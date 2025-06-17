Doom: The Dark Ages – How To Find All Secrets | Chapter 22 Guide

The final chapter of Doom: The Dark Ages is packed with secrets, collectibles and treasure — if you’re trying to get it all, we’ve got a complete guide explaining where to find every piece with map locations to make your search easy. It’s the very end of the game, and in this very last level, you’ll need to collect the Secret Key and backtrack through the chapter to earn everything.

Challenges | Chapter 22

Thy Flesh Consumed: Kill a large number of demons within 10 seconds.

This task is simple. At the first major combat arena — clearing the Temple Grounds — use the BFC on the large cluster of enemies in the center. One shot and you’ll finish this challenge.

Death Clock: Kill 2 Cosmic Baron demons within 5 seconds of each other.

Go to the optional Gore Nest combat arena past the Sentinel Shrine in the Temple Grounds area at the start of the chapter. Activate the Gore Nest and you’ll eventually spawn two Cosmic Barons — wait for them to clump together, then hit them with the BFC. That’s one tricky challenge done!

All Collectibles & Secrets Locations | Chapter 20

Collectible #1 (Codex): The first collectible is right at the start of the chapter. Drop down from the starting ledge and look slightly right to spot this codex page. It’s essentially right in front of the Doom Slayer before tackling the first objective.

Collectible #2 (Toy): After clearing the Temple Grounds, go through the tunnel to the Sentinel Shrine. Past it, there’s a Gore Nest — destroy it and defeat the enemies that spawn to remove the forcefield protecting the Toy collectible.

Blue Skull Key: Progress the level by pushing the giant metal crate and entering the temple interior to collect the Blue Skull key. It’s required and can’t be missed — it’s needed to reach the Lower Keep objective.

Secret #1 (Ruby): In the Blue Skull Key temple, turn around and find a hole with a blue jump pad that launches the Doom Slayer up to a higher level of the temple with stretched skin as a walkway. Follow the path and you’ll be able to drop down into the demonic altar behind the gate. There’s a Ruby upgrade item here.

Secret #2 (Gold x50): Go back to the blue jump pad. After jumping to the upper floor, turn right to find a marker wall that can be smashed with a Shield Charge. There’s a large gold chest behind the breakable wall.

Secret #3 (Life Sigil): Near the start of the level, there’s a blue skull door that leads to a Life Sigil and a gate. After completing the first objective and getting the Blue Skull key, this area becomes accessible.

Secret #4 (Gold x50): Work your way through the Lower Keep labyrinth to reach a blue mechanism that unlocks the doors leading forward. Once the doors are open, go through and turn right to find a breakable wall — smash it to find a secret and a large gold chest.

Secret #5 (Gold x50): Near the end of the Lower Keep, you’ll reach the exit objective. Look on a nearby wall for a breakable marker — smash it to reveal a blue mechanism. Activate it with Shield Throw to lower a climbable wall that leads to a secret gold chest.

Secret #6 (Ruby): From the previous secret, turn around and follow the path through enemies to another climbable wall using another blue mechanism. At the top you’ll find a Life Sigil. Pull your shield away to reset the trap, allowing you to climb up even higher and grab a rare Ruby.

Secret Key: Once you escape the Lower Keep, you’ll gain an objective to board a ship. Ignore it and turn around to find the purple Secret Key — this is required to unlock the rest of the secrets in the chapter.

Secret #7 (Life Sigil): Return to the Temple Grounds Sentinel Shrine. Opposite the shrine there’s a secret key door — open it to find a row of gold and a Life Sigil.

Collectible #3 (Toy): In the same area as the previous secret, through the Secret Key door, there’s a hole in the ground. Drop down to find an altar with x32 gold and a collectible toy.

Secret #8 (Ruby): Directly beneath the first codex page collectible at the start of the level, there’s a secret key door cave that leads to a Ruby upgrade statue.

Secret #9 (Gold x16): In the center of the Temple Grounds, there’s a ruin with a small passage beneath the main (upper) floor. You probably stumbled into it while exploring. The Secret Key door has x16 Gold and a Mega Health.

Secret #10 (Wraithstone): Enter the Lower Keep again. Drop down into the main floor, then go right down a hallway to find a Secret Key lock. Go through it to collect a pile of gold and get a Wraithstone upgrade.

Secret #11 (Gold x50): Back in the maze area of the Lower Keep, there are two locked Secret Key doors in the center that block a Gold x50 chest. Go get it before progressing.

Demonic Essence: Defeat the Cyber Demon leader as you progress the chapter to collect the last Demonic Essence heart. This one gives you maximum launcher ammo.

And that’s it for all the collectibles! Grab these and you’ll 100% every chapter in Doom: The Dark Ages.