Cloud Gaming 101: How to Stream AAA Games on Any Device

Cloud Gaming is something that many feel is the “next evolution” of gaming itself. Whether it is or not is up for debate, obviously, but there are plenty of services that offer the option. Since Cloud Gaming, by definition, is about using certain servers to do the gaming, versus downloading them or running them solely through a console or PC, you need to have the right service to ensure you’re getting not only great gaming options, but that they’ll run well. So, in our Cloud Gaming 101 list, we’ll tell you the services that you should consider trying out.

Option #1 – Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

We’ve talked about Xbox Game Pass a lot recently, for positive and negative reasons. However, no matter “what it’s really doing to Xbox and the industry,” one can’t deny that when it comes to offering gamers a lot, including cloud gaming, it’s basically the best around.

Easily its most impressive feature is the fact that it has a massive library of titles that covers both Xbox and PC titles, and that library is constantly improved upon. Just as important, and something that Microsoft has been trying to emphasize in the last year or so, is that there are plenty of new releases on the Game Pass. These “Day One” titles make it clear that you don’t need to buy the game if you don’t want to, as you can play it on the subscription service and then not have to worry about it when you’re done.

Another thing that elevates this over other cloud devices is that Microsoft REALLY wants you to be able to play and enjoy these games on just about any platform you have available to you. It doesn’t matter if it’s on your phone, your tablet, your console, your PC, or something in between; they’ve found a way to connect all these devices, and the cloud service honestly works really well.

The only “downside,” if you will, is that you have to pay a monthly fee for the service, you can only play the games that are in the library, and most importantly, the library does shuffle games out over time.

Even still, this is one you should definitely consider if you think Cloud Gaming is the way to go.

Option #2 – Nvidia GeForce Now

While Microsoft may be the “top dog” of cloud streaming in some respects, there are just as many who would vie for Nvidia GeForce Now as the superior product. However, context is important here, and yet, if you would rather stream games instead of having to be rooted to one product or another, this could be the one for you.

What separates Nvidia GeForce Now from Xbox Game Pass and others is the fact that it doesn’t have a library of games you can stream on the go. Instead, it allows you to stream the games that YOU have already bought across all the big digital game platforms, like Steam, Epic Games Store, etc., and then play those games anywhere you want.

There are some limitations on what will work with the service, which is fair when you think about it, but the overall promise of being able to play them anywhere via the cloud is incredibly enticing.

They even let you test things by giving a “free hour” on the services to show what performance is like. Then, when you’re ready, you can pay to have monthly access to different levels of services, depending on how big you want to go with your gaming experiences.

If you have the right PC and are willing to go this route, it could be one you benefit from heavily.

Option #3 – PlayStation Plus Premium

There are probably a few people who would rather we didn’t mention PlayStation Plus Premium at all. Compared to the last two entries, it’s not exactly the most “accessible” nor the easiest to navigate. However, when it comes to cloud gaming with PlayStation titles…it’s pretty much your only option, and we’re sure Sony worked hard to make it that way.

The good news is that if you get this premium package, which is $18 a month, you’ll get numerous cloud services, including access to about 300 titles from the expansive PlayStation library. That includes having games from the PS1 era all the way up to PS4, and even having some from the PlayStation handheld days.

The real problem here is that many fans don’t think that this is the best service to go to, especially since it’s missing many titles that people have been asking for, and it could be a lot more user-friendly. Plus, it doesn’t have the best connection with the PS5 via offline play, so that’s another negative to consider.

If you’re a fan of the PlayStation brand, then this may be an essential thing to have, but if you’re just a casual player, you likely won’t want it at all.

Option #4 – Amazon Luna

Finally, we have a service that might surprise you: Amazon Luna. You might have heard us talking about Luna over the last couple of months when we talked about Amazon Prime Gaming and how the service continually adds new games for people to play and rewards for those who have the service. Luna is an extension of Amazon Prime Gaming and only costs $10 a month.

While it may not have the greatest of libraries, only about 100 games, some of those titles can be truly heavy hitters, while others are indie games you may not have heard of, but will want to check out. Plus, being Amazon, you’ll be able to use Amazon Luna on your phone, TV, Fire TV box, and so on. So, if you’re already plugged into “everything Amazon,” then this is something to consider.

It is pretty cheap, all things considered, and as mentioned, the games can be good, but you do wish there was more to offer. Plus, you can’t download anything without paying for extra services, so that will be a drawback.

Even still, the fact that Amazon is doing this at all is interesting, and if you try and out and don’t like it, you’re not out too much money, which is always a positive.