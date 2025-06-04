Elden Ring: Nightreign – Nightlords Weaknesses List & Difficulty Ranking

The big bosses of Elden Ring: Nightreign are called the Nightlords — these creatures are selected at the start of your Expedition and appear on Day 3 where they’ll be waiting to wipe out your team. Some of the endgame bosses in Nightreign are absurdly strong, designed so players can only stand a chance with a full team of three. While that’s true of even the easiest bosses, some of the bosses in Nightreign are beatable without much effort. If you farm the right weaknesses, some of the Nightlords can be totally humiliated by your team of three.

If you don’t know what order to fight the bosses in, here’s our recommendations for easiest boss to hardest — and spoilers, the final boss is not the hardest boss in this game. All the bosses listed here are Nightlords that appear on Day 3, every other boss is a whole lot easier than these mini-raid monstrosities.

Hardest Bosses | Easiest To Hardest

There is a clear hierarchy when it comes to the most difficult bosses — the easiest bosses are the least aggressive, while the hardest are beyond anything you’ll encounter in vanilla Elden Ring and can wipe your team extremely quickly. Here’s a quick ranking and we’ll explain the reasoning below.

#8 . Gladius, Beast of the Night (Tricephalos) <— FIRST BOSS

. Gladius, Beast of the Night (Tricephalos) #7 . Maris, Fathom of Night (Augur)

. Maris, Fathom of Night (Augur) #6 . Adel, Baron of the Night (Gaping Jaw)

. Adel, Baron of the Night (Gaping Jaw) #5 . Gnoster, Wisdom of the Night (Sentient Pest)

. Gnoster, Wisdom of the Night (Sentient Pest) #4 . Caligo, Miasma of the Night (Fissure in the Fog)

. Caligo, Miasma of the Night (Fissure in the Fog) #3 . Heolstor, The Nightlord (Night Aspect) <— FINAL BOSS

. Heolstor, The Nightlord (Night Aspect) #2 . Libra, Creature of Night (Equilibrious Beast)

. Libra, Creature of Night (Equilibrious Beast) #1. Fulghor, Champion of the Nightflow (Darkdrift Knight)

Gladius is the first Night Lord that you MUST defeat to unlock the rest. It isn’t necessarily the easiest boss — it is possible to beat with a dedicated team of active players. The toughest part of Gladius is when it splits into three parts. Your team needs to stay alive and avoid a wipe — when they rejoin, you can kite the boss and make it much easier.

Probably the actual easiest boss is Maris, Fathom of Night (Augur) which is a floating weird thing. Any ranged team can decimate this boss extremely quickly and with very little effort. The boss is a simple gimmick fight and one of the easiest in the game — in many ways, it is the easiest boss in the game. But you’ll have to defeat Gladius before it becomes available.

The middle bosses (Gaping Jaw and Sentient Pest) are relatively difficult but beatable. They’re both big dangerous monsters. Use Poison element attacks on Gaping Jaw to constantly keep it stunlocked. Caligo (Fissure in the Fog) is an ice dragon that is particularly overwhelming. The final boss is Nightlord and he unlocks after progressing through the other bosses, he’s also much easier that two other bosses on the list.

The toughest fights are easily Libra (Equilibrious Beast) and Fulghor (Darkdrift Knight) — Libra uses Madness to kill instantly but drops gold orbs. Collect them to cure a chunk of madness and heal. To win, stay close to it to avoid its ranged attacks which are even worse. Fulghor is just a nightmare currently, a weird centaur-man boss that unleashes every magic attack all at the same time, making him easily the biggest challenge.

Nightlord Weaknesses

NOTE: Check the map for matching elemental symbols. Symbols for Holy, Lightning, Poison etc appear on the map — these areas will give you gear related to those elements.

Every Nightlord has a weakness, and you’ll need to exploit those weaknesses to deal the most damage possible. Some weaknesses are more common than others. For example, Libra is weak to Madness but those weapons are exceedingly rare. You’re better off looking for weakness elements like fire. They’re not as strong but they’re a lot more common.

#8. Gladius, Beast of the Night (Tricephalos)

Weak To: Holy

#7. Maris, Fathom of Night (Augur)

Weak To: Lightning

#6. Adel, Baron of the Night (Gaping Jaw)

Weak To: Poison

#5. Gnoster, Wisdom of the Night (Sentient Pest)

Weak To: Fire

#4. Caligo, Miasma of the Night (Fissure in the Fog)

Weak To: Fire

#3. Heolstor, The Nightlord

Weak To: Holy

#2. Libra, Creature of Night (Equilibrious Beast)

Weak To: Madness, Fire

#1. Fulghor, Champion of the Nightflow (Darkdrift Knight)

Weak To: Lightning

Using weapons with major elemental weaknesses on bosses makes the Nightlords significantly easier. Some weaknesses are so powerful you’ll apply poise damage so often they’ll be constantly stunned and open to special attacks. Use the matching elemental damage makes a huge difference, so always plan out your run based on what monster you’ve selected.