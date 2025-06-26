Death Stranding 2: How To Get Silenced Pistols & Play Like Big Boss

You can’t pull off covert ops without a really good, silenced handgun in Death Stranding 2. There are a lot of bandit outposts to clear, and the best weapons for taking out bad guys of any type are locked behind optional areas you’re not required to find — you can very easily miss two of the most useful weapons in the game if you’re not returning to old locations as you push forward in the story. You’ll want at least one silenced pistol as a sidearm for sneaking into bandit camps or quietly taking out those ghost mechs.

You do start the game with the quiet Maser Handgun — a taser-like weapon that electrocutes enemies quietly. This weapon has to be charged and has limited range, making it effective but very situational. Eventually you’ll need a better weapon to deal with BTs, mechs and bandits. Here are two options you may want to consider for your future loadouts.

How To Get SL Tranq Handgun

The SL Tranq Handgun is a silenced tranquilized pistol that will knock out humans in a single headshot. If you land a shot anywhere else, it will take a moment to knock them out — body shots are slow, limb shots are even slower. It also isn’t effective against armor, so you’ll need to knock off armor before the Tranq will hit.

Earn 3 Stars at the Lone Commander prepper base.

The SL Tranq Handgun is acquired from the Lone Commander prepper bunker near the Government’s Base bunker and is one of the first locations in the Australia map. It’s also one of the most inhospitable areas in the early game — a permanent BT area is located on the mountain and will slightly shift locations, and no roads can be built to reach this optional area.

You’ll need to complete Standard Orders and collect lost packages that can be turned in to the Lone Commander. Check the orders feed — the Lone Commander often has jobs for himself, asking you to explore the nearby BT area for lost items. At 2 Stars you’ll earn the Tranq Sniper Rifle, and at 3 Stars you’ll get the SL Tranq Handgun.

How To Get SL Machine Pistol [MP]

The SL Machine Pistol [MP] is a non-lethal handgun with a silencer. It can swap between full-auto fire and semi-automatic. Swap to semi-auto for accurate shots at surprisingly long range for a handgun. This weapon uses MP bullets so they’re very effective against human bandits, ghost mechs and BT monsters.

Earn 3 Stars at Ciudad Nudo del Norte (C1) distribution center.

This one is trickier. In Chapter 3 you’ll unlock the ability to fast-travel with the MHV Magellan. That means you can also fast-travel to other regions — like Mexico. Return to Mexico and go to the Ciudad Nudo del Norte bunker. That’s the second bunker you’ll reach in Mexico and the large distribution center in the region with a city nearby.

Returning, you’ll be able to take on new Standard Orders to increase your level with the location. At 2 Stars you’ll unlock the standard Machine Pistol — a useful item, but the SL Machine Pistol is so, so much better and more versatile. It can be stored in your holster and has a built-in flashlight. For sneaking missions, switch to semi-auto (the fire mode controls appear while aiming) or switch to full-auto when you’re fighting enemies.

During slow-motion before you’re caught, this pistol makes short work of any enemy. Aim for the head and shoot — no charging required. You may need to knock off a helmet but just shoot twice before the slow-motion period is over to knock out your enemy. The SL Machine Pistol is an incredibly useful weapon and one of the most important in the game. It’s also very easy to miss.