The Rise of Mobile Gaming: Why Phones Are Becoming the New Consoles

If you really think about it, the true “story” about the gaming industry is evolution. It started off in the most basic of ways, and then, games grew to be more pronounced things that could have stories, depth, and characters that would transcend the medium, and more. With phones and the games they now have, the story is pretty much the same, and in many respects, the mobile gaming industry through phones is just as popular, if not more popular, than certain kinds of console gaming today. We’ll explain why here.

Better Phones = Better Games

To understand how we got here, we need to look at how phones were for the longest time. Phones weren’t able to play video games until WELL into their lifetimes, whereas game consoles, and handhelds like the Game Boy, were literally built to play games. Even when cell phones came out, they didn’t have the capacity to play games of any kind until the 90s. In fact, most credit Tetris in 1994 as being the first true “mobile phone game.” That says quite a bit, wouldn’t you say?

However, with the rise of computer technology, including the arrival of certain video game “engines,” things started to change. “Smartphones” started to rise, and that meant that video games of different types could be put on phones, and they’d play smoothly.

Arguably one of the biggest breakthroughs of the mobile gaming market was the title Infinity Blade back in 2010. Why? That was the title that was able to bring Unreal Engine 3 to iPhones, and that allowed the team of twelve, yes, really, to make a game that not only played well, but had graphics that would be comparable to video game consoles of the period. The game was a huge success, setting records on the App Store and making over $1.5 million in just a few days!

In the 15 years since, phones have only gotten better, which has allowed video game developers on phones to go and make things that could “boggle the mind,” or, straight-up, play console titles. We’ve come a long way since 1994, and people are getting wiser to the fact that these mobile titles are worthy of their time and energy, which is leading to a huge shift in the industry.

What kind of shift are we talking about? Well, one where the mobile market is arguably more important than the console one.

When Time Is Always A Factor

The stigma around video games is that they “are meant for kids and nothing else,” but we all know by now that this is a lie. In fact, gaming is for all ages, and there are plenty of developers who make games for “mature audiences” so that they can tailor things directly to that market. The other thing to consider is that the kids and teens who were playing games in the 80s and 90 are now full-grown adults! That includes those who work on this website, for the record.

Yet, we still play video games. However…we’ll be the first to admit that time is never quite on our side anymore. Specifically, when you have so many responsibilities, gaming is “down the list” a bit when it comes to “things you need to do today.”

The catch, though, is with mobile games via your phone. Most games that are on your phone are meant to be simple, quick to play, and you can pick up and put down with ease. We’re pretty sure if we asked you what games you put on your phone, and how often you play on your phone, you would likely point out titles that have “short burst gameplay loops” and that you “play for a few minutes when you have a break every day.”

There’s nothing wrong with that, and the mobile gaming market capitalizes on that by offering you things that you can easily play, have a little fun with, and then put away when it’s time to get back to “the real world.”

Roblox is a perfect example of this, as its entire universe is built on the idea of jumping in and playing a game for a few minutes before diving away again. With time being a premium in our world for most, many look to “quick, easy-to-play” games to find their respite, and mobile games offer that. Plus, there is one more element to consider here…

Money, Money Money…MONEY!!!!

Here’s the thing, especially in our world right now, money isn’t something that grows on trees. It’s something that many people are having to preserve in large quantities so that when things “hit the fan,” as it keeps doing in our world today, they are ready to endure it and can push forward with their lives.

Where do video games fit into that? Simple: video games are expensive!!!!

Think about recent console launches like the PS5, Xbox Series X, and even the recent Nintendo Switch 2 launch. The cheapest of those systems was the Switch 2 at $450, and they had a bundle which gave you a game for $50 more, which most people bought. Thus, that’s $500 for a console, and the PS5 and Xbox Series X both cost $500 at launch, not including other accessories you could/needed to get for the two.

As for games themselves, they used to cost $50, then they cost $60, then $70, and now we’re in the $80 territory. In short, gaming is an expensive hobby, and that’s something that everyone deals with in their own ways.

With mobile gaming, though, things are a bit different. Most games you either have to pay a few bucks for, or you can download them for free and only have to pay for extra things via microtransactions. The twist with that is that microtransactions, more often than not, are completely optional. You can enjoy the full game, for the most part, without spending a dime on it. That’s very freeing to people who are on a serious budget. Sure, they may not get to play all the games they want, but they’re not going broke either, and that’s a good tradeoff.

While it’s fair to say that mobile gaming hasn’t fully caught up to what console titles can do, you could just as easily argue that it’s more accesible to the masses, because it’s much easier to take your phone on the go than it is to take a console on the go.