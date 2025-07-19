Donkey Kong Bananza: All Banana Locations | Lagoon Layer SL100

The first real level of Donkey Kong Bananza is Lagoon Layer — and the layer is split into three different areas called SL100, SL101 and SL102. It’s an odd way to organize environments in a Nintendo game, but that’s how it works. The first of the three sub layers in Lagoon Layer is the biggest with the most bananas, and most of these bananas are totally optional. Almost all of them, actually. If you want to find them all, check out the descriptions and map screenshots below to guide the way.

Banana Locations | Lagoon Layer SL100

First Crockoid Cracked! – Right at the start. After landing in SL100, you’ll find a bundle of banana gems right in front of DK. No tricks to pull here.

Battle: Stoney, Grassy Goons – Keep progressing to the Reservoir Bank to learn about explosives DK can throw. Down the path and to the right, there’s a portal. Jump and downward punch to enter an arena. Defeat all three Crockoids to earn a banana.

A Nook Behind Concrete – Enter the cave past the battle arena portal in the Reservoir Bank area. Inside the cave, there’s a spinning turnstyle. On the other side, there’s a concrete slab on the wall to the right with a glowing spot. Smash it or dig around it to find a hidden banana.

Rise And Rinse – At the far back-right of SL100, there’s a mess of floating pipes above a round pool of water. Drop into the pool and attack the blue balloon to raise a platform with a banana gem. While it’s risen up, smash it to collect it under the waterfall.

Fishin’ For Bananas – Under the previous banana location with the round pool of water, look down from the nearby level edge. Drop down to the hidden area below to find two monkeys fishing with magnets. Perform a jump and downward punch to hit the banana just beneath the water’s surface.

Follow The Voided Terrain – From the previous banana, go to the opposite rock wall and break through to find more water with monkeys fishing. There’s a voided banana here (covered in purple metal) — follow the path through the rocks to the core and smash it to free the banana.

Beyond The Cloudy Platforms – Behind the big pool of water, there’s a moving concrete block floating over the edge of the map. There are two mysterious substances here — throw rocks into the mess of triangles to generate a block. Do it twice to create a bridge.

Battle: Swarms Among the Pillars – Behind the tower with the hole leading to Orangu-Hang Highway (SL101) in the back of SL100, there’s a battle portal on a green ledge. Whistle to clear the tape and punch to break in. You’ll need to defeat x50 creatures before the time limit is up.

Blasting For The Banana – To the right of the Reservoir, cross the rocky hill to find a cave with an explosive baseplate. Use Dive Punch to generate an explosion that reveals this banana, and a whole bunch of bomb bugs.

Shifty Smash: Beyond the Wall – Near the Reservoir Bank path, above the Battle Arena portal, there’s a hollow hill with a triangle-shaped object and a bomb block. Attack the triangle to activate a challenge. You’ll need to reach the cube and smash it before time is up. Use the nearby bombs to break through the wall and destroy the target.

Cave By The Cape – At the start of the level, Ape Cape, smash down until you reach a small cave at the location in the screenshot. There’s a buried banana in the cave.

A Real Mouthful – Above the reservoir, there’s a monkey head carved into the rock. Smash through the stone wall inside the mouth to find a hidden banana.

Smash Through The Floor – In the same monkey head, climb up to the eyes and look inside. There’s a concrete floor and a bomb bug. Knock down the bomb bug and use the explosive to break through the floor.

Bathing Banana – On the Reservoir Bank path where DK first learned about bombs, smash through the stone slab on the right. It leads to a water-filled cave with a banana. Use a Dive Punch to collect it.

Cranky’s Lagoon Rant – Climb to the top of the monkey head where DK found the “A Real Mouthful” and “Smash Through The Floor” bananas. Behind the head, there are strange floating blocks. Throw rocks to create platforms to reach Cranky. Talk to him to earn a banana.

Rest Stop on Roof Road – From the giant monkey head with Cranky, go left to the connecting path with a strange triangle-shaped door. Use Whistle and punch the triangles to create a portal to Roof Road. This bonus area has three bananas. The first is past the spinning wall obstacle.

At The End of Roof Road – A second banana is earned for reaching the end of the bonus area. That means there’s one banana left that’s hidden.

Hidden on Roof Road – Back at the moving walls obstacle between the previous two bananas, you’ll need to reach the right side (left side from the start) by punching through each wall. This is easier with a punch skill upgrade but isn’t required.

Battle: Both Sides of the Bridge – Through a portal right next to the Reservoir Hills Checkpoint. Use Whistle and Dive Punch to enter the arena. Defeat the bugs by throwing rocks at the critters stuck to the ceiling.

Battle: Wings And The Wobbly Disc – Near the water tank (big round pool with green pipes) there’s a flat wall leading to a battle arena entrance. Defeat the three flying bugs by taking their rocks and throwing them back at them.

Placed In A Pipe – Found in the pipes above the big green water tank. Climb up from the connecting pipe on the ground, then reach the one opening at the top to get inside. There’s a banana at the end of the pipe.

Shifty Smash: Atop The Pipes – On the same green pipes, reach the center and attack the weird triangle to begin a Shifty Smash challenge. Use the barrels to smash all the blocks before the time limit expires.

Lakeside Low Road – Beneath the Roof Road minigame entrance, drop down to the rocky area with two barrels. Break them and then through the rocky wall behind to get the last banana in this level.