Best New Upcoming Survival Games of 2026

Survival titles are ones that love to push gamers to the limit to see how long they can go without dying. These titles from 2026 will scratch that itch for those that have it.

#15 Subnautica 2

Platform: PC XSX|S

So, why are we starting out with Subnautica 2? Simple, because we don’t know if it’ll survive long enough to actually launch!

No, really! The game has been going through some really weird development issues between its developer and publisher, and lawsuits have gotten involved, so who knows what’ll happen next?

If it DOES make it to launch, then you will have to deal with an all-new underwater world and figure out a way to survive in it, including dealing with all the creatures that lurk within. If the game’s quality is on par with the previous entries, you’re in a truly spectacular watery adventure.

#14 Outbound

Platform: PC PS5 XSX|S

If you’re looking for a more “cozy” style of survival game, then Outbound is for you. The game is set in a future where everything is really nice, and that means you can get a nice little camper for yourself and set out on a journey to just see the sights and live off the land.

Your camper might start out basic, but you can build it up to be whatever you want it to be, including having it be able to grow food for you, use all kinds of energy resources, and more.

As you travel, you’ll need to make your camper handle all the various environments, so be ready for whatever challenges nature throws at you!

#13 FEROCIOUS

Platform: PC

What’s worse than waking up on an island that you don’t recognize? How about waking up on an island that is filled with humans, dinosaurs, and mechs that are all trying to kill you? Does that sound like fun to you? If it does, then FEROCIOUS is the game you’ll want to play.

The title is truly one that pushes you to survive because just about everything on this island wants to kill you. You’ll need to adapt on the fly and get the best weaponry you can, while also using the environment to your advantage to try and keep going.

Will you survive long enough to discover the secrets the island is holding?

#12 Of Peaks and Tides

Platform: PC

The land you’re upon is sacred, and it has a life within it that was once thought lost. In Of Peaks and Tides, you’ll need to use your very touch to wake up the land and see the changes that can happen…for better and for worse.

The game in and of itself isn’t just about survival, but experimentation. The dev team wants you to try everything and see what your choices can lead to. Play things aggressively if you want, or use the land and animals around you to give yourself a unique edge!

There isn’t one single way forward, so craft the path you wish to make!

#11 Enginefall

Platform: PC

Welcome to a world where the train you ride is just about everything you have to live for. Enginefall is a PVP title where you can change the fates of everyone based on what you do. You can take things slow and attempt to make the system work for you, or you can take things to the various classes on the train and get control of it for yourself.

If you get control of the train, you can make it what you want it to be and attempt to make this world better in your own way. Choose whatever path you feel is best to survive.

#10 Guardians of the Wild Sky

Platform: PC

What do you see out there on the horizon? Do you see a set of islands that are begging to be discovered? Do you see potential journeys to go on that you want to see to their very end? Or, do you see mystery and wonder just waiting to be experienced and understood? In Guardians of the Wild Sky, you’ll have the chance to survive in the skies above while making friends of a unique nature, as there are creatures called Guardians that will aid you in various ways.

Built your sky ship and travel with it across the boundless sky to see what you might find next.

#9 Railborn

Platform: PC

Wait, didn’t we JUST do an entry on a train survival game? Surely there can’t be another one just like the one we discussed before, right? Thankfully, Railborn is a much different title, as the game is solely about building up a train to traverse the world you are in. You’ll start small, and then slowly bring in other cars to create things like biomes so you can grow food and expand what you do.

However, you’ll still need to travel this mysterious world, and occasionally, you’ll find things that’ll help you build up your train further! What will your train look like when you’re done with it?

#8 Barotrauma – Home & Harbor Expansion

Platform: PC

Let’s go from trains to submarines via the Barotrauma – Home & Harbor Expansion! This time around, though, you won’t have to focus just on your submersible, as you’ll be able to take on an outpost and manage that in the world you’re surviving in.

Oh, you don’t want to build one yourself? That’s no problem, as you’ll have the chance to literally take over outposts that you come across. Once you have one, you can make it look how you want, act how you want, and so on.

There is one catch with this expansion, though, as there’s a new faction, The Descendants, that you’ll have to deal with, and they could be quite a problem indeed…

#7 Frostrail

Platform: PC

…seriously? A third train game? What is it with you developers and having survival games aboard trains? Thankfully, Frostrail is very different from the last two titles. First and foremost, this game has a supernatural element to it, as the world has been invaded by monsters of the Eldritch variety. That’s where you and your square come into play.

Your train serves as both transport and base for your adventures, as your goal is to take on these monsters and save everyone who is still alive out there. Build the train to be your ultimate fortress so it can get you where you need to go and survive all that comes for you.

#6 Crosswind

Platform: PC

Avast! Tis time for us to talk about a pirate-themed survival adventure! Crosswind puts you in the role of a betrayed pirate, who must pick themselves up by their bootstraps and sail the seas so they can reclaim their name and seek out what else lies beyond.

Whether you travel the islands and lands you come across, or you load up the cannons and fight against fellow pirates and the empires that rule this world, you’ll never be at a loss for things to do.

But ye be warned! There are more dangers in these waters than you might expect, and eventually, you’ll have to face down that darkness…

#5 Rooted

Platform: PC

Imagine a world where disease wipes out almost everyone, and the few survivors that are left must try to survive with whatever is around them. That is what Rooted is all about. Whether you attempt to take on this world on your own or with a co-op partner, you’ll have to travel through nature and man’s remaining cities to get supplies and build up your homefront.

However, there are many dangers in these areas, including the very disease that wiped humanity out in the first place. If you’re not prepared for all the dangers within, you will be killed, so prepare for every contingency!

#4 DayZ Badlands

Platform: PC

If a zombie apocalypse were to happen, there would be certain areas that, theoretically, wouldn’t be as affected as others. In DayZ Badlands, you’ll head to one such area, as the province you land in was one that had been destroyed by war, and THEN the zombie apocalypse happened. Go figure.

The good news is that zombies won’t be as plentiful here. The bad news is that the environment alone is enough to kill you. With scorching heat and low reserves of water, you’ll need to be smart about how you traverse the landscape. Then, you’ll need to decide how you’ll live your life here, and how long you can reasonably stay here before others come knocking.

#3 Star Trek: Voyager – Across the Unknown

Platform: PC PS5 XSX|S

Are you ready to boldly go where no man has gone before? In Star Trek: Voyager – Across the Unknown, you’ll take command of the legendary vessel and its crew and attempt to help it get back to Earth. However, this isn’t simply a game that lets you recreate the TV show and its storylines. You have to manage the crew, the ship, and its resources to ensure you make it that far.

Plus, you can alter history by making decisions that the captain and crew didn’t make to see what would’ve happened to them.

How will you lead the ship home, or will you make it back to Earth at all?

#2 BlackFrost: The Long Dark 2

Platform: PC

Many people will undoubtedly be eager to try out this survival game, as BlackFrost: The Long Dark 2 expands upon the award-winning title that took survival games to a new level. Originally, the setting was the wilderness after you crash-landed during a storm that took out all technology.

Now, in the sequel, you’ll be in a small human settlement that is still trying to adapt to the lack of tech, and see if they can survive the times to come.

You’ll have to work hard to earn everything in this game, so be ready to take the initiative and not to let anything be, as that’s when people die.

#1 State of Decay 3

Platform: PC XSX|S

If you were a fan of the previous two entries, you’ll be ready for State of Decay 3. Or, at least, you think you’ll be ready, until the zombie horde starts coming after you! Just like before, you’ll be part of a community that’s trying to endure the zombie apocalypse, which means working together to get things done and build a life for yourselves.

However, as the challenges get more difficult, you’ll need to make difficult decisions, and those choices could cost someone their life. When they’re gone, they’re gone for good. Will you be able to handle that burden and keep pushing forward?