossy Black Off-road – $15250
- Western MC Yellow Helmet – $1060
- Steel Horse Blue Helmet – $1400
- Black Helmet – $675
Combat Helmets – Vespucci Movie Masks
- Zebra Advanced – $50600
- Black & Red Advanced – $52500
- Flecktarn Advanced – $52150
- Brushstroke Advanced – $51800
- Cobble Advanced – $49300
- Contrast Camo Advanced – $51600
- Splinter Advanced – $50800
- Aqua Camo Advanced – $45800
- Gray Woodland Advanced – $44750
- Green Pattern Advanced – $51800
- Crosshatch Advanced – $41950
- Dark Woodland Advanced – $51400
- Fall Advanced – $48050
- Peach Digital Advanced – $43800
- Pink Pattern Advanced – $51400
- Tiger Advanced – $52450
- Brown Digital Advanced – $46900
- Leopard Advanced – $52350
- White Advanced – $42850
- Brown Advanced – $40450
- Moss Advanced – $41200
- Black Advanced – $51300
- Zebra Quad Lens – $96400
- Black & Red Quad Lens – $100000
- Flecktarn Quad Lens – $99300
- Brushstroke Quad Lens – $98700
- Cobble Quad Lens – $93950
- Contrast Camo Quad Lens – $98250
- Splinter Quad Lens – $96750
- Gray Woodland Quad Lens – $85250
- Green Pattern Quad Lens – $98650
- Crosshatch Quad Lens – $79950
- Dark Woodland Quad Lens – $97950
- Fall Quad Lens – $91550
- Peach Digital Quad Lens – $83400
- Pink Pattern Quad Lens – $97950
- Tiger Quad Lens – $99900
- Brown Digital Quad Lens – $89350
- Leopard Quad Lens – $99700
- White Quad Lens – $81600
- Brown Quad Lens – $77050
- Moss Quad Lens – $78500
- Black Quad Lens – $97700
- Zebra Dual Lens – $71390
- Black & Red Dual Lens – $77880
- Flecktarn Dual Lens – $73540
- Brushstroke Dual Lens – $73100
- Cobble Dual Lens – $69580
- Contrast Camo Dual Lens – $72770
- Splinter Dual Lens – $74640
- Aqua Camo Dual Lens – $64630
- Gray Woodland Dual Lens – $63140
- Green Pattern Dual Lens – $75300
- Crosshatch Dual Lens – $59240
- Dark Woodland Dual Lens – $74030
- Fall Dual Lens – $67820
- Peach Digital Dual Lens – $61770
- Pink Pattern Dual Lens – $72550
- Tiger Dual Lens – $76950
- Brown Digital Dual Lens – $66170
- Leopard Dual Lens – $76070
- White Dual Lens – $50450
- Brown Dual Lens – $47090
- Moss Dual Lens – $78500
- Black Dual Lens – $65380
- Peace Combat Helmet – $20610
- Green Stars Combat Helmet – $19690
- Patriot Combat Helmet – $19820
Biker Helmets – Vespucci Movie Masks
- Green Faggio Mod – $8700
- Green Roundel Mod – $7250
- Faggio Mod – $8950
- Roundel Mod – $7500
- Chromed Dome – $35000
- Skull and Snake Dome – $21275
- Ace of Spades Dome – $21690
- Ride Free Dome – $20935
- Ox and Hatchets Dome – $21505
- Feathers Dome – $20180
- Green Dome – $20340
- Star and Stripes Dome – $23400
- Orange Fiber Dome – $21400
- Carbon Dome – $25380
- Black Dome – $19440
- Spiked Skull Cap – $21750
- Finned Skull Cap – $20050
- Visored Skull Cap – $16750
- Skull Cap – $15050
- Skull and Snake Spiked – $26275
- Ace of Spades Spiked – $26690
- Ride Free Spiked – $25935
- Ox and Hatchets Spiked – $26505
- Feathers Spiked – $25180
- Green Spiked – $25340
- Star and Stripes Spiked – $28400
- Orange Fiber Spiked – $26400
- Carbon Spiked – $30380
- Black Spiked – $24440
Flight Helmets – Vespucci Movie Masks
- Zebra Full Face – $32450
- Black & Red Full Face – $35400
- Flecktarn Full Face – $33425
- Brushstroke Full Face – $33225
- Cobble Full Face – $31625
- Contrast Camo Full Face – $33075
- Splinter Full Face – $33925
- Aqua Camo Full Face – $29375
- Gray Woodland Full Face – $28700
- Green Pattern Full Face – $34225
- Crosshatch Full Face – $26925
- Dark Woodland Full Face – $33650
- Fall Full Face – $30825
- Peach Digital Full Face – $28075
- Pink Pattern Full Face – $32975
- Tiger Full Face – $34975
- Brown Digital Full Face – $30075
- Leopard Full Face – $34575
- White Full Face – $27475
- Brown Full Face – $25950
- Moss Full Face – $26425
- Black Full Face – $32900
- Yellow & Black Flight Helmet – $46770
- Shark Mouth Flight Helmet – $48125
- Leopard Flight Helmet – $45805
- Tiger Flight Helmet – $47235
- Zebra Flight Helmet – $44795
- Patriot Flight Helmet – $45305
- STFU Flight Helmet – $42240
- Other Side Flight Helmet – $38290
- Red & White Flight Helmet – $42990
- Mind Over Matter Flight Helmet – $44270
- Snake Killers Flight Helmet – $43735
- DFA Flight Helmet – $36625
- Blue & Orange Flight Helmet – $40695
- Green & Yellow Flight Helmet – $39105
- Zeus Flight Helmet – $41470
- Orange & Black Flight Helmet – $47685
- 51st Squad Flight Helmet – $46295
- Lime & Black Flight Helmet – $39905
- White Flight Helmet – $21990
- Brown Flight Helmet – $21520
Quite a lot to choose from, we know. But that just means even more options to better suit whatever outfit you may choose, along with your choice of bike, plane, whatever!