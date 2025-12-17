Minecraft: Mounts of Mayhem- How To Ride Zombie Horses

Image Source: [1]

In the newest Minecraft update drop, the loyal, greener, and creepier variant of our favorite mounts are reintroduced, but now made available in survival, finally! The Mounts of Mayhem introduces multiple new undead mobs, but today we are focusing on one, the Zombie Horse. What’s different about this mob? Let’s find out.

Where can I find a zombie horse?

The zombie horse has many places it can spawn, but the main thing to keep in mind is that no matter where, this undead mob will only spawn in a light level of 0; similar to regular zombies. Not to mention, the spawn rate for this creature is less than 1%.

Zombie horse spawns:

Plains

Windswept Savanna

Savanna

Savanna Plateau

Snowy Plains

Sunflower Plains

Never spawning peacefully, they only spawn being ridden by the hostile mob Zombie Horseman. So prepare for a different and interesting battle, as the zombie horseman will be wielding the new iron spear. If you’re ready and equipped, venture forward brave warriors.

How do I tame a zombie horse?

Once you have defeated the nefarious rider, the zombie horse will now act similar to a regular horse. Taming is easy, mount on its back and hang on as it tries to buck you off. You’ll know the zombie horse is tamed once hearts appear around the player and horse. Zombie horses can also be led around, and healed, using a red mushroom.

Once you have tamed your new undead steed, you can equip your saddle and horse armor as well. The horse armor is surprisingly a key item to have when planning to tame a zombie horse, as without it, the zombie horse will burn in sunlight, just like most undead mobs. How do I get horse armor? If you’re in need of basic armor for your horse to wear, you can craft leather horse armor using 7 leather in an “H” shape. Fancier armors cannot be crafted, and will be found as loot in a multitude of places.

Where can I find Horse Armor?

Copper, Iron, Gold, and Diamond horse armor can be found in more than a few places. As a basis, here’s a couple places you can search chests to find higher tier armor.

Monster Room

Desert Pyramid

Jungle Pyramid

Village

Stronghold

Alright riders, here’s some of the main things you’ll need to know about finding and taming the new Zombie Horse. We wish you luck in your mission to add another fun steed to your stable!