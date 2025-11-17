Science fiction is actually a pretty broad topic when you think about it. It can mean all sorts of different things, depending on the person who’s making the world and its characters. In our Best New Science Fiction Games of 2026 list, we’ll show you exactly what we mean.

#38 – Ark 2

If you were a fan of the original, you’ll want to try Ark 2 when it finally makes its debut in the marketplace.



Regardless, you’ll find yourself on a strange world full of contradictions Such as humans and dinosaurs existing with one another, and fighting for control of the planet! You must learn the truth about everything around you. Why are you there? How did this planet come to be? Why does one of these heroes look like Vin Diesel?



That and much more await you in this sci-fi survival title.

#37 – Neo Berlin 2087

In the future, an entire city will be turned on its head when the head of police is murdered. You were one of the detectives under his employ, and you take it upon yourself to figure out the truth behind his death. But how can you do that when deeper mysteries and conspiracies are going on than you realize?

Things will only grow more intense and complicated when you meet the chief’s daughter, and new revelations and feelings threaten to tear everything apart. Will you be able to survive this city? Or will it take your life just like it did your boss?

#36 – Directive 8020

Even if you don’t believe in aliens, there’s a logical fear of them, as you never know what they would look like, act like, or do to you should you ever meet one. In Directive 8020, you’ll find out the hard way what happens when you crash-land on a planet that has a being that REALLY doesn’t like you…and wants to get rid of every one of the survivors.

You are on a desperate mission for Earth, and the moment you arrive on the planet, a being takes the form of one of your crew. Your job is to complete the mission, but how can you do that when you know there’s an alien among you? Is there a way out that doesn’t jeopardize the planet?

#35 – Exodus

Exodus will take you to the far future where humanity will have the biggest fight of its life on its hands, and you are the one who may have the power in your hands to save them. The game takes place 40,000 years into the future, and a group known as the Celestials is intending to wipe out the human race.

As “The Traveler,” your goal is to explore planets, gain new abilities, and learn the truth so you can stop the extinction of mankind. Do you think you can use the powers given to you in the right way? Only one way to find out…

#34 – DarkSwarm

DarkSwarm is another “the future is doomed because of aliens” title, and this time around, you’re literally a genetically-created soldier that is meant to fight off aliens in great numbers. Yeah, that doesn’t sound like a “doomed strategy” at all!

Oh, but you aren’t alone! You instead will have a team with you, and you’ll need to work with your team to survive and outfit them with the right class so that they can survive! This isn’t just about brute force, though that will help. Rather, you’ll need to think about how to build up your squad so you can face anything that you’ll find on the planets you’re sent to.

#33 – Falling Frontier

As we’ve already established via past entries, humanity can’t wait to go to a new star system and attempt to colonize it. We’re literally trying to do that right now…with minimal success…

In Falling Frontier, things actually do go well, and you reach those other systems! The catch is that there are rival factions from a previous Earth war that are also in the system, and they don’t want to play nice with you.



As a result, you’ll need to look over the system, build up your fleet and structures, and attempt to do all you can to beat off any attacks by these rivals. What will the system look like when you’re done with it? Start your campaign when the game arrives and find out!

#32 – Morbid Metal

While many sci-fi titles love to show off their stories and worlds, games like Morbid Metal have a much different focus: to give you the most intense action experience you’ll ever have. No, really, that is their goal, and we can’t blame them for it.

In the title, you’ll be in a future that…isn’t the best, and you’ll need to fight through swarms of enemies to get to your goal. But even when you die, the game isn’t over. Instead, you’ll just use your death to get stronger, and then unleash your fury on enemies with your new abilities! Doesn’t that sound like fun?

#31 – Animal Use Protocol

Have you ever thought about our treatment of animals in various experiments? No? Well, in Animal Use Protocol, you might consider it. In the game, you’re a test subject primate who happens to be smarter than all the other animals. Your goal is to lead the other animals to freedom from the lab that you have been contained in for far too long!

That might sound simple, but it’s not, as there’s something chasing you in this place. You’ll need to be quick, be smart, and do what it takes to get out before all is lost. Think you can free your fellow animals?

#30 – Black State

You were given a mission that should’ve been simple. There were people in need, and you need to rescue them. The catch is that while you have the skills and tools to get the job done, you have no idea where your job will take you next, because the doors you step through are literally doors that transport you all over the place, including into other dimensions. So, yeah, that’s something they should’ve told you before you started!

With every danger being both present and mysterious, you’ll need to think quickly and fight to survive. What will the next door show you? You’ll have to open it and find out!

#29 – Replaced

Don’t you just love it when sci-fi stories find a way to depress you even more about the future? Replaced is one such title, as you’ll be put in an alternate version of Earth where technology is rampant, and humans can be considered “currency” due to the organs they have within them. Yeah, that’s pretty gross.

Just as bad is that you are an artificial intelligence that has been somehow put in a human body, and now you’re stuck! Fun times. Now, you must work your way through this world and attempt to survive. But what else awaits as you try to find a way to live?

#28 – Saros

If you liked Returnal, you’ll definitely want to pay attention to their next time, as they’re looking to expand heavily on what they’ve done before.

In Saros, you’ll play Arjun, a man on a mission to find someone, and he refuses to give up. The good news for him is that the game gives you another “death loop” so that the end isn’t really the end. Instead, you’ll merely come to a whole new version of the world you’re in, meaning that each “new life” will grant you all-new challenges to overcome.

But that also means you’ll have new weapons and abilities to try so that you can survive.

#27 – Active Matter

When is a PVP shooter much more than a PVP shooter? That would be when you have to deal with time loops, alternate realities, versions of enemy players returning from the dead, and so on. In Active Matter, you’ll take the role of someone hired to get a substance that is more valuable than anything. However, doing so means putting yourself in danger and at risk of being unwound by time itself.

Just when you think you know what’ll happen next, a new threat may emerge, or one you thought was dead may come back in a new form! Get in, get out, and try not to lose your mind.

#26 – Fairgames

This next one has a big question mark next to it, not because of its content, but the question of whether it’ll come out at all. Fairgames was revealed by Sony earlier in the year and was meant to be one of its next big “live-service entries” that will feature you and other players attempting to do big heists with a sci-fi-style crew.

With everything on the line, you’ll need to work hard to outsmart everyone else going for your loot and get it out along with your team to succeed.

The game has already had some bad stuff happen behind the scenes, so we’ll see if you get to attempt these heists at all in 2026.

#25 – Neverness to Everness

Neverness to Everness is a unique sci-fi-style title set in a singular city. In it, you and other players can wander around to see what pops up in it and if you need to handle things. More often than not, you’ll need to get your hands dirty, as you’ll have to deal with numerous threats of the supernatural kind.

With every day that passes, a new threat will emerge, and that means you never know what might be heading your way. The good news is that you’ll be able to pick a team to deal with them, so you’ll never be alone. The bad news is that if you’re not careful, even that team might not be enough.

#24 – Mudang: Two Hearts

What is truth? That might seem like an odd thing to ask for a shooter/stealth title like MUDANG: Two Hearts, but it’s precisely the question you’ll ask as you barrel through the game’s story. You realize that just about everything about you is fake. That someone has been pulling your strings from the literal beginning, and that alone is enough for you to strike out.

In a desperate search for answers, you’ll work your way through a dangerous world where you’ll have to think carefully and plot out each move to get through enemies and onto the next mission. How you go forward is up to you, so see what works and press forward!

Your journey won’t be what they want it to be…but that’s the whole point of living your own life, right?

#23 – LIGHT OF MOTIRAM

This title takes place on a version of Earth where things have gotten very sci-fi in nature, but it’s also gotten pretty primitive in its own right. Confused? Don’t worry, you’ll see for yourself how messed up everything is soon enough once you start playing.

Your only goal in this new version of the world is to survive. That won’t be the easiest thing to do, considering there are other tribes to deal with, robotic monsters to face, and the elements constantly beating down on you.

This game is meant to be a very real kind of simulator, while mixing in sci-fi elements via your gear and the monsters you face in the wild.

#22 – Railborn

Railborn is a game solely about building up a train to traverse the world you are in. Don’t worry, it’s still very sci-fi, just in a unique way. You’ll start small, and then slowly bring in other cars to create things like biomes so you can grow food and expand what you do. See? Sci-fi!

However, you’ll still need to travel this mysterious world, and occasionally, you’ll find things that’ll help you build up your train further! What will your train look like when you’re done with it? That depends on what you do and where you go. So…have fun!

#21 – Deus Ex Remastered

Iteration is definitely something that happens in the sci-fi space, and when it comes to the modern game industry, they can’t help but do remasters and remakes galore, and Deus Ex Remastered is the next in that line that we’re talking about.

The all-time classic RPG will be back in “upgraded visual form” so that gamers who have never experienced it can see what all the hype was about. From the deep story to the varied gameplay options, you’ll have a lot to enjoy. You know, unless you already have the previously released version and then got the free mod that upgrades things more than the upcoming remaster will…

#20 – Jurassic Park: Survival

There are certain places you never want to end up on your own. An island that happens to feature genetically created and modified dinosaurs is one such place you’d rather not be on without serious help. Yet, in Jurassic Park: Survival, that’s exactly the situation you wind up in! Set within the timeframe of the first movie, you play an ExGen scientist who is trapped on the island, but wasn’t able to get away like the movie characters did.

Now, you’ll have to work your way through the island and its many dangers to get out alive. We’re sure the dinosaurs will just let you walk by without issue…

#19 – High on Life 2

High on Life 2 will continue the events of the first game, where your character helped save humanity from a cartel. However, your troubles are only just beginning, and this time, things are getting personal. No, really, we mean it!

Your sister has had a bounty put on her head! And that means you have to go and save her before it’s too late! Oh, and humanity is in danger of being farmed again, so that’s another thing you’ll need to take care of.

So, load up with some of the most insane weapons and ammo you’ve ever seen and ensure this wrong gets righted!

#18 – Battlestar Galactica: Scattered Hopes

We’ve already seen one adapation of a popular franchise on this list, how about another? This time, though, we’re going true sci-fi classic with Battlestar Galactica: Scattered Hopes!

What makes this game interesting is that it’s a roguelike simulator where you’ll be tasked with trying to save humanity from the unrelenting attack from the Cylons. With each choice you make, you may help humanity survive, or make the Cylons’ job easier.

The title promises that no two runs will be the same, and that means that even if you screw things up, there’s always another chance to make things right. So be bold, take risks, and do what you can for your fellow man!

#17 – The Cube

The Cube is an MMORPG Shooter, yes, really, that all revolves around a mysterious cube that is hovering above a certain area. That’s a pretty sci-fi premise, if you ask us.

You will be in groups and attempt to get to the cube itself and figure out what its deal is. The catch is that the entity has warned the environment, and that means you’ll have to fight off all manner of creatures to try and figure out the truth.

Plus, the more you do, the more that cube tries to stop you! What you face in one run with your team likely won’t be what you fight in the next one. So you’ll need to stay on your toes throughout!

#16 – Warhammer Survivors

If Warhammer Survivors sounds like a familiar title, that’s because it is one. Thanks to the “vampire variant” that kickstarted a trend, this game takes the beloved tabletop universe and flips it on its head…makes it pixelated…and expects you to die really quickly!

The good news is that you will have a CHANCE at survival, as you’ll pick a champion and then see how far they can go, upgrading and growing with each swarm of enemies you dispatch! Do you think you can make it to the end? And even if you do…do you think you can do it again?

#15 – Aphelion

Earth isn’t going to last forever, and in Aphelion, you’ll see what happens when a couple of astronauts are sent to a “new world” to try and see if humanity can live on it…only to find out that the place is far more dangerous than you realized. Gee, how did no one see that coming?

Just as bad is that you’re separated from your partner, and you have to work your way through rough terrain and monsters to get back to them. What else is going on with this place that you don’t know about? Will you be able to save the world? Or will you die in the attempt?

#14 – Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War 4

Now here’s an RTS series that many people will be glad to see return. Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War 4 once again puts you in the beloved tabletop universe, with you being able to take command of some of the most powerful factions in the universe. Regardless of which one you take control of, you’ll have unique units, commanders, abilities, and vehicles to wield as you attempt to take out your enemies, one battle at a time.

The best part is that with multiple modes at your disposal, including multiplayer modes of various varieties, you can take the battle to whatever scale and never get bored.

#13 – Star Wars: Zero Company

Now here’s a franchise that’s in an “uncertain state,” and is once again hoping that video games can bring some shine back to things. In Star Wars: Zero Company, you’ll take control of a ragtag unit of “heroes” after the Clone Wars ended. Things aren’t going so well for the galaxy, and yet, these people are the ones who might be able to make things better, should they be able to pull their mission off.

To that end, you’ll have to use your squad in turn-based battles that will see how well you know how to command and make use of special abilities from each member.

#12 – Marathon

Why is Marathon so low on this list? Well, it’s not exactly a game that has been “forthcoming” with information, not to mention, Bungie hasn’t exactly been in the “best of states” lately, and so the release of the game, not to mention the quality of it, is up for grabs.

Now, if the game does release as it’s currently advertised, it’ll be yet another “Extraction Shooter” where you’ll pick a character and attempt to get loot and get out alive before you’re caught and killed. There are already plenty of games like that, though, and so you have to wonder if things may change before too long…

#11 – Code Vein 2

The world was in a better place after the events of the first game, but we all know that such things can’t last, now can they? In Code Vein 2, you’ll see what happens when the Revenants that humanity was finally starting to coexist with are transformed into monsters. These “Horrors” are destroying everything, and the only way you can stop them is by going back in time and ensuring this never occurs.

That’s easier said than done, and you’ll have to fight for your life alongside new allies and mysterious partners so you can make it through. Use the battle system to your advantage so you can come out on top!

#10 – Subnautica 2

Admittedly, we have no idea what’s going on with Subnautica 2 right now. There are things happening behind the scenes that we truly can’t predict, so we’ll just focus on the game and hope it really does come out in 2026.

If it does, the title will build upon the success of the first two games, including allowing you to explore an all-new underwater world where all sorts of things await you. You’ll not only build bases to live in underwater, but also new kinds of craft to help you traverse the depths better.

Just remember, you aren’t alone in those oceans…

#9 – EVE Vanguard

If you’re familiar with the EVE universe and have always wondered what it would be like to participate in battles on a smaller scale instead of constantly dealing with galactic conflicts, EVE: Vanguard is the title for you.

You play as a “warclone,” an engineered soldier who is designed to go to planets in great numbers and slowly conquer them. You are immortal, you are powerful, and your purpose is one you won’t fight against. Why would you, after all?

With each planet you go to, you’ll need to push your technology to the limit to overcome whatever challenges you face. Grow your abilities so that you can become even more fierce and create a New Eden that your masters will be proud of.

#8 – Atomic Heart 2

Atomic Heart II will once again put you in an alternative history version of the world, where science, technology, and all sorts of other things have mixed far differently than you would think. That means that things will be cranked up to a much higher sci-fi degree than before.

This time around, though, you won’t be stuck in one place. Instead, you’ll be able to travel the world, meet new people, unlock new weapons and abilities, and see what truly lies beyond the horizon.

Just when you think you know what’s coming in this world, the game will throw new twists at you, so be ready!

#7 – SCP: Distorted Spacetime

Not all jobs are created equal, and in SCP: Distorted Spacetime, you’ll find that out the hard way! For in this place, sci-fi meets horror, and few people come out the same way they came in. You will join the SCP group in various roles, and do your best to get information for the group, while also trying to survive everything that’s happening around you.

After all, the various SCPs are trying to get out, and if they do manage to get out, it might be your job to catch them again, or try to use your skills to get out before they get you.

Be smart, and use your abilities wisely so that this day on the job isn’t your LAST day on the job.

#6 – ExoMecha

You might have heard a lot about ExoMecha recently, as the game had a beta not too long ago that a lot of people really dug. Which is saying something, as the team went quite about this game for a while until that beta.

The game is set in a world where sci-fi influences will be abundant as you fight for supremacy. How you do so, however, is up to you. You’ll have matches where you’ll play as soldiers in a battle, before you can summon massive mechs to try and swing things in your favor. Or, you can take the team route and do vehicle battles to see who has better driving and shooting skills.

Either way you play, it’ll be something special. So see how far you can go in each mode!

#5 – Star Trek: Voyager – Across the Unknown

In Star Trek: Voyager – Across the Unknown, you’ll take command of the Voyager in its attempts to get home to Earth. The twist, though, is that you don’t have to play things like they did in the classic TV series.

Instead, you make it so that Captain Janeway, Seven of Nine, or any of the other members of the crew did something different, and then see where the path would’ve led them.

Do you think that the quest back to Earth could’ve been done more quickly if you had used the Borg technology that you had gotten? What if you usurped Janeway and had one of the other crew take the helm? All of these options, and more, are available to you here.

#4 – Squadron 42

There’s a bit of a “running joke” with this game, as Squadron 42 is a “massively crowdfunded title” that’s been in development for a LONG time, with no signs of it actually releasing, and now, they’re claiming it’ll release the spinoff before the main game? …sure, we’ll roll with that.

Look, Squadron 42 is going to be a more classic space adventure by all metrics, but they ramped things up by bringing in some big-name stars to help ground things and make it more appealing. Hopefully, they’ll be able to back up the promises they’ve made, or the people who helped fund it will want to get some payback in a non-sci-fi-style.

#3 – Halo: Campaign Evolved

Are you ready to start the fight that you’ll eventually need to finish? That’s how the line goes, right?

Halo: Campaign Evolved will take you back to where it all began for Master Chief. Well, technically, the lore is complicated.

Now, to be clear here, it’s ONLY the campaign from the original title, none of the multiplayer that helped define the series even more. However, that doesn’t mean you won’t be fighting “ALIENS!!!” because you absolutely will be doing that, just in a reduced capacity.

So, if you haven’t played the game before, this might be your best chance to do so.

#2 – Pragmata

Pragmata is a unique new IP from Capcom that has been promised for a long time, but we’re (hopefully) finally getting it next year.

In the sci-fi title, you wake up on a lunar station with no clue of what’s going on around you. Oh, and then you find a little girl, who is actually a robot, and now you have to work with her to defeat and destroy a bunch of other robots that happen to be inhabiting the station…that’s supposed to be filled with humans.

What in the world happened on that station? That’s what you’ll have to figure out. Oh, and it’s not secretly a Mega Man game, so don’t ask!

#1 – Gears of War: E-Day

Every story has a beginning, and in Gears of War: E-Day, you’ll finally see the beginning of the story that led to Marcus Fenix and the rest of the Gears unit fighting their seemingly never-ending battle against the Locust.

You’ll be taken to the mythical “E-Day,” when everything went wrong, and humanity was put on the back foot. As Marcus, Dom, and others, you’ll see the key moments that led to the initial game in the series. How did things get so bad so quickly? What did they have to do to make it out of that first day? What don’t we know from that period? Play the game and learn the truth.