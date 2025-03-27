The First Berserker: Khazan – How To Fight Invisible Enemies

One of the biggest problems you’ll encounter in The First Berserker: Khazan are invisible enemies. These devious assassins appear as early as Phraugh Village and will continue to pop up for the rest of the game. Sometimes they’re common in quests, and sometimes they’ll randomly appear in dark corners.

They’re always hard to spot and even harder to fight. If you’re sick of these guys sneaking up on you, there’s a way to see them. In a specific quest, there’s a certain vendor that will trade you for new lanterns. The Coward’s Lantern is the best of the bunch because it reveals invisible enemies. While the Coward’s Lantern is equipped, invisible enemy footsteps are visible, finally making fighting (and spotting them) a lot easier.

How To Get The Coward’s Lantern

The Coward’s Lantern is a replacement lantern that can reveal invisible enemies or corrupters. It’s one of the most important tools you can unlock in the game, and it’s absolutely required to progress through some tricky levels. Here’s where to find it.

Coward’s Lantern Location: Complete the first main mission to unlock the Jar Enthusiasts mission in Phraugh Village. In this side-mission, progress up to the Jar Enthusiast Danjin at the start of the mission. He’s a trader that wears a pot mask.

The Coward’s Lantern costs 50,000 gold — a separate currency from souls — which is pretty expensive for early in the game. You’ll find the seller early in the Phraugh Village “Jar Enthusiasts” side-mission. When you progress, you’ll automatically encounter him. No weird paths to take.

Coward’s Lantern: Illuminates its surroundings and reveals hidden enemies or corruptors.

This unique consumable is used like a lantern and lights up the surrounding area. Replace your normal lantern and have it equipped all the time. This special lantern makes the footsteps of invisible enemies appear — they’ll glow brightly, alerting you to their presence and making them possible to fight.

Invisible enemies appear all over the game, and especially after the Jar Enthusiasts side-mission. These are some of the most obnoxious, evil enemies in the game and you’ll basically want the Coward’s Lantern equipped for the rest of the game. There’s no reason not to replace your standard lantern with this one. With out the lantern, there’s no good way to spot or fight invisible enemies. The trader Danjin also sells other lanterns with different effects, but unless you’ve got the gam completely memorized from start-to-finish, you’ll want to get the Coward’s Lantern whenever you’re exploring unknown locations.

To get 50,000 gold, grind missions and fight enemies over and over again — the lantern is too valuable to wait on. Save yourself a lot of frustration, and a lot of deaths, by grinding for the 50,000 and buying the Coward’s Lantern as soon as possible.