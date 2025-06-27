Death Stranding 2: How To Avoid Watchers | BT Areas Guide

Watchers are a new type of BT in Death Stranding 2 — these difficult enemies appear as early as Chapter 3 and start ruining your day immediately. Unlike standard BT catchers, Watchers can see Sam and are alerted when they see or hear you. They have a pretty long vision cone too, so you’ll need to carefully avoid them if they’re looking your direction. You can tell which BTs are Watchers by seeing their eyes. Watcher eyes glow brightly and they’re physically much larger than a normal BT Catcher. Otherwise, they look exactly the same so always be on the lookout for these bigger, meaner cousins.

While they are difficult to deal with, they’re not impossible to defeat. There are ways to deal with Watchers that you might not expect, and certain items are incredibly useful for concealing Sam or simply preventing Watchers from doing anything to stop you.

How To Deal With Watchers

Watchers are large, powerful BT sentries that replace standard BTs in some haunted areas — they appear as ghostly humanoids with glowing eyes. They’re much larger than normal humans, usually towering over the areas they watch and slowly patrol in search of targets. Unlike regular BTs, they don’t stay still; they move in a patrol pattern. To defeat them, you’ll want to use a variety of weapons and useful gear.

Using Blood Grenades & Shotguns

Blood Grenades Lv. 1: It takes three Blood Grenades to defeat a single Watcher. Blood Grenades will put a Watcher in a stun state — use this time to throw more Blood Grenades. Target only the Watchers that are directly in your path. Using Blood Grenades won’t alert other BTs in the area.

Blood Grenades should always be in your inventory, but there are better ways to deal with Watchers. You can also just let them spot you and use a Shotgun Lv. 1 to deal with the hunter that spawns. This will clear the area and calm down the local BTs — but it is dangerous. I recommend dropping a Blood Grenade on the hunter that spawns to slow it down, then finish it off with the Shotgun. The Shotgun will stunlock the hunter, unlike other weapons like the Assault Rifle or any handgun, making it pretty ideal for taking them down.

Shotgun Lv. 1: The Shotgun and its variants are actually unlocked by the Musician bunker in Australia — you can earn a Lightweight or more powerful variant by earning 3 Stars.

Using Smoke Grenades & Bolas

You can also use a variety of optional gear to make sneaking past Watchers easier.

Smoke Grenade: Smoke Grenades are unlocked by earning 2 Stars at the Lone Commander bunker near the Government’s Base bunker at the start of the Australia Region. Smoke will conceal Sam from Watchers — and they are monsters, so they’re not alerted by smoke. Hit the Watcher itself with a Smoke Grenade and they’ll be blinded until the smoke dissipates.

Smoke Grenades are all-around an incredibly useful item, but there’s one more weapon that will easily deal with Watchers.

Bola Gun: The Bola Gun is a binding gun that will tie up human enemies, mechs and even BTs. It’s incredibly useful against BTs especially — use the Bola Gun to tie up Watchers and stun them. The stun effect lasts long enough for Sam to sneak by, and there’s enough ammo to easily tag every Watcher in the area with a quick Bola.

Don’t even bother shooting them more. Bola them up and leave. There’s nothing they can do while in the Bola, so you can sprint past them and ignore all the scary noises they make.