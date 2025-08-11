Prime Gaming August 2025: Free Games, Rewards & Perks Guide

Another month is here, and that means for services like Amazon Prime Gaming, it’s time to get rewarded for having a subscription with them. Each month, they give subscribers free games to download and enjoy. Some are often recent titles, and some are all-time classics. In this Prime Gaming August 2025 breakdown, we’ll show you what you can get, and there are some really great things to enjoy this month, depending on what you have.

#1 – The Free Games of August 2025

We’ll start off with the free games that standard Amazon Prime Gaming members can get. Some of these titles are available right now for you to download, while others will be available on the 14th, 21st, and 28th.

Sid Meier’s Civilization® III Complete

THIEF: Definitive Edition

FATE: The Traitor Soul

Filthy Animals

Heist Simulator

City Legends: The Ghost of Misty Hill Collector’s Edition

The Academy: The First Riddle

Tin Hearts

Necroking

Labyrinth City: Pierre the Maze Detective

Silver Box Classics

Heroes of Loot 2

Fantasy Empires

While some of these titles might be a bit “unknown” to some of you, others will be very familiar, such as Sid Meier’s Civilization III Complete. The game is the full-on edition of the all-time classic from the series. In fact, there are some who feel that this is where the franchise peaked in many respects. With its two expansions, you’ll get all-new units, like the Crusader, and be able to take on the world in numerous ways. Plus, you’ll have various scenarios that you can try and win across history.

The other big title that you can get right now is THIEF: Definitive Edition. Here’s how Prime Gaming describes the classic title:

“Garrett, the Master Thief, steps out of the shadows into the City. In this treacherous place, where the Baron’s Watch spreads a rising tide of fear and oppression, his skills are the only things he can trust. Even the most cautious citizens and their best-guarded possessions are not safe from his reach.”

As if all that wasn’t enough for you, there are the offerings by Amazon Luna for you to consider. This is the “cloud streaming” portion of the service, and it offers even more free titles for you to try out each month. August includes:

Saints Row: The Third

Smurfs Kart

The Smurfs – Mission Vileaf

Garfield Lasagna Party

SkateBIRD

Monster Truck Championship – Rebel Hunter Edition

Overcooked! 2

El Hijo

Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams

Monster Harvest

Oddsparks: An Automation Adventure

Dungeons of Hinterberg

Windjammers 2

THE KING OF FIGHTERS ’97 GLOBAL MATCH

As you can see, there are some big titles here to consider playing. The one we’ll focus on the most is Saints Row: The Third.

The game, made by the now-defunct team at Volition, was the high point of the franchise. Once known as a “clone” of a certain Rockstar Games series, the team decided to crank up the insanity to eleven and have the Third Street Saints truly test themselves against a threat like no other: The Syndicate. What would follow was an insanely fun romp through the city of Steeleport, with missions involving driving tanks through the streets and blowing crap up, fighting off zombies, going into cyberspace to take down a punk hacker, and, of course, getting into the wrestling ring to beat up a gang leader. Because why not?

The game was a total blast, and if you have never played it, you need to try it out on Amazon Luna and see why it was so special in many different ways.

Not to be overlooked, Overcooked! 2 is an incredible title that you can play with friends. The game once again sends you into the throes of a kingdom that needs to be fed, and fed in a hurry! Oh, and did we mention that there is literal “zombie bread” trying to come after you? Because it’s true.

You’ll need to work hand-in-hand with your fellow cooks to get the job done and ensure people are fed! Do you think you’re up to the task? Play the game and find out.

No matter what, you’ll want to see which of these titles might be for you, as you have plenty of options to choose from, and more will come out as the months roll by.

#2 – Free In-Game Content

If this next section looks familiar, it should. Like we noted last time, Lost Ark has some special in-game content for you to get if you have a Prime Gaming account. Just like last month, you’ll get:

“Legendary Rapport Selection Chests, a Crystalline Aura, and Amethyst Shards.”

Clearly, they like this game and want you to get bonuses within it.

#3 – Linking Your Account To Twitch!

Once again, we’ll end with a reminder that if you link your account to certain Twitch channels, you can get rewards.

Some have requirements, so do read the full list here.

We’ll be back next month to let you know what else you can get from Amazon Prime Gaming!