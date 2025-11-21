Best New Anime Games of 2026

Anime may have been “niche” at one point in time, but nowadays, it’s everywhere, and that won’t stop anytime soon. Thus, you won’t be surprised that there are quite a few games on this list that tie into anime in its various forms.

#19 – The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin

How about we start with a classic anime that’s getting the RPG treatment to expand its lore in special ways?

In The Seven Deadly Sins Origin, you’ll take the reins of the legendary squad as they dive into their origins.

For those who don’t know, the group known as the Seven Deadly Sins was once knights of a kingdom. They were lauded for their abilities until they were accused of starting a coup against the king. They were locked up and then freed by the princess when another group tried a coup of their own!

We wish them, and you, luck in that endeavor.

#18 – Samurai Pizza Cats: Blast from the Past!

And now…for something completely different on the anime scale, as Samurai Pizza Cats: Blast from the Past is next on the list!

This apparently is a long-standing property, and apparently, this is something that some people have been wanting for decades. Anime!

In the game, you play as one of the Samurai Pizza Cats, who must fight off evil forces to save Little Tokyo!

Pick your cat, then battle across the land to stop foes, while also powering up your pizza-loving cats! The anime-style of the original is fully on display, so why not give it a shot and see if it’s a cat-tastrophe or not?

#17 – Arknights: Endfield

You might know the adventures that the developer behind Arknights: Endfield has done in the past, but this time around, they’re taking things in a much different direction by making a full-on 3D RPG title for you to enjoy. The game is set on a moon known as Talos-II, and over the course of people being there, various events have happened here, including the creation of a corporation that you now work for.

As you progress through the title, you’ll have to face many different challenges, which means you’ll need to gain allies and power up as much as possible to ensure you survive what’s to come.

#16 – Fugitive Free Rider

This next title, Fugitive Free Rider, is definitely an anime game, because it’s completely nuts and doesn’t try to hide it.

The game is a Musou title, which means that you’ll fight hordes of enemies in the name of your goal. What is your goal? Well, apparently, it’s to stop an heiress who decided to bribe all your fellow fighters with money to…um…we’re not really sure, actually.

As such, you’ll pick your character, work your way through the streets, fight bosses, and attempt to unravel the insane narrative that you’re trapped in. We wish you luck in trying to decipher this madness.

#15 – MOTORSLICE

Now here’s a game that plays with an interesting concept, while also diving into a familiar style of gameplay. MOTORSLICE puts you in the role of “P,” who was asked to do a job in a megacity that has all sorts of terrifying machines within it. You were tasked with destroying the machines and then leaving. But, as it so happens, leaving is quite difficult in this place.

Now, you’ll have to parkour your way through the city, fight off machines with your chainsaw, and figure out the truth about this place so you can get out of it. Think you can handle that?

#14 – Screamer

There have been plenty of anime franchises that have taken on the concept of racing in one form or another. Screamer is just the next one to do it in its own style. Here, this world has plenty of racers who are vying for something, and the only way to get it is by entering a mysterious tournament where victory is anything but assured.

Just as important, the vehicles are imbued with special abilities that allow them to fight as they race. Plus, your ride and the rides of the others you fight are truly connected to their drivers in more ways than one.

Witness their stories as you race to the finish line!

#13 – Edge of Memories

The world of Edge of Memories is doomed. Don’t blame us, that’s literally how it’s described. The reason for this is a massive corruption that has slowly spread all across the land. And now, one young woman is the only thing that is stopping it from completely eclipsing the once vibrant world.

But what is she to do against the monsters that are born from this plague? She finds out that she has the ability to wield the corruption within her…and fight it. You know, that classic anime trope.

Now, she’ll set out on a journey with new allies to try and save the world before its doom is solidified.

#12 – Denshattack!

So, this game is about trains. But not just any kind of train…an ANIME train! Yeah, that might sound weird, but that’s literally the point of this game. You’ll be set in a version of Japan where the world is filled with those who literally race trains and use them as though they were skateboards. Yes, train-sized skateboards. What a futuristic world they live in.

You’ll start as a young train controller and have to work your way across the land while doing all manner of tricks to get high scores, earn allies, and face rivals.

Do you think you can make it all the way to the top?

#11 – In Falsus

Yeah, you know it’s an “anime game” when you don’t even know what the title means.

In Falsus, which we have no idea the meaning of, is about a set of high school girls who get roped into a government program! Doesn’t that sound like fun? Oh, and it just so happens that this program forces them to overcome the natures of a different reality via rhythm-based gameplay. So, you’d better be “in tune” with what’s going on if you hope to progress.

As if that’s not enough, you’ll have to deal with a card system that can help you get stronger and turn the tide against your enemies.

#10 – LIMIT ZERO BREAKERS

LIMIT ZERO BREAKERS literally screams “I’m an anime!” with every fiber of its being. Just look at its title, or its graphics, or the fact that it’s about an “unlikely group of heroes” trying to get a wish granted, and now must save the world from countless dangers. Yep. That’s an anime!

Anyway, while it doesn’t hide its anime stylings, it also doesn’t hide the rather deep systems within. For example, this is no mere turn-based RPG. Instead, it’s a game where rhythm and motion are the keys to overcoming threats. Plus, you can bring in two friends to take on the threats together and ensure victory!

#9 – Bloodstained: The Scarlet Engagement

Next, we have a title that isn’t your traditional anime-style, but it has its own anime flair with its story, combat, and so on. Bloodstained: The Scarlet Engagement continues the fan-favourite franchise by putting you in 16th-century England…and a dark demon-controlled castle has popped up out of nowhere…plunging the land into darkness. Don’t you hate it when that happens?

Anyway, after several failed attempts to bring the castle down, a duo emerges with the ability to finally stop the demon’s reign. But be warned, there are many monsters that await you on your journey, so unleash your full powers to take them down!

#8 – The Legend of Heroes: Trails beyond the Horizon

Here’s a franchise that doesn’t just have a long history, but it’s one that keeps getting “reborn” via new entries and remakes.

The Legend of Heroes: Trails beyond the Horizon puts you in Zemuria, where the people are scrambling to try and get themselves into space before a prophecy comes true and takes everything from them. That got dark quickly! Oh, but there might also be a “hidden truth” going on here that you won’t see coming…

The game’s turn-based battle system has plenty of new features for you to enjoy and mess around with, so see how far you can push your team so that you can save everyone!

#7 – Alabaster Dawn

In Alabaster Dawn, the goddess known as Nyx has done a terrible deed to the world. Everyone who was within it, both god and man, is gone. Yeah, that feels like an anime premise, but this game has you playing from an isometric perspective!

You are Juno, who was chosen to try to right the wrongs that Nyx made. But how can she do this task when she is alone and in a world full of monsters?

That will be your task to figure out! There are many ways to take on the dangers of this abandoned world, and you’ll need to push forward no matter what to save the lost.

#6 – Danganronpa 2×2

Now here’s a franchise that isn’t afraid to go “full-tilt anime” in ways you wouldn’t expect…or even want at times. However, in Danganronpa 2×2, things will get even wilder!

First and foremost, the game’s original story has been revitalized for a new audience, which means that the dangers of Monokuma will be there for you to overcome once more! Can you solve the island’s mysteries and get out alive?

Then, a new scenario has been added to the game to give it even more depth. What will unfold in this new tale? Can you fight back against the despair that looms over you? Stand trial and find out!

#5 – Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game

So, this next one is special to us, because while Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game may be defined as a fighting game from an “American Anime Series,” that really shouldn’t matter. Whether you loved Aang’s adventure more or Korra’s, these two series brought a special style of anime visuals mixed with beautiful storytelling that still resonates with us to this day.

As such, this fighting game will be a welcome release for those who want more and want to see their favorite characters clash. The game will start out with 12 characters, but more from the franchise will be added in over time. Plus, the various bending styles and non-bending styles will be on full display.

#4 – MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls

So, what happens when Arc Systems gets its hands on the Marvel Universe? MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls! That’s what happens!

This fighting game is slowly unveiling all of its layers, but one of the key things is that Arc Systems is bringing its detailed fighting system to the Marvel Comics universe and showing off its beloved characters in fun and exciting ways. While some look classic, others have taken on an “anime-style form,” and with the roster ever-growing, we’re sure that Arc Systems has even more to show us before the game’s release.

This will be a thrill ride of a fighter, no doubt!

#3 – Persona 4 Revival

It was inevitable that Persona 4 Revival would happen, given the revivals and expansions of the other games in this series.

For those who haven’t played it before, the title takes place in a small Japanese town where a young man and his new friends get wrapped up in a murder mystery that’ll take them to a new world and beyond! Use the power of Personas, social links, and more to fight back against the monsters that are trying to turn this town and its people dark, and maybe learn something about yourself in the process.

No matter what, this game will be far more refined than its original form, due to all that Atlus has access to now.

#2 – Invincible VS

At first, it’s easy to think that Invincible VS is just a fighting game set within the popular comic book universe, turned equally popular animated series. And, well, it is that. However! There is more to this than meets the eye.

For example, the title is a 3v3 fighter, meaning you’ll have the ability to craft your ultimate team to see what you can do against rival players.

Plus, the game will have an all-new story to be played out in the campaign mode, so there are some new surprises in store. Oh, and they swear a LOT in this game, so there’s that.

#1 – Code Vein 2

The first game in this series was really popular, especially with its tight visuals and impressive gameplay mechanics.

In Code Vein 2, you’ll see what happens when the Revenants that humanity was finally starting to coexist with are transformed into monsters. These “Horrors” are destroying everything, and the only way you can stop them is by going back in time and ensuring this never occurs.

That’s easier said than done, and you’ll have to fight for your life alongside new allies and mysterious partners so you can make it through. Do you think you have what it takes to save the future and not get trapped in the past?