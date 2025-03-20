Assassin’s Creed Shadows: Get This Legendary Armor First

One of the most useful tools in Naoe’s arsenal early in Assassin’s Creed Shadows is a set of light armor. Armor in this game can be extremely useful thanks to unique perks — and the Tools Master Gear is the best set of armor for the early game. We’ve been using this set for over 20~ hours and still haven’t found something better. Learn where to find it in the full guide below. Trust us, this one’s worth it.

The Tools Master Gear is a Legendary Light Armor set for Naoe and boosts damage with tools, vulnerable damage and critical damage. This is a set designed for assassination in mind and its best feature is the perk — essentially, you’ll be able to score a double assassination with this armor set. If you have the double assassination perk, you’ll get a triple assassination with this set. And it’s all totally automatic.

To make assassinations easier, you may want to change your settings. Go to System -> Options -> Gameplay -> Difficulty Options Tuning to toggle on guaranteed assassinations. The game is balanced so most of your assassinations will kill regular guards in a single hit, but more powerful samurai may survive in a weakened state. If you want to skip the fight, turn on this setting.

Where To Find Tools Master Gear

Assassin’s Creed® Shadows_20250320092654

The Tools Master Gear is Legendary Light Armor players can earn right away. After the tutorial assassination mission, you’ll be free to hunt the Shinbakufu villain group by completing separate story missions. Before doing that, go to Katano Castle.

Katano Castle is located northwest of Katano Foothills and just west of the Hideout — your starting area. This is a large castle with a hidden entrance on the north wall. Use the construction equipment to climb over the wall and infiltrate.

This useful Legendary Light Armor has a special perk and useful stats for stealth.

Tools Master Gear [Legendary Light Armor]

[Legendary Light Armor] Health – 158

Critical Damage – +13.5%

Vulnerable Damage – +11.1%

Damage With Tools – +6.1%

Perk: Throw a Kunai at the closest enemy after an Assassination.

While the stats are good, it’s the perk that makes this armor set so incredible useful. This essentially gives you a Double Assassination right away. After assassinating an enemy, Naoe instantly throws a kunai at the nearest other enemy, killing them instantly if you’re high enough level.

Normally, you’ll need to master the Double Assassination Mastery under the Assassin tab. This ability allows Naoe to assassinate two enemies at the same time if they’re standing next to each other. With this armor, you can pull out a Triple Assassination and target a third enemy that’s just out of reach, or defeat two enemies that are too far apart for a Double Assassination. This one perk completely changes how you can handle clearing castle, making it one of the best sets in the early game.