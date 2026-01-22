GTA Online: Where to Buy Helmets

So many to choose from, we hope you don’t have any indecision issues!

Stylish and protective, helmets have a benefit both in real life and in-game. In GTA Online if your player wears a bullet-proof helmet, your character will be protected from one kill headshots, instead treating the damage as normal body damage. Other helmets, like aircraft helmets, add a helpful HUD that displays angle to the ground and altitude. Plus, let’s not lie, helmets can be a stylish addition to an outfit that adds a bit of mystery to your character! (Celty from Durarara, hello?!) So where does one acquire a helmet? Let’s find out!

Where Can I Buy Helmets?

You can buy helmets at any clothing store on GTA Online. To find the helmets, go into the store and find hats. Open there and you will find a Helmets section to go into and preview each helmet along with its price.

For combat helmets, biker helmets, and flight helmets, you can go to the Vespucci Movie Masks, found on the beach on the west lower side of the map.

List Of In-Store Helmets

Forest Bulletproof – $21,000

Tan Bulletproof- $20,700

Charcoal Bulletproof – $20,400

Gray Bulletproof – $20,300

Black Bulletproof – $20,000

Blue Construction Helmet – $12500

White Construction Helmet- $15500

Orange Construction Helmet – $12750

Yellow Construction Helmet – $11500

White Firefighter & Goggles – $46800

Orange Firefighter & Goggles – $45100

Yellow Firefighter & Goggles – $49700

White Firefighter – $46800

Orange Firefighter – $45100

Yellow Firefighter – $49700

Atomic Helmet – $30450

Tropic Helmet – $28700

Boost Helmet – $24750

Snakeskin Helmet – $37000

Digital Helmet – $22000

Cubist Helmet – $31000

Cobble Helmet – $29500

Death Helmet – $36850

Skeleton Helmet – $45000

Sprunk Helmet – $34200

Tri Helmet – $21500

Burst Helmet – $43650 Vibe Helmet – $41300

SA Assault Helmet – $33000

Slalom Helmet – $31500

Downhill Helmet – $23500

Silver JC Helmet – $45000 Gold JC Helmet – $60000

Pink JC Helmet – $26000

Black JC Helmet – $25575

Red JC Helmet – $24500

White JC Helmet – $22500

Black Jag Mod Helmet – $6815

Black Stripes Mod Helmet – $6650

Blue Chain Mod Helmet – $6485

Red Stripes Mod Helmet – $6320

Blue Stripes Mod Helmet – $6155

White Stars Mod Helmet – $5990

Black Slash Mod Helmet – $5825

Blue Stars Mod Helmet – $5660

White Flag Mod Helmet – $5495

Brown Mod Helmet – $5330

Red Mod Helmet – $5165

Swirl Mod Helmet – $5000

Blue Open-Face Helmet – $975

Gray Open-Face Helmet – $730

Black Open-Face Helmet – $650 Retro Bubble Helmets

Gold Retro Bubble – $50000

Pink Retro Bubble – $21000

Black Retro Bubble – $20575

Red Retro Bubble – $19500

Blue Retro Bubble – $18700

White Retro Bubble – $17500

Pale Blue Retro Bubble – $24500

Orange Retro Bubble – $26500

Gray Retro Bubble – $30000

Cream Retro Bubble – $27500

Matte Mirrored Biker – $19500

Matte All Black Biker – $17250

Glossy Mirrored Biker – $20000

Glossy All Black Biker – $17750

Off-road Helmets

Matte Black Off-road – $15750

Glossy Black Off-road – $15250

Western MC Yellow Helmet – $1060

Steel Horse Blue Helmet – $1400

Black Helmet – $675

Combat Helmets – Vespucci Movie Masks

Zebra Advanced – $50600

Black & Red Advanced – $52500

Flecktarn Advanced – $52150

Brushstroke Advanced – $51800

Cobble Advanced – $49300

Contrast Camo Advanced – $51600

Splinter Advanced – $50800

Aqua Camo Advanced – $45800

Gray Woodland Advanced – $44750

Green Pattern Advanced – $51800

Crosshatch Advanced – $41950

Dark Woodland Advanced – $51400

Fall Advanced – $48050

Peach Digital Advanced – $43800

Pink Pattern Advanced – $51400

Tiger Advanced – $52450

Brown Digital Advanced – $46900

Leopard Advanced – $52350

White Advanced – $42850

Brown Advanced – $40450

Moss Advanced – $41200

Black Advanced – $51300 Zebra Quad Lens – $96400

Black & Red Quad Lens – $100000

Flecktarn Quad Lens – $99300

Brushstroke Quad Lens – $98700

Cobble Quad Lens – $93950

Contrast Camo Quad Lens – $98250

Splinter Quad Lens – $96750

Gray Woodland Quad Lens – $85250

Green Pattern Quad Lens – $98650

Crosshatch Quad Lens – $79950

Dark Woodland Quad Lens – $97950

Fall Quad Lens – $91550

Peach Digital Quad Lens – $83400

Pink Pattern Quad Lens – $97950

Tiger Quad Lens – $99900

Brown Digital Quad Lens – $89350

Leopard Quad Lens – $99700

White Quad Lens – $81600

Brown Quad Lens – $77050

Moss Quad Lens – $78500

Black Quad Lens – $97700

Zebra Dual Lens – $71390

Black & Red Dual Lens – $77880 Flecktarn Dual Lens – $73540

Brushstroke Dual Lens – $73100

Cobble Dual Lens – $69580

Contrast Camo Dual Lens – $72770

Splinter Dual Lens – $74640

Aqua Camo Dual Lens – $64630

Gray Woodland Dual Lens – $63140

Green Pattern Dual Lens – $75300

Crosshatch Dual Lens – $59240

Dark Woodland Dual Lens – $74030

Fall Dual Lens – $67820

Peach Digital Dual Lens – $61770

Pink Pattern Dual Lens – $72550

Tiger Dual Lens – $76950

Brown Digital Dual Lens – $66170

Leopard Dual Lens – $76070

White Dual Lens – $50450

Brown Dual Lens – $47090

Moss Dual Lens – $78500

Black Dual Lens – $65380

Peace Combat Helmet – $20610

Green Stars Combat Helmet – $19690

Patriot Combat Helmet – $19820

Biker Helmets – Vespucci Movie Masks

Green Faggio Mod – $8700

Green Roundel Mod – $7250

Faggio Mod – $8950

Roundel Mod – $7500

Chromed Dome – $35000

Skull and Snake Dome – $21275

Ace of Spades Dome – $21690

Ride Free Dome – $20935

Ox and Hatchets Dome – $21505

Feathers Dome – $20180

Green Dome – $20340

Star and Stripes Dome – $23400

Orange Fiber Dome – $21400

Carbon Dome – $25380 Black Dome – $19440

Spiked Skull Cap – $21750

Finned Skull Cap – $20050

Visored Skull Cap – $16750

Skull Cap – $15050

Skull and Snake Spiked – $26275

Ace of Spades Spiked – $26690

Ride Free Spiked – $25935

Ox and Hatchets Spiked – $26505

Feathers Spiked – $25180

Green Spiked – $25340

Star and Stripes Spiked – $28400

Orange Fiber Spiked – $26400

Carbon Spiked – $30380

Black Spiked – $24440

Flight Helmets – Vespucci Movie Masks

Zebra Full Face – $32450

Black & Red Full Face – $35400

Flecktarn Full Face – $33425

Brushstroke Full Face – $33225

Cobble Full Face – $31625

Contrast Camo Full Face – $33075

Splinter Full Face – $33925

Aqua Camo Full Face – $29375

Gray Woodland Full Face – $28700

Green Pattern Full Face – $34225

Crosshatch Full Face – $26925

Dark Woodland Full Face – $33650

Fall Full Face – $30825

Peach Digital Full Face – $28075

Pink Pattern Full Face – $32975

Tiger Full Face – $34975

Brown Digital Full Face – $30075

Leopard Full Face – $34575

White Full Face – $27475

Brown Full Face – $25950

Moss Full Face – $26425 Black Full Face – $32900

Yellow & Black Flight Helmet – $46770

Shark Mouth Flight Helmet – $48125

Leopard Flight Helmet – $45805

Tiger Flight Helmet – $47235

Zebra Flight Helmet – $44795

Patriot Flight Helmet – $45305

STFU Flight Helmet – $42240

Other Side Flight Helmet – $38290

Red & White Flight Helmet – $42990

Mind Over Matter Flight Helmet – $44270

Snake Killers Flight Helmet – $43735

DFA Flight Helmet – $36625

Blue & Orange Flight Helmet – $40695

Green & Yellow Flight Helmet – $39105

Zeus Flight Helmet – $41470

Orange & Black Flight Helmet – $47685

51st Squad Flight Helmet – $46295

Lime & Black Flight Helmet – $39905

White Flight Helmet – $21990

Brown Flight Helmet – $21520

Quite a lot to choose from, we know. But that just means even more options to better suit whatever outfit you may choose, along with your choice of bike, plane, whatever!