DOOM: Dark Ages – Check Out Developer Mugs, Classic HUDs and Caped Skeletons Easter Eggs

Easter eggs are nothing new to the Doom series — Doom Eternal was packed with goofy Easter eggs like the Dopefish — but the Easter eggs are a lot harder to find in Doom: The Dark Ages. The newest game in the series does have a whole bunch of Easter eggs, but you’ll have to look very carefully to spot them, and we don’t fully understand them all. Here are all the Easter eggs we’ve found in the first 10 hours of the game. They’re self-referential, silly nods to the past, or just plain weird. Here’s what they are and how to find them for yourself.

Developer Mug Shots Easter Egg

There’s an Easter egg showing the face of Hugo Martin on a wanted poster — the sketch is found next to other developers that we can’t as easily recognize, but Hugo Martin is definitely one of them. Hugo is the lead art director on Doom: The Dark Ages and you can check out some of his amazing art here. The wanted poster is on a wall in the village area near the start of the level, and there are three total pictures that (appear to be) developers on tiny scroll-like posters. We can’t name the other two, but it’s cute enough that developers are drawing themselves into the game, even if they’re so small it can be extremely tricky to see them.

Where To Find the Easter Egg: In Chapter 1 you’ll quickly learn about 3-hit combos in the opening of the level. After clearing out the enemies, enter the narrow hallways of the ruined village where NPCs are huddled. Keep going to encounter enemies — clear them out. You’ll need to progress inside a burning tavern hall. Look on the wall to the left as you enter the area to spot two of the posters — the first one is of Hugo Martin.

If you want to be really thorough, there’s one more to the right down the path.

Classic HUD Face Easter Egg

Doom: The Dark Ages has one cute detail you might not recognize. At the bottom of the HUD you’ll see your current armor and health. There’s a blue holographic image of the Doom Guy’s face — it turns left and right and reacts to being hurt. It mirrors the old-school face of the Doom Guy from the original Doom. And to make the connection more explicit, you can actually activate the Classic Doom Guy face in the options.

How To Activate : Open the Settings and select the UI tab. Scroll down to the HUD options.

Select Face Avatar Style and set to "Classic" to change to the old-school pixel-style Doom Guy Face.

The tiny Doom Guy face looks exactly like the little HUD from the original game. The face looks around, reacts to being shot, and looks more and more messed up as you take damage. He’ll even gain glowing eyes if you collect certain power-ups. The face is an extremely cute addition to the game, and one you can easily miss if you’re not looking at the settings.

Caped Skeleton Easter Egg

The last Easter egg we’ve found (so far) is easily the silliest. Behind one of the metal gates in Chapter 4 you’ll find a Skeleton wearing a Cape. And that’s literally it. We can’t explain the caped skeleton, you’ll have to talk to the developers about that, but we can tell you where to find him.

Where To Find the Easter Egg : Start Chapter 4 and progress past the starting area, then defeat the large mob of enemies in the orange-tinted room. Clear out the exterior and keep going until you reach the blue room where you must stand on a switch to lower the elevator.

Instead of solving the puzzle, go left (past the puzzle) and into the room with green slime you can grapple off of by throwing your shield. Go into the connecting room and drop down — this is the room with the big block you can shield charge. Turn around and look inside the cages.

One of the cages in this optional area has a standing skeleton wearing a cape. He’s in the dark so can be a little tricky to see, so try shooting a weapon like the Plasma Accelerator at the cage — you’ll reveal the hidden skeleton inside. This heroic skeleton serves no other purpose. It’s just a very silly detail in a very silly game.