Doom: The Dark Ages – When You’ll Get Every Gun

The full roster of weapons in Doom: The Dark Ages includes classics like the Super Shotgun and Rocket Launcher — but you’ll also find all-new weapons in this arsenal. Guns like the Pulverizer and Chainshot add new strategies for the Doom Slayer to dismantle demons even better, and the new melee weapons change how you’ll Glory Kill your foes for extra ammo. We’ve earned every gun in the game, and here’s a quick guide explaining what every gun is for, what upgrades you can expect to unlock and when they’ll be found in the campaign.

All Weapon Locations

Combat Shotgun: The starting weapon Doom Slayer is equipped with in Chapter 1. This semi-automatic shotgun fires a spray of buckshot that will destroy fodder enemies very quickly. Useful for close-to-medium range encounters.

Gain upgrades to light enemies on fire for bonus armor or to add more projectiles per shot.

Rail Spike Shredder: Unlocked in Chapter 1. During the objective to destroy the three demonic portals, go left to the third portal — in this area you’ll find a weapon pod with the Shredder. This is how all weapons are delivered in Doom: The Dark Ages.

The Shredder is a fully automatic needle SMG that fires shots extremely fast. It is more accurate than the shotgun at any range, but more difficult to keep on-target. Gain upgrades to cause explosions when enemies are needled or ricochet to different nearby enemies automatically.

Plasma Accelerator: Unlocked in Chapter 2. Progressing through the facility, you’ll reach a Sentinel Shrine then access the Research Lab. There’s an objective to collect the Plasma Accelerator here. This is a fast-firing plasma gun that sprays large projectiles at enemies inaccurately.

The Accelerator is extremely useful for destroying energy shields. Shooting enemies with energy shields will cause them to overload and explode. Later upgrades cause the Accelerator to overcharge after firing and then burst for a powerful close-range attack.

Skullcrusher Pulverizer: Unlocked in Chapter 4. After leaving the starting NPC area, you’ll find this gun before the first real fight of the level. The Pulverizer chews up demon skulls and shoots the fragments in a wide spread. It is extremely useful for taking out crowds of fodder enemies.

Upgrade for the Pulverizer add more fragments per shot or allow it to charge-up after seconds of sustained firing, making it fire faster and increasing your movement speed. The spread makes it especially devastating against large enemies in very close range.

Rail Spike Impaler: Unlocked in Chapter 4. Leaving the NPC hangar full of tanks, you’ll drop down a hole. At the bottom, a weapon pod with the Impaler is waiting for you. The Impaler is a deadly single-shot needle gun that deals extreme damage per shot.

Upgrade the Impaler to improve headshots or gain the ability to slow down time when holding the fire button — extremely useful for lining up shots.

Plasma Cycler: Unlocked in Chapter 5. Go to the right-most Hell Carrier through the gore monster on the right of the city. Land at the crash site and you’ll find the weapon pod at the end of the ruined ship interior. The Plasma Cycler fires slower than the Accelerator but is much more accurate and each shot deals more damage.

The Plasma Cycler can apply the shock status effect — which will spread to other enemies with the right upgrades. Shocked enemies receive more damage when attacked and are briefly stunned. The Plasma Cycler is an accurate weapon at any range.

Super Shotgun: Unlocked in Chapter 5. Go to the left-most Hell Carrier (through another gore monster) and shoot it down. At the landing site, you’ll find a weapon pod for the Super Shotgun. This extremely powerful variant fires two shotgun shells at once and is only useful at close range.

One of the most powerful weapons in the game, the Super Shotgun is slow to fire and reload but deals extreme damage at close-range. Upgrades add more pellets to each shot and make it fire faster. Kills even large demons with a single shot at point blank range.

Flail: Unlocked in Chapter 6. After reaching the end of the safe area at the start of the level, you’ll find a weapon pod with the Flail. This melee weapon can attack three-times in a combo and takes longer to recharge than the standard fist weapon.

Chainshot: Unlocked in Chapter 6. Found in the underground dungeon leading to the central Gore Portal. The Chainshot is unlocked by releasing the three locks before reaching the cultist circle in the underground. This powerful ball-and-chain weapon can be charged to deal massive damage.

The Chainshot is the slowest weapon in Doom Slayer’s arsenal but can deal heavy damage per shot. It works like a ranged melee weapon — it does use ammo and has a limited supply. The final upgrade adds an explosive blast when launching a fully charged shot. This is the only gun that does not have an alternate secondary mode.

Grenade Launcher: Unlocked in Chapter 8. While clearing the forest of enemies, you’ll eventually reach a turret and use it to blast open a door. Past that door you’ll find the weapon pod with the Grenade Launcher. The Grenade Launcher lobs bombs that explode on contact with enemies.

Upgrades for the Grenade Launcher unlock cluster bombs that deal more damage to enemies in a wider area. This weapon is dangerous to use in close combat but extremely powerful against groups of enemies.

Rocket Launcher: Unlocked in Chapter 10. Found in a weapon pod after the first battle of the level. The Rocket Launcher is exactly what you think it is — a weapon that fires rockets that explode, dealing huge direct damage to enemies. Deals extreme damage to enemies and to the Doom Slayer if you’re not careful.

Future upgrades negate splash damage by performing parries, add vampirism to shots or power up shots after a parry. With all upgrades, the Rocket Launcher becomes the ultimate risky weapon to use in melee range.

Skullcrusher Ravager: Unlocked in Chapter 12. Working your way toward the hangar, you’ll have to pass through a vent full of fireballs. Shield yourself and reach the end. In the room you drop down into, you’ll find the Ravager weapon pod. Fires a barrage of concentrated bone shards in a tighter spread. Causes slow movement but fire rate increases the longer you’re shooting.

The Ravager is a heavy weapon that slows your movement until upgrades are unlocked. Later upgrades add vampirism when the fire rate is fully charged, causing healing pickups to drop from enemies constantly.

BFC: The Bio Force Crossbow is unlocked in Chapter 14 after a length quest to awaken an Old One. This weapon does not appear on your Weapon Wheel. Instead, press [Triangle / Y] to equip it. Ammo is extremely limited. Each shot deals devastating damage to a very large area. All non-boss enemies are killed in a single shot.

Dreadmace: Unlocked in Chapter 15. After encountering the Cosmic Barons and new Acolyte enemies, you’ll automatically reach a weapon pod with the Dreadmace. This is the most powerful melee weapon, requiring a long charge time and can only be used once before needing to be charged again. Kills almost every enemy in a single hit and refills all ammo to maximum.

The ultimate melee weapon is absurdly powerful. Future upgrades allow you to recharge faster with parries, or to stock up a second temporary melee attack for a two-hit combo, which does defeat every non-boss enemy in the game.

