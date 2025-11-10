Who doesn’t love it when something is free? When it comes to video games, free-to-play titles can over a lot of enjoyment, and 2026 will have plenty of them as we’ll reveal in our Best New Free To Play Games Of 2026 list!

#14 – Neverness to Everness

Welcome to the city! Neverness to Everness is a unique “open-world” free-to-play RPG because it’s not actually set in an open world. Instead, it’s set in a singular city, so you and other players can wander around said city to see what pops up in it and if you need to handle things. More often than not, you’ll need to get your hands dirty, as you’ll have to deal with numerous threats of the supernatural kind.

With every day that passes, a new threat will emerge, and that means you never know what might be heading your way. The good news is that you’ll be able to pick a team to deal with them, so you’ll never be alone.

#13 – The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin

If you’re a fan of this anime, you might be surprised that The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin game is a free-to-play title, and frankly, so are we!

Regardless of the reasoning, the game will put you in Britannia once again, but this time, you’ll get to see things from a whole new perspective, as the game is unfolding an entirely new story within the universe. That means that while you will get to play as the beloved characters from the series/manga, you’ll also get to see new things, play as new heroes, and witness new tales that the anime/manga never showed you before.

You might not realize it, but this particular soccer/futbol game has been going on for 30 years! Yeah, that’s a long time, and SEGA Football Club Champions will allow you to command things like never before, so that you can lead your team to victory!

You’ll start small, building your team up from nothing before putting them on the soccer pitch and taking them to victory time and time again!

Arguably, the best part is that you’ll get to play against others from all over, including those on other platforms entirely! Thus, the matches only end when you want to stop playing!

#11 – World of Tanks: Heat

It’s fair to say that many of you have at least heard of this franchise in the past. After all, it’s one of the more popular free-to-play titles out there, and, you know, you’re controlling tanks!!! Anyway, World of Tanks: Heat is an expansion of that universe, but with a more futuristic twist. You see, in this version of things, players are “elite agents” from an alternative version of history where tanks got WAY more advanced after World War II ended, and that means that battles are faster, more intense, and can happen from all directions.

So get your tank ready and see how long you can last against your enemies!

#10 – CrisisX

Imagine a big swath of land in which you can build a new life for yourself. Now imagine that same massive plot of land with nearly 5000 other people on it. That’s what you’ll be in when you start playing CrisisX. The game takes you to a post-apocalyptic world where a bunch of players are on one spot of land, and you all have to decide what to do with it.

Some of you will choose to go off on your own and seek peace and harmony…and others will rally with others and attempt to do nothing more than shoot other players and steal their stuff. Hey, whatever works for you!

#9 – Sudden Attack Zero Point

Sometimes, you just want a game that you can start up, join in a match, and then shoot everything you see. Sudden Attack Zero Point is the latest entry in the free-to-play series that is focused on delivering intense matches for fans to enjoy. Whether you play the more classic modes or attempt to do things like diffusing bombs, you’ll have your hands full.

Plus, the game allows you to truly customize your gear so that you can be the kind of soldier you want to be for the battles to come.

So, load up and see whether you have what it takes to win!

#8 – Road to Vostok

Survival comes in many forms, and games like Road to Vostok are meant to show you the many layers that players have to endure to survive in a world that isn’t what it should be. Yes, this is another post-apocalyptic world, and one that has you trying to survive in it by getting all the loot possible to make things better for you and those around you.

The key thing here is that there are various “areas” that you’ll traverse to try and get the best loot from. Some are standard areas, and others are controlled by corrupt individuals or even the military! You’ll need to be prepared for each one, so be sure you’re ready before you set off.

#7 – Fate Trigger

If you’re thinking, “Wait, is Fate Trigger just a shooter but with anime-style characters?” Um…yeah, pretty much. Don’t get us wrong, it’s not as “fan-service-y” as other games in this genre that we’ve seen, but yeah, that’s the gist of it.

In the title, you’ll play as one of many different heroes that are “chosen ones,” and then, you’ll set off to save the world in one form or another.

One of the key elements of this game is the robust gameplay. There are many options on how to do combat, and you’ll have surprising flexibility with how to control your heroes, so use their abilities to the fullest!

#6 -Gods, Death & Reapers

Welcome to a world where there is a whole bunch of pantheons around…but they aren’t exactly “existing” like they used to. As such, the world is in chaos, and you’re recruited by the one and only Death to try and fix things! Um, that’s…unexpected.

Gods, Death & Reapers blends the action-RPG and extraction-style genres together so you have a unique experience as you travel through an equally unique world. You’ll need to get loot, complete missions, and fight off other players so that you can get the job done and start to restore the world around you.

Think you can handle that?

#5 – The Hidden Ones

How about a fighting game to shake things up? The Hidden Ones is a martial arts story that takes place across multiple game modes. Unlike certain other fighting games, it really is about the martial arts, but also about the characters that use them.

So, if you want to see what’s really going on in this world, you’ll want to check out the story mode, where you’ll take your skills to the streets and fight off a bunch of bosses.

Or, you can take things to the PVP mode, where you can challenge other players and see who has the best moves between you!

#4 – Ananta

Wait, is this ANOTHER anime-style shooting game? Yes, but it’s a bit more than that. Ananta puts you in a unique world with an equally unique squad of characters who have a job that may or may not be the best; it just depends on who you ask.

There are crimes happening all over the massive city you’re in, and it’s your job to deal with them, but it’s not exactly as simple as that, as you’d expect.

You never know what’ll happen next, so you’ll need to stay on your toes and be ready for the chaos that is most definitely coming!

#3 – Spellcasters Chronicles

Welcome to a world where the gods that once ran the planet are gone, but a side effect of their death is that the magics they once wielded have now gone into other beings of the realm. You are one of those beings. Duh.

Spellcasters Chronicles features you picking your spellcaster and then joining two others so you can take on other teams of three in massive clashes that’ll test your magic and strategy skills to the fullest!

Build the best deck you can and then go to battle! Will you work together with your team to achieve victory? There’s only one way to find out…

#2 – Sea of Remnants

Avast ye landlubbers! Do ye want a pirate game to go and enjoy for free? Sea of Remnants will give ye the chance to do that, ye scallywags!

Okay, we’re dropping the pirate lingo now. The game has you as a typical “amnesiac protagonist,” and you must sail the seas to find the mystical land that could restore what you have lost. That means you’ll need a ship, a crew, and the nerve to take on all that’s coming for ye! Er, you.

The game is surprisingly robust, and you’ll have all sorts of monsters to fight, pirate cities to go explore, and more!

#1 – Ashfall

AI is quite a popular topic, and Ashfall shows what would happen if it gained control of our nukes. It results in a massive nuclear attack to wipe out humanity. When the debris finally settles, those who survive are left with nothing more than the ruins of a once-prosperous civilization. Players are forced to try to survive the new world in this game. This means scavenging for items, making weapons, and fighting off whatever foe pops up. Can you survive the different human factions, mutated beasts, and robots roaming these barren wastelands?

The good news is that you’ll have people to team up with and PLENTY of options before you on how to take enemies down!