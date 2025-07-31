Donkey Kong Bananza: All Banana Locations | The Junction SL700

Get the juice at The Junction — here’s where to get all the banana gems.

The Junction is where SL500 and SL600 meet, and you’ll need to complete both Freezer Layer and Forest Layer to reach the end of this short Donkey Kong Bananaza stage. There are only 13 bananas here, but at least one is really tricky to spot — learn how to get them all with the full guide below, and don’t forget to finish both levels to remove all the voided turf from the Junction.

Banana Locations | The Junction SL700

Cooled Off Inflammonite – Defeat the Inflammonite boss at the end of the Freezer Layer to reach the Junction layer. On the Freezer side of the area, you’ll get this bundle of bananas.

Cleared the Way to Clash Point – After breaking the Voided material core at the start of the Junction layer area, you’ll raise a bridge to the center of the stage. There’s a banana waiting for DK on the other side of the raised bridge.

Uprooted Abracajabya! – Defeat the boss of the Forest Layer, and you’ll unlock an entrance into SL 700 The Junction location. Drop down to find a big bunch of bananas to collect at the start of the level. You’ll need to clear both sides of the Junction to progress.

Freezer Path’s Special Scoop – On the Freezer Path of SL 700, look behind the giant snowman behind the fast-travel marker on your map. There’s a banana right here to collect — if you drop down to this level from the Freezer Layer, you’ll find it by turning around.

Freezer Path’s Hidden Snack – On the lower level of the Freezer Path, go down to where there’s mud and two auto-turrets. Look for a concrete wall on the tall pillar of unbreakable material — check the map location for more details. You can smash through or use the turrets to target the wall. Their shots will break through the concrete.

Forest Path’s Birdbrain – On the Forest Path, near the map teleport marker, there’s an ostrich-head made of turf. Smash the head part to find a hidden banandium gem inside. If you dropped down from the Forest Layer, DK will spot it by turning around.

Forest Path’s Hidden Snack – Just like the Freezer Path, there’s a banana hidden in an alcove on the giant unbreakable pillar. This time, go to the same location on the opposite side and climb on the wall to reach the back of the pillar. There’s a hall here that leads to the gem.

Clash Point’s Hidden Snack – Go to where the two paths meet. At the start of the center Junction platform, there’s a big cube of concrete down below. Drop down and enter the alcove, smash the turf, and reveal a secret banana.

Battle: A Fiery Fracas – On the left side of Clash Point, there’s a blocked combat arena portal covered in rubble. Talk to the construction NPC and pay 600 gold to remove the crud. For this tricky combat arena, you’ll need to lure the turret aiming reticule, so it shoots the Crockoids instead. Defeat both to earn a gem.

Target on the Run – Next, go to the right side of Clash Point to find another portal covered in rubble. The construction NPC will clear it for 1,000 gold. Pay up and enter the challenge course for a potential three more bananas. The first one is at the halfway point of the course. DK needs to dodge turrets at they try to destroy his concrete platform.

Out-of-Range Perch – After the first banana, DK will need to ride platforms to a concrete wall that blocks the way forward. Climb up above that wall to find a smaller concrete section. Lure the turrets to destroy it and climb through to get a hidden banana.

Target Escaped – Reach the end of the course to earn this third banana.

Cranky’s Junction Rant – At Clash Point, look up. There are two cloud platforms high above the checkpoint marker. Rambi and Cranky are on those clouds — knock down Rambi so you can knock down Cranky, the talk to him for a banana. You’ll need to aim high to hit the cloud platform from the Clash Point floor.