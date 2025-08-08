Donkey Kong Banaza: How To Beat The Last Boss

This article contains massive spoilers for Donkey Kong Bananza, so we recommend waiting until you actually reach the final boss before reading on. When you need help, we’ll be here.

The final boss of Donkey Kong Bananza is the biggest challenge DK must face on his quest for all the bananas he can eat — and this grueling last boss takes three phases to bring down completely. This is easily the toughest part of the game, and if you’re not prepared, he can beat up DK very quickly. Here are all the tips we can provide to help you finally overcome the final boss.

Phase 1 | King K. Rool

In the first phase of the King K. Rool boss fight, K. Rool uses a giant musket to fire rolling cannon balls. He’ll charge a massive ball, then jump and swap to a three-barreled cannon that fires a ball to the left, right and then center. To damage K. Rool, DK needs to bounce the cannons back at him to stun him briefly.

Transform into Ape Bananza mode to unlock DK’s charged punch ability. Use the charged punch to knock the cannon balls back at K. Rool.

mode to unlock DK’s charged punch ability. Use the charged punch to knock the cannon balls back at K. Rool. When K. Rool attacks three times, ignore the first two shots and wait for the third shot down the middle. Punch that back right at him.

After stunning K. Rool, roll over and punch him to deal damage. He has a huge health bar, so this will take multiple stuns to take him down. Each cannonball also generates a line of rot muck. Use the Elephant Bananza to clear out any muck that blocks your path — if you touch it you’ll take damage.

Later, K. Rool will summon rot hands out of the ground that fall and smash, leaving behind damaging rot turf. Once again, use the Elephant form to clear the gunk if it’s in your path and keep moving to avoid damage.

While K. Rool is summoning rot hands, roll to him and attack to interrupt him, ending this phase of the boss fight early.

After too much muck is on the arena, K. Rool will retreat and suck up everything with a vacuum gun. Stay far away and roll out of the wind tunnel so you don’t get sucked up too. This resets the boss and the attacks will repeat. Once you know what to do, this form isn’t too difficult — the last form is when the boss gets really hard.

Phase 2 | King K. Rool (w/ Jetpack)

There’s a short second phase to this final boss. While escaping the underground on the wave of gold bananas, K. Rool will appear with his jetpack and attack DK.

K. Rool will create a red line and zip across the platform, destroying it partially.

Throw chunks of gold turf at K. Rool to interrupt his attack and deal damage.

After dealing enough damage, K. Rool will remove chunks of the platform for a time. You’ll need to act faster to damage K. Rool before he removes all of your platform.

As long as you act fast and attack when you spot K. Rool, you should finish this phase without too much trouble. The turf regenerates quickly under DK so you’ll never run out of chunks to throw as weapons.

Phase 3 | K. Rool, King of Rot

The final phase of the boss is easily the most difficult part of Donkey Kong Bananza. Before entering the arena, we recommend purchasing one or two apple healing items from the Stuff Shop. This fight is that difficult and can go badly very, very quickly. You’ll also want to familiarize yourself with the Elephant Bonanza controls.

TIP: Practice how to suck up rot by holding down the button, then tap it to grab a block of gold and throw it without aiming. You’ll need to learn this process and move fast — the rot in this stage can defeat DK almost instantly if you’re not careful and clear out as much as possible.

The fight starts out similar to Phase 1 – K. Rool uses a cannon to generate lines of rot muck. Punch the cannon balls back at him in Ape Bananza form to stun him and attack while he’s stunned. After being stunned, he’ll transform back into his Rot Bananza form — back away or you’ll take damage if you’re close to the transformation.

For this fight, you’ll want to deal as much damage as possible. Switch to Elephant form and suck up rot muck — it transforms into gold when sucked up. Gold, when thrown at muck, transforms the muck into gold and destroys it. Use this to your advantage. Throw balls of gold in Elephant form to clear out muck and damage K. Rool as a bonus projectile attack. During some attack phases, K. Rool can be interrupted by throwing a ball of gold at him.

After a phase of shooting, K. Rool retreats and summons a line of rot hands that move forward and leave rot behind them. He’ll also summons bombs that explode and generate enough rot to cover the entire arena. Swap to Ape form and run to the bombs before they explode — punch them so they fly toward other bombs, bouncing them into other bombs etc. You want to break as many bombs as you can before they pop and cover the arena in muck.

Use Elephant Form to suck up the rot hands to create a save spot — or use the bombs — whatever you do, K. Rool will summon more rot hands from the ground and jump around the arena. Throw gold in Elephant form to interrupt this attack and use the Elephant’s trunk ability to suck up rot to clear a path to escape the hands.

This attack is why K. Rool is so difficult and learning how to survive is essential for this boss fight.