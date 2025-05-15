Doom: The Dark Ages – How To 100% Chapter 2

Get all the gold (and everything else!) in Chapter 2.

The second level of Doom: The Dark Ages introduces more collectibles you’ll need to grab if you want to be the strongest Doom Guy possible. Sentinel Shrines are stations where you can spend gold to unlock further upgrades, and finding all the gold in every level is a new type of challenge. There’s gold everywhere and it’s often found in secrets, so we’re going to break down where to find all the gold while you’re progressing through each level — and where to get powerful Demonic Essence, which enhances Doom Slayer’s base stats like ammo capacity, max armor and max health.

All Collectibles & Secrets Locations | Chapter 2

Secret #1 (Life Sigil): As you enter the interior with Zombies right at the start of the level, turn left and smash through the cracked door. There are cultists and a Life Sigil inside.

Secret #2 + Collectible #1 (Toy): In the starting area, go to the stairs where the Imp Stalker smashes through the wall. Climb the stairs and turn around to find an opening in the wall the Doom Guy can climb through. Drop down into the vent to reach the collectible toy.

Collectible #2 (Codex): Continue into the facility. In the multi-level room, you’ll reach a super-heated metal lock on a door. Use Shield Throw to break it, then turn around and hop over the crates blocking the hallway. There’s a small NPC refuge with a codex.

Gold x50 + x25: Your first gold stash is located in the large room with the Sentinel Shrine — your first one. Smash the chest to collect the gold — you’ll also find more in the lower levels. Collect all of it to use the Sentinel Shrine. You’ll find this room after exiting the Point-of-No-Return and fighting the Hell Knights. There is 210 gold total in this level.

Secret #3 (Gold x5): Past the room where the Stone Imps are first introduced, go into the hallway opposite the objective door. In the vents, you’ll find gold to the left by using Shield Charge on the door.

Gold x16: Through the vents, you’ll drop into a control room with the Blue Key and a group of cultists. There are two piles of gold in this room. Stacks of gold contain x8 each.

Secret #4 (Gold x5): Returning to the room with the Blue Keycard door, backtrack to the hallway that leads to the hell forcefield wall. Jump onto the climbable wall above the forcefield to reach a vent with x5 gold.

Secret #5 (Gold x5 + Life Sigil): After collecting the Plasma Accelerator gun from the lab, exit through the door and turn left. There’s a vent you can Shield Charge through to reach some gold and an extra life.

Gold x8: In the vent with the projector that shoots green projectiles, parry the Hell Surge energy to reflect it back and destroy the launcher. This will reveal a stack of gold.

Gold x16: Returning to the Sentinel Shrine room again (with the Plasma Gun), go through the hallway past the shrine and turn right. The hell forcefield should now be down. Go below to find cultists and a stack of gold.

Gold x5: Reach the outside of the facility where the Titan and Mech destroy the bridge. In the area before the bridge, climb to the top of the platforms in the center to get five gold.

Secret #6 (Gold x9 + Life Sigil): From the ledge with five gold, do a running jump through the hole leading into a room with a valve. Turn it to disable the fire then Shield Charge the door. Go through the doorway that’s now clear of fire and grab the nine gold and a Life Sigil.

Secret #7 (Gold x8 + Life Sigil): Past the destroyed bridge, there’s another large demon encounter before the Point-of-No-Return on the map. Clear the area and enter the doorway that opens when all the demons are dead.

Secret #8 (Gold x50): At the second Sentinel Shrine, in the room where you learn the Shield Recall Jump, look to the right of the shrine. There’s a passage that’s obscured by junk that leads up to a large gold chest.

Secret #9 (Gold x8) + Collectible #3 (Weapon Skin): Above the Sentinel Shrine, ignore the door leading to the Point-of-no-Return. Instead, look for a stack of crates leading to an open vent on the upper level. Climb the crates and jump into the vent to find gold and a Weapon Skin collectible.

Demonic Essence (Health): The Demonic Essence upgrade gives +10 Maximum Health. You’ll find it at the end of the level on the Pinky Rider with a blue “+” sign above his head. Defeat this powerful Leader enemy and perform a glory kill to collect it.