Best New Historical Games of 2026

History is an interesting thing. We often read about it one way, perceive it in another, and then decide to “retell it” in ways that aren’t always accurate to the “source material.” In this list, we’ll show you what we mean by talking about titles that indeed are tied to history, whether it be in a retelling sense, a fantastical sense, or something else entirely.

#18 – I Am Jesus Christ

Um…okay, guess we’re starting out here then, huh? Well, I Am Jesus Christ is our first game, and that’s…complicated to talk about…for various reasons. We’ll endeavor to be careful with every word we say.

As the game’s title implies, you will be put into the sandals of the man known as Jesus Christ. Through the journey the game offers, you’ll go through many events that the Bible describes, including his many miracles, life, death, and resurrection, and more.

Furthermore, you’ll get to truly see the world through Christ’s eyes.

#17 – Gallipoli

Now let’s head to a more “modern setting” for this next title.

World War I was fought on many fronts, and there was a reason it lasted so long. Many attempts to oust the Germans and their allies were met with heavy resistance, and you’ll see one such example of that in Gallipoli.

This campaign was meant to stop the Ottoman Empire from helping the Germans further, but what followed was a monstrous campaign that lasted four years and cost many lives.

This won’t be like other war games you played, so don’t expect it to be like that, because that’s not what these soldiers experienced.

#16 – Chronicles: Medieval

In Medieval times, there were many tales to tell, including those of kings, knights, and those who rose up to change the world, despite not being the “obvious pick.”

Chronicles: Medieval is one such title that’ll give you such a path. In the game, you’ll be part of a medieval army, but you’re nothing more than a common man.

However, you can defy fate with each battle and earn your way to fame by surviving and getting better with each fight. The more you do, the more your destiny gets forged by your own hands, and it’s up to you to guide where that path goes.

#15 – The Blood of Dawnwalker

What could make the Medieval world even more dangerous than it already was? Vampires. Obviously.

In The Blood of Dawnwalker, you play a man who is turned into a half-man, half-vampire, and must choose carefully the path he wants to follow. For example, he could go on a quest to save his kin and resist all the temptations that come with being a vampire. Or, you can give in to your cravings and unleash an unholy wave of terror upon the land!

What will you choose? How will the world be forever affected by your choices? You’ll find out…

#14 – Kingmakers

Now here’s a history game that isn’t anything like what we’ve shown you so far. The reason is that it’s a game that technically takes place in the future, but then you’ll go back in time to try and change it. Why? Because the end of the world is happening, and only by returning to a medieval past can you attempt to fix things.

Oh, and you’ll have modern and futuristic weapons on you so you can take on these knights in droves and wipe them off the face of the Earth. Is that cheating? Does it really matter when you’re trying to save the world and ensure history doesn’t repeat itself?

#13 – Strategos

History has given us plenty of battles to have fun dissecting and seeing who was on the right and wrong side of history. With video games like Strategos, you’ll get to see for yourself what happened, or make something that has never happened in the history of warfare. That’s the freedom you’ll have here.

That means that you can rewind the clock or change history entirely by putting massive armies, each with thousands upon thousands of soldiers, on display and then have them clash.

So, create the ideal scenario you want and then see if you have what it takes to make things go in your favor, or find out quickly if you made a historical mistake.

#12 – Titanic: Honor and Glory

Here’s another entry that takes history in a “different direction. Titanic: Honor and Glory isn’t so much a video game in the traditional sense as it is a tribute to the infamous/legendary ship and something that’ll allow you to go through the entire vessel to see what it was like before it sank on that cold day many years ago.

No, you won’t be able to experience it sinking, but you’ll get to see just how massive this ship was, and how people “enjoyed the ride” before hitting the iceberg.

For those who “like to see history up close,” this is for you.

#11 – NORSE: Oath of Blood

Ah, the days of the Norse people are known for…well…Vikings, seafaring, and, of course, their mythologies that we still talk about today.

In NORSE: Oath of Blood, you’ll take the role of a young Viking whose father was killed right in front of him, and his home has been scattered as a result. Now, on a quest for both vengeance and reclamation, you’ll have to find your people, rebuild your home, and then take the fight to the monster who killed your kin so that all know that such acts don’t go unpunished.

In this place, your word is law, so make sure you’re the leader that you want to be.

#10 – Systemic War

We’ve already shown you some games that really amp up the strategy and force you to think on a large scale, but Systemic War will put that on an even grander scale, if you can believe it. Set in a modern world, you’ll take the helm of one of several potential nations and then do your best to… well…win.

That’s easier said than done, for with 25 different maps to battle on, all sorts of units to manage, and various tactics that enemies can put upon you, you’ll need to think in real-time and act just as fast if you wish to get the victory and not be caught in a tactical trap.

#9 – 1348 Ex Voto

Italy is a land of many historical wonders, but in 1348 Ex Voto, you’ll see the darker side of it, as you’ll be a young knight who goes on a quest to save the one person she truly can’t live without. That alone would make your journey harrowing, but in this medieval version of Italy, you’ll have to fight for everything you get.

To that end, the game went far to ensure that the various sword styles and martial arts of the period were perfectly recreated for the game. That means you’ll need to be smart about how you attack foes if you wish to make it through battles.

#8 – The Legend of Khiimori

Welcome to 13th-century Mongolia. Here, the wilds of the world are still untamed, and it’s up to its people to connect things in the ways that matter. The Legend of Khiimori will put you in the role of a rider who must deliver things to the various people within Mongolia.

Luckily for you, you’re a horse rider, and Mongolia has always been famous for those who rode on horseback. As such, you’ll raise up your prized horse, bond with it, and then complete various tasks that’ll take you across beautiful landscapes.

What will you see on your journey? There’s only one way to find out. Saddle up!

#7 – Assassin’s Creed: Hexe

Admittedly, some of you might be surprised that we’re talking about Assassin’s Creed: Hexe in this spot, given that it’s a new entry in a major franchise. The problem, though, is we know very little about it, and its release date is anything but certain.

Not to mention, we don’t really know where it’s set in history! There are rumors that it’ll be during the period of the Holy Roman Empire, which would be new enough for the series to dabble into, but there’s also the “supernatural element” that makes many wonder if the game is set somewhere else.

Either way, the task upon Ubisoft is not just to make the game…but make it quality.

#6 – DYNASTY WARRIORS 3: Complete Edition Remastered

When it comes to hack-and-slash titles, few do it more, and do it better, than Koei Tecmo. DYNASTY WARRIORS 3: Complete Edition Remastered is next on this list, and it’s very much a mix of history, action, and supreme power fantasy. We think that’s why the franchise has lasted so long.

This complete edition brings together the two main versions of the third entry and unleashes all the characters and their abilities for your amusement. So, regardless of whether you’re a new fan of the series or want to relive older memories with new flair, this will do it for you!

#5 – Sudden Strike 5

In Sudden Strike 5, you’ll be put into key parts of World War II, specifically the European and African theaters, and asked to command units to victory. However, what units you choose for each battle is up to you. That means you’ll have plenty of tactical options to try and secure victory.

You have a long campaign ahead, and at its peak, you can use over 300 military units to try and take down the enemy! How will you go about it? Will you attempt brute force? Will you try to cut off supply lines and sneak in unnoticed? Or do you have something even more clever in mind? Take to the battlefield and find out!

#4 – Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy

You might be familiar with the franchise, but Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy takes place 15 years before the main two titles even began. Another key difference is that you’ll play as a new character in a familiar land: Greece. And that land is full of history for you to weave yourself around.

Here, a young plunderer goes on a journey to learn about her origins, even if that quest puts her in danger with every step she takes.

Past and present intertwine with a unique set of gameplay mechanics as the protagonist tries to see what the truth is, and how it ties her to a mythological creature you all likely know of. What legends await you on your quest? Will you welcome the truth when you finally get it?

#3 – ArcheAge Chronicles

As we’ve covered, medieval times were filled with all manner of adventures to undertake, and ArcheAge Chronicles is very much in that vein, but with a grander scale.

Here, you’ll be one of many adventurers who learn of a sacred land that was once thought to be gone forever. Yet, now, it’s back! That means there are mysteries to unravel, treasures to discover, and all manner of beasts to fight!

So, whether you go it alone or take a crew with you, there’s plenty to explore in this legendary place! Your adventures are your own to make, so have fun!

#2 – Nioh 3

Koei Tecmo REALLY loves their hack-and-slash games, and this franchise is all about taking the realm of Japan and throwing in some supernatural threats to deal with, and this game is no different. One twist it does have, though, is that the world is more open to explore! Thus, you can see Japan at the pace you wish to face down what’s within while you attempt to save all that it still offers.

When it’s time for combat, you have two different styles you can use. You can embody the Samurai to face foes, or pick them apart as a Ninja! No matter which you choose, your journey will be hard fought, so be prepared for the battles to come!

#1 – Hell Let Loose: Vietnam

We feel it’s best to end this on a retelling of history versus a fantastical one.

Vietnam was far more than just a war; it was something that affected people and countries so intensely that we still reference it today…and not in a good way.

In Hell Let Loose: Vietnam, you’ll be part of a 50-man squad who must brave the jungles of Vietnam to try and claim victory for your side. That won’t be easy, as each of the game’s six maps is massive in scope, and you’ll need to be cautious with each step that you take.

Realism is what this title is striving for, both in visuals, dangers, and the units you’ll have at your command.