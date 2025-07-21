Donkey Kong Bananza: All Banana Locations | Hilltop Layer SL200

The second level of Donkey Kong Bananza is the Hilltop Layer, a big open field with a village full of the rocky Fractones. These musical NPCs add all sorts of new challenges for DK to overcome, and for such a small level, there’s a huge number of bananas to collect. We’ve found them all so check below for map locations and descriptions where to find every single Banandium Gem in Hilltop Layer.

Banana Locations | Hilltop Layer SL200

Bruised Peekabruiser – Defeat the boss of Lagoon Layer to reach the Hilltop Layer. Straight ahead after landing you’ll find the first bananas of this level.

Hilltop Chip Exchange – In the Fractone Village, use the Chip Exchange to earn bananas. Trade 10 Banana Chips for your first banana. The price increases for each trade, but only the first banana counts toward your total collectibles completion score in the Hilltop Layer.

Battle: Dig, Dig, Dig On Down – Located inside Fractone Village, there’s a battle arena portal inside a stone structure. Hold [L] to whistle music to unlock the portal. Reach the bottom and defeat the Crockoid to complete the challenge.

Hilltop Hide-And-Seek – From Fractone Village, go to the far-left corner of the hills to reach a big rocky circle with a broken banana sculpture and cement. Break the stone creature statues to discover four hidden NPCs. Find them all to earn this banana.

A Shifty Path Forward – In Fractone Village, look behind the shops to find a floating platform. Use the cloudy spots by throwing rocks and creating a bridge. Enter the bonus area and progress past the first set of moving platforms to get the banana.

An Out-of-the-Way Room – Right past the previous banana, step onto the rocky floor and look left. There’s a cloudy platform moving up and down. Throw material at it to create a bridge and break the thorns to find a hidden room.

Make-Your-Own-Platforms – Reach the end of the bonus area to claim the collectible. You’ll need to create platforms and cross thorny patches to reach the end.

The Shifty Path Under The Village – Directly beneath the bonus area, drop down and break through the wall with cloudy platforms in front.

Gold-Dipped Banana – To the right of Fractone Village, there’s a hole surrounded by spiky enemy spawners. Use Handclap to raise a wall of material around the concrete floor, then smash through to find gold and a banana in a cave.

Hilltop Quiz Master – Go further right from the spawners to find a big banana statue and an NPC with a top hat. Talk to him to begin the quiz. Answer all three questions right to earn a collectible.

Q1 : Fossils

: Fossils Q2 : Your helmet

: Your helmet Q3: Throwable explosive

Cranky’s Hilltop Rant – On the same big banana statue, go to the further right side to find Rambi the Rhino. Off the distance, you can spot Kranky Kong on a floating platform. Throw something at it to make the platform fall out of the sky, then you can talk to Kranky.

Battle: Spike Spout Scrap – Look in the cave directly in front of Fractone Village, near the “Gold-Dipped Banana” collectible. Enter the battle arena and defeat all three Crockoids. You’ll need to transform or use the rocks from one of the enemies to destroy the Concrete Crockoid.

The Flying Banana – Between Fractone Village and the Construction Site checkpoint, there’s a banana attached to a flying platform in the field. The platform spawns spiky enemies — wait for it to fly low enough to reach, then attack it.

Bananas All the Way Down – At the far end of the hilltop area, there’s a giant mountain that looks like three bananas. Go to the end of the middle banana and smash the concrete wall. It’s slightly tricky to reach due to the mud.

Against The Oncoming Tide – At the same giant banana mountain, go to the left-most banana to find a portal into the “Spiked-Tide Slope” bonus area. Reach the top of the first hill to get this banana.

Against The Winding Tide – Reach the end of the bonus area to claim the third banana here. Pull out the turnips to find boom bombs — use those to stop the tide of spikes. You can create a crater with bombs to avoid them or create an alternate path.

Amidst The Hidden Tide – Right before the second banana, look down from the bridge to find a secret area below. Drop down and pull the turnips to get boom bombs DK can use to break the concrete blocking the way across to the banana gem.

Shifty Smash: The Rotating Ring – To the right of the giant banana mountain, there’s a visible cave entrance on the map. Go inside to find a Shift Smash minigame. Destroy 100% of the blocks to earn a collectible.

Thorny Hill Finish Line – Search the base of the Construction Site checkpoint to find a bonus area portal called “Thorny Hill Speed Surf” — like all bonus areas, reach the middle to earn a banana. You’ll need to use the Turf Surf ability by grabbing rocks with [ZR] then pressing [ZL] to ride it. In this course, you’ll need to use the hard rock the bugs are carrying and beat the time limit by pressing [Y] to speed up. For finishing the course in 60 seconds, you’ll earn this banana

Thorny Hill Buzzer Beater – Complete the course with 20 seconds left on the timer to earn this one. To do that, you must use all three short cuts at the end of the course and constantly speed up with [Y].

Thorny Hill Hideaway – The last banana is hidden behind the exit barrel. Climb the wall behind the barrel to find it.

Bloomed In The Hilltop Layer – Behind the Construction Site checkpoint, there’s a pond with a pot-shaped NPC inside. Smash the banana blocking the NPC’s sun, then talk to it.

Cave-Dwelling Treasure – At the entrance to Fractone Village, there’s a big banana statue with a hole in the side. Enter and you’ll see rock NPCs leading you deeper into the cave. Follow and smash through all the concrete walls to reach a hidden banana.

Battle: Three-Tiered Tussle – Follow the purple metal trail up the giant banana bundle mountain. On the way, there’s an alcove with a battle arena portal.

Peeled from Peel Peak – To unlock the next level, go to the Construction Site checkpoint where there’s a giant purple banana statue. This is a sinkhole, but you need to find the voided terrain core to shatter it. Follow the trail to the mountain and climb up. Breaking the core clears the purple stuff. There’s a banana nearby.

The Skies Over Peel Peak – At the top of Peel Peak, climb onto the stone structure and look directly up from the text sign. There’s a floating platform — throw something at it to make it fall.

Tunnelling Through The Pit – After clearing the Construction Site, drop down to the second ledge in the first pit. There’s a concrete wall. Smash through it to find a banana.

Over The Valley – Drop down to the bottom of the pit after clearing the Construction Site hole. At the bottom, there’s a bonus area portal that leads to “Nostalgia Country” — the first banana is after the barrel launchers.

Hijinx In The Jungle – Found at the end of the level, right before the exit sign.

Treasured Memories – From the start of the bonus stage, perform a Turf Jump directly above the level portal to reach DK’s house. Of course there’s a banana up there!

Hilltop Fragmentone Recovery – Check beneath the large Teeleporter in Fractone Village. At the base of the cliff there’s a cave entrance with gold. Find all three blue gem fragments for the NPC. Taking one back will get this banana.

Hilltop Fragmentone Restoration – You’ll get a second gem for finding all three fragments. They’re very close to the NPC and all easy to find in the same cave.

Shifty Smash: Break the Canopy – Go to the base of the giant banana mountain where DK found the Voided Surface core. There’s a cave at the muddy base of the hill with a cave containing a shifty smash mini-game.

Shifty Smash: Downhill Run – Near the Quiz NPC standing on the large banana, there’s a cave entrance leading to another Shifty Smash — this one requires using the Surf Turf ability. Use it to reach the cube and smash it for a banandium gem.

Hilltop Smashin’ Stash – At the Construction Site, talk to the blue rock NPC with a small stack of boulders on his head. If you’ve smashed enough stuff in the Lagoon Layer, you’ll earn a banana.