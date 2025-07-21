Donkey Kong Bananza: All Banana Locations | Lagoon Layer SL102

The last area of Lagoon Layer is SL102 in Donkey Kong Bananza and this tiny map still has five bananas to collect. This boss map leads to the second actual level of the game, but you’ll still need to 100% the layer to earn everything. The Banandium Gems are mostly hidden in a bonus stage, but there’s one extra that’s easy to miss. Here’s where to find them all.

If you can’t find a banana in any later stage, there are a couple ways to track them down. If there’s an item store, you can purchase treasure maps for increasingly expensive gold costs to find lost bananas on the map. The maps will always point you toward a new map location you haven’t found yet. You can also found maps in the wild just by digging. While digging around the map, there’s a random chance you’ll encounter a green treasure chest. There’s a chance these chests will drop a treasure map. These maps either point out fossil locations or bananas — but more likely, you’ll earn a pile of gold. Maps are especially rare, so keep digging if you’re lost and you just might get lucky.

Banana Locations | Lagoon Layer SL102

Dipped Into Chimpy Channel! – Complete Sub Layer 101 and drop down into SL102. Right at the start, you’ll find this bunch of bananas.

Shipwrecked Treasure – Right at the start of SL102, there’s a bonus area entrance to the left and a big wall to the right. Smash through the wall to find a green shipwreck. Look behind it to get a banana.

Atop The Concrete Roof – Enter the bonus area at the start of SL102. Transform into your super-powered form to enter a maze with balloons to pop. Instead of collecting balloons, climb to the top of the structure to find a hidden balloon.

Pop And Destroy – Pop all the balloons in the structure during the bonus area to get a banana at the entrance. They’re carried by Crockoid enemies and one is hidden at the big turntable — smash downward to find an area beneath.

Hung from the Ceiling – Inside the maze, go right until you find a section of the interior made of unbreakable walls that can be climbed. At the top there’s a mesh to hang from. Grab it to reach the last hidden banana.

This stage leads to the big boss fight against Peekabruiser. To defeat the boss, grab the Boom Bombs on the edges of the map and throw them at the boss. Wait for it to pause after moving for an easier throw — and when the core appears exposed, defeat as many enemies as you can and rush straight for the core. Grabbing an extra bomb is another easy way to take off a big chunk of health off the boss.