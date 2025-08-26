Best Gangster Games of All Time

Crime is not something to praise…but…there are some exceptions to the rule, and the biggest one is when it happens in video games where YOU are the criminal trying to “live it up” or be the best gangster you can be for one reason or another. This list will break down the titles that prove it really is good to be a gangster…in the video game sense.

#10 – Empire of Sin

To start, we’ll go back to one of the most important eras in gangster history: the 1920s. This was when gangsters were seen as “heroes” to some, due to how they fought against Prohibition and attempted to ‘stick it to the man’ while also getting filthy rich in the process.

In Empire of Sin, you’ll become one of those famous mob bosses or other characters within the era, and build up an empire you would be proud of within Chicago itself. It will be anything but easy, and you’ll need to fight for every inch you get.

Yet, if you prevail, you’ll be living large.

#9 – True Crime Series

Yeah, we’re going old-school for this entry, because in the early 2000s, after Rockstar Games shook up the world with its own crime epic, which we’ll talk about later, a new series tried to capitalize on it, and its name was True Crime.

It was one of a couple of franchises that earned the name “clone” due to its similarities in terms of gameplay styles, visuals, and even elements. So, what happened? At first, the game series was a success, with its LA-based title getting good reviews and selling over three million units.

However, its sequel set in New York didn’t bode so well, so it was canceled and never continued.

#8 – A Way Out

Most gangster games are single-player affairs, but A Way Out was one of the first titles by Hazelight Studios that focused on co-op play above all else. The point was simple: you and your co-op partner would play as two prisoners who are desperate to escape the lockdown that they’re in. Working together, you’ll first break out of prison and then attempt to survive long enough to truly be free.

Teamwork and cooperation are the only ways to survive, and the game makes sure that neither of you can make it on your own.

So, find someone you trust, if you can, and see if you can make it out alive.

#7 – Sleeping Dogs

Next, we have a title that should’ve been the start of something more, but it never came to pass. Sleeping Dogs was an attempt to put a new spin on the gangster game formula. How? You’d play a cop that was infiltrating the infamous Chinese group known as The Triads, and attempt to bring them down via your undercover role.

Many praised the game for its story, decision system, combat, and so on, and the game sold well! It just never got the tap for a sequel, and that’s a shame, because it really did have the makings of being a franchise gamers could enjoy for a while.

#6 – Mafia series

With a name like Mafia, they’re not leaving anything to the imagination here, and that’s totally fine. This particular franchise is interesting because it never stays in one place. Instead, you’ll be part of various mafias all over the United States and beyond, including in the most recent game, where you become a new member of a mob within Italy itself.

The reason the franchise ranks a bit lower than others like it is that quality has been an issue over the entries. However, many do approve of the newest game, so if they are able to maintain what they did here, there’s hope for them in the future.

#5 – Payday 2

This next one is all kinds of ironic, because Payday 2 might be one of the best crime games ever due to its incredibly repeatable gameplay loop and all the DLC content that came after launch. Seriously, the team could’ve just kept uploading new things forever, and all would have been well.

And that brings us to the other irony, the follow-up. The third game couldn’t even come close to what the second one did, and that made its situation all the more hilarious because the heists you could pull off in the second game were truly fun, and yet, somehow, that fun was lost.

So, yeah, just play this game. You don’t need to play what came after.

#4 – Red Dead Redemption Series

Admittedly, it’s a bit hard to put the two Red Dead Redemption games on this list, as they technically aren’t “gangster games,” and instead are “outlaw/cowboy” games. However, these games are so good that we’ll blur the line a bit.

These titles from Rockstar Games are legendary. The first one set the world on fire in many respects with its deep story, incredible combat, and memorable characters that had incredible voice acting. Rockstar took its time with the sequel, but crafted yet another memorable classic that likely won’t be topped in certain respects anytime soon.

If you haven’t played these games about redemption, identity, and how far you’d go for those close to you, you’re missing out.

#3 – Saints Row Series

Sadly, we must talk about a franchise that likely won’t get a new entry, since its developer, Volition, shut down. However, the Saints Row Series does leave a legacy behind, for better and for worse.

In many ways, this was the first true “clone” of a certain Rockstar Games franchise, but it focused on a small town game, the Third Street Saints, and their attempts to rise to power as they took on different rival gangs and threats.

What elevated the series to the No.3 position on this list was, ironically, its third game, which cranked up the insanity meter to 11 and featured some of the most bonkers missions ever. It proved just how good a gangster game can be when you take the “serious element” out of the equation.

Rest in peace, Saints.

#2 – Yakuza Franchise

Yes, we know it’s called by a different name now, but the Yakuza franchise started out as a niche game that mainly came out in Japan. But in recent years, the quality of the titles skyrocketed, and with some fun spinoffs added to its legacy, it deserves the No.2 spot.

In these titles, you play as a member of the infamous Japanese organization, and yet, more times than not, you’re one of the good ones who have to either clear their name, take down those who are corrupt within the organization, or become rich after getting kicked out of the Yakuza entirely.

The games are known for their fun combat, insanely quirky side quests, and memorable characters, and SEGA isn’t slowing down with new entries anytime soon.

#1 – GTA Series

Come on, you KNEW that Grand Theft Auto was going to be at the top of this list! This was the game franchise that truly put Rockstar on the map, and for good reason. They started doing true open-world titles with deep narrative and gameplay loops before pretty much everyone else, and they never stopped improving on the formula.

By the time we got to the 5th main entry, they added the online portion that continually added new content, and that allowed Rockstar Games to coast off their epic gangster title for a decade!

And with GTA 6 on the way, taking fans back to Vice City and beyond, players will be busy “living it up on the streets” for some time after it launches.