Zombies are a curious thing in our culture, especially since some people think they “actually will happen,” despite them being decisively a work of fiction. That hasn’t stopped video game creators from putting them in various titles, though, including in our list of Best New Zombie Games of 2026!

#13 – Nakwon: Last Paradise

Korea is surprisingly a setting that’s used often in video games, but this first entry in our list is set in modern times to give you a slight edge while also giving you plenty of places to die.



Nakwon: Last Paradise will put you in Seoul, Korea, during the zombie apocalypse. Guns aren’t easy to come by, so you’ll need to work your way around the city and use what you can when you can so you can survive and make it to the next location.



The game is PvPvE, which means the zombies aren’t your only threat. You’ll need to trust sparingly and think wisely if you wish to make it.

#12 – Into the Dead 3

It’s a bit ironic that some of the games we’re listing here have had incredibly long wait times to release. In the case of Into the Dead 3, it was announced in late 2022, and it hasn’t had a proper update in a while.

The series itself has been strong, including doing a spinoff title, but this third entry hasn’t gotten much light shone upon it. That being said, the team did promise that there would be deeper gameplay mechanics and a story for gamers to enjoy. There will also be more options for you to take on the zombie threat and see how you can survive against them.

#11 – Infested

Our next game is interesting, as it takes the zombie apocalypse from a slightly different perspective, and it’s made by one person.

Infested will have you playing as someone who is trying to cure the zombie outbreak…by figuring out who was patient zero. Yes, you’re going medical on this, and that means you’ll have to not only fight off all the hordes of creatures around you, but figure out through DNA testing who was the one who really caused the outbreak.

Survival will not be easy, but if you can get the truth and get out alive, you might be able to stop a lot of what’s coming.

#10 – Persist Online

It honestly makes perfect sense for there to be zombie-based MMORPGs out there. Why? Because that means you have the chance to work with your friends and numerous other players to try and fight back the zombie hordes!

Sure enough, Persist Online allows you to do that, and then some. But it won’t just be about combat. You’ll need to work together to scavenge through buildings and see what else is out there. Whatever you can find, or steal, is usable to make better weapons and help you when the next wave of zombies hits.

Don’t get complacent, as every move could be your last if you’re not careful.

#9 – CrisisX

While this next game is an MMORPG in a scale sense, CrisisX wants to give you a different kind of setting to play in. This time around, while there are zombies to deal with, the biggest challenge out there is the 4999 other players who are trying to survive in this world alongside you.

That means while you will likely find people who are willing to help you, there are likely just as many who want to hunt you down because if you’re out of the picture, that’s more resources for them.

Survive however you can, and see whether you can make a new world out of the old one!

#8 – Ground Zero

Oh, would you look at that? Another zombie game set in Korea! What are the odds? This time, though, things are different due to the style the game is invoking. They decided to do things “retro style,” in the vein of certain Capcom titles of the past, if you get our drift.

This time around, you’re in South Korea after a meteor strike has devastated the country. Once things settle down, you, an elite agent, are sent in to see what things are like on the ground, only to find monsters awaiting you!

What caused all this? Who is still alive? Can this be stopped? That is your new mission!

#7 – Zeverland

How about a little change of pace, huh? In Zeverland, you’ll still have to deal with a zombie apocalypse, it’s just one that’ll be a bit more…cutesy than the other games on this list.

The game doesn’t hold back on the fact that it’s not trying to “scare you” with being in a zombie world; instead, it wants you to embrace the freedom that is all around you and take things wherever you want to go. If you want to just cause chaos and havoc in this world? Go for it. If you want to be a zombie and have fun with that? By all means! This post-apocalypse is yours to do with as you please.

#6 – John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando

Not all zombies are built the same. After all, some of them come from sludge gods! Does that sound like we’re being a bit specific? Well, you’ll find out why as we talk about John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando.

The game, based on the premise of the movies, will take you into a war with the hordes of the Sludge Gods. You and your crew are the “idiots” dumb enough to take them on and try to save humanity. Good luck with that.

You’ll pick a class and then see how far you can go! Do your best to work together, because dying would be bad!

#5 – DayZ Badlands

Is there any place truly safe during a zombie apocalypse? In DayZ Badlands, you’ll find that the answer is actually “yes.” In the game, you’ll go to a province that was devastated by war long before there were any zombies roaming around.

Due to the terrain and the population density, there actually aren’t too many zombies to worry about here, which means that it’s attracted all manner of people trying to use the place to survive.

Resources are more crucial here than anywhere else. So, you’ll need to be mindful of what you do and keep yourself alive so that others don’t try to take away what you’ve built.

#4 – Projekt Z: Beyond Order

During World War II, the Germans were dabbling in various projects to attempt to change the tide of the war. In Projekt Z, you’ll see one of the more supernatural versions of those goals. You’ll head to an island where German forces were attempting to not only create zombies but also control them.



You’ll take on missions that will start story arcs and battle the zombies and other threats the island offers. Craft weapons and materials at your base, so you’re never caught off guard.



Or you can head to the survival mode and see how long you last against the zombie threat! The choice is yours.

#3 – Blight: Survival

Zombie games typically take place in the modern day. You have various melee weapons and guns to take them out while scavenging for supplies. However, Blight Survival is changing things by giving players a medieval twist. Set in the 14th century, players are going through a medieval-style survival horror game.



In this game, a new blight has swept in, allowing the dead to rise up and fight. A new war is approaching, leaving players fighting against the odds. Using armor and swords, you’ll have to venture through the lands, taking out the undead. Fortunately, you’ll get some aid as this title will offer 4-player cooperative gameplay support when it does arrive in the marketplace.

#2 – State of Decay 3

State of Decay 3 is a title that has been in the works for a long time, and we had a long gap in the information we had for it. Thankfully, we have had some updates since then.

You’ll once again take on the role of a person trying to keep a community of survivors alive, which is no small task in this world. Also, you can bet there will be a lot of hard choices you’ll need to make in order to survive the world. Those choices might just decide if someone in your community dies. And in this game, death is permanent, so make every decision matter.

#1 – Resident Evil Requiem

Raccoon City has been the setting for many battles against zombies and monsters of all sorts. Many felt its story was “over,” but the city always finds a way to come back.

In Resident Evil Requiem, you’ll fight your way through the city as Grace Ashcroft, a woman who is part of the FBI and deeply tied to the city in a way she doesn’t fully understand yet. She’s no super soldier or master of combat. She’s a woman who’s afraid and just trying to survive.

What will it take to make it out of the city? What is the evil lurking within that’s still trying to get out? You’ll see for yourself soon enough…