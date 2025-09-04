Cronos: The New Dawn – How To Get Bolt Cutters | Chained Doors Guide

Chained doors are typically optional rooms that are packed with supplies in Cronos: The New Dawn. Unlocking these doors is essential if you want to carry enough ammo and crafting materials to survive the plague, and chained doors continue to appear throughout the entire game. This key item is useful all the way until the end, and you’ll always want to keep it ready in your shared inventory box. You never know when another chained door might appear.

The Bolt Cutters are located early in the game, in the first major area of the story. You’ll need to reach a Dive Point at the Apartment Building. The Apartment Building is the first major hub area of the game, found about one or two hours into the story, and you’ll get the Bolt Cutters here. They’re used to progress, but they’re also a valuable tool for the rest of the game. Make sure to open every chained door you see.

Where To Get The Bolt Cutters

Progress the story until you reach the objective to “Head for the Dive Point” — you’ll need to “Access the Elevator” to reach the Dive Point, and you’ll be directed to “Search the Hardware Store” for another objective. The Bolt Cutters are found in the Hardware Store which is accessible later in the apartments area — continue until you reach the Block 34 Outpost save station.

The Bolt Cutters are located in the Jedrus Hardware Store outside the apartment. To get the key, you’ll need to explore the apartment building.

From the apartment entrance, fight through the hallways and clear out biomass. You’ll need to avoid exploding acid pods and multiple enemies that appear in your path. Enemies will break through doorways to ambush you, so be ready for a fight.

On the second floor, you'll encounter a wall of sticky biomass blocking the path forward. Look through the window for an explosive canister or use your flamethrower to burn through the gunk.

Past this, continue further until you find a cabinet blocking a doorway. Push through the cabinet to reach an apartment — defeat the acid crawlers, then exit to the balcony.

Cross the balcony to reach a room. This s where you’ll find the Hardware Store Key.

After acquiring the key, you’ll be able to backtrack to the Save Station. Go to the apartment building entrance and cross over to the park. In the back-right of the park area, you’ll find the Jedrus Hardware Store sign.

Enemies will spawn on your way back, so be ready and use the explosive barrels to defeat them. Reach the store and unlock it with the key item you found earlier — the door to your left is blocked and the back door is chained. From the chained door, look left and shoot the explosive cannister to burn the biomass and make the office door accessible.

Go back through the office door near the checkout counter. A large monster will spawn, so take care of it, then go back. You’ll find the Bolt Cutters on the small table behind the counter. You can use these to cut open the back door of the Hardware Store, then cut open the elevator door leading to your objective.