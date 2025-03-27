The First Berserker: Khazan – How To Farm Lacrima of Circulation

Upgrading your Spirits of Advocacy — or your friendly NPC summons — in First Berserker: Khazan is essential for beating bosses solo. If you aren’t playing with online friends cooperatively to take down the tough bosses in First Berserker, then you’ll have to rely on powerful NPC allies called Spirits of Advocacy. These costs a special currency called Lacrima of Circulation to summon, and they cost even more of this currency to upgrade. There are three upgrade trees and only so much Lacrima to go around.

If you want to make bosses a lot easier and make your spirit summons way stronger, you’ll want to try farming for Lacrima of Circulation. By defeating special enemies called Revenants of Adversity, you’ll earn this rare upgrade material. And we’ve found a spot that makes farming an infinite supply of upgrade items really easy. Here’s what you need to know.

How To Farm Lacrima of Circulation

Go to the Phraugh Village Docks checkpoint to farm.

Lacrima of Circulation is dropped by red spirit enemies — it’s a special currency used to upgrade your NPC summons. Use these to upgrade the summons and it costs one Lacrima to summon. You’ll need more Lacrimas the more you level up your summons.

From the Crevice hub, teleport to Phraugh Village . Go to the Phraugh Village Dock to farm red spirits.

. Go to the to farm red spirits. Jump down from the red bloody ledge onto the walkways, cross the rocks and climb the ladder. Straight ahead, you’ll encounter Revenants of Adversity red spirit signs. There are a random number of red summon signs here — several on the rocks and more across the bridge.

NOTE: To make farming easier, go up the stairs and reset the shortcut platform. That makes it much faster to farm. You can also kill yourself to die and reset. Make sure to send the shortcut back — you don’t lose Lacrimas for dying, so you’ll keep all the Lacrima of Circulation you can find.

Push the Revenants off the ledge for easy kills.

Go down to the docks and start summoning the Revenants of Adversity. Summon them near the water’s ledge and simply maneuver and push them off into the water. Summon all of them in the area. They’ll drop between 3-5~ Lacrima of Circulation per kill in the mid-game. In the early game you’ll get one for each kill.

Lacrima of Circulation per kill in the mid-game. In the early game you’ll get for each kill. Depending on how far in the game you are, more Revenants will appear in this spot — giving you more farming opportunities. This spot is really only useful for farming Revenants, as there are much better locations to go for collecting souls.

After wiping out all the red summon signs, sprint back to the shortcut and ride down to reset the map. The easiest way to beat them quickly is to overwhelm them with attacks. Us the spear lunge kick attack to knock them back — this almost always guarantees an instant kill.

As you level up and progress, the Revenants of Adversity get more difficult. But this farming spot makes killing them really easy — enemies are much more likely to slip off the ledge and die than you are. This makes farming really easy, no matter what difficulty level you’re at.

You have to pay some attention while moving and pushing the Revenants back, but otherwise this is an incredibly simple trick. And it can be done very early in the game — you can keep coming back early, mid or late game to collect an infinite supply of Lacrima of Circulation items. It makes leveling up your summons so much faster — and those summons make bosses a breeze.