Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 – Where To Find Sam & The Horse | The Reckoning Guide

The biggest, toughest quest in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 comes right at the end. During the month-long siege of Suchdol Castle, Henry will volunteer to scale the walls and infiltrate the nearby fortified village to get help. The village itself is a bustling army camp full of enemy soldiers — you’ll need to use stealth and all your skills to successfully rescue your brother Sam and get to the horses.

You can even skip Sam and just get the horses. We’ll explain where to find Sam, where to find the horses to escape, and how to complete your revenge and find Markvard Von Aulitz. There’s a lot to do in this village, and if you don’t know how to sneak in safely, you’ll be searching for a very long time.

How To Enter Town

Enter town here for a route to Von Aulitz.

After clambering down the side of Suchdol Castle, you’ll find that Samuel is gone. He’s somewhere in the fortified town ahead, to the south of your starting position. Go south and reach the east side of the village — left from your perspective — until you reach a small bridge over a stream.

You’ll find Sam’s Hunting Sword here — you can return it to him.

Over the stream, there’s a courtyard with blood and a dead dog. Henry will comment when you enter — collect Sam’s Hunting Sword off the ground, then follow the trail of blood. Enter the barn and go upstairs, then hop down through the open doorway into the alley below. Turn right and stealth down this path. You can freely fight soldiers here without raising an alarm if you’re caught.

NOTE: Kill a soldier and take their Praguer Waffernrock. Equip it to disguise yourself as a soldier and explore most of the village without being attacked.

How To Find Von Aulitz

Von Aulitz is in the center of the village, through the [Very Hard] locked door in the tavern. Go through the back of the barn on the west side to reach him.

The blood trail continues west to the main street of town — but there are too many soldiers here. If you raise an alarm, the entire village garrison will attack you. Instead, turn around and go through the ruined wall to find a small camp with two soldiers. Kill the two soldiers and rob them of their keys. Stealth through the barn into the Tavern courtyard. This area is off-limits, even if you’re wearing a disguise.

Face To Face Trophy: Go through the locked door on the first floor of the tavern at the base of the blocked stairs, then enter the door to the left to encounter Von Aulitz. This unlocks the Face To Face achievement / trophy.

You can choose to let Von Aulitz die with dignity, like a dog, or let him live to die of natural causes. No matter what you choose, you’ll earn the trophy and leave.

Where To Find Sam

Sam is found in a barn in the southwest of the village, near the southern gate. Listen for Brabant’s voice.

To freely explore the village, kill and loot one of the soldiers. Collect a Praguer Waffenrock and equip it. You’ll blend in and be allowed to explore most of the town without being attacked. Now we can follow the blood trail left by Sam in the barn.

To find Sam, go to the southwest building. When traveling south down the main street, listen for Brabant’s voice in the closed barn in an interior courtyard. It’s to the left of the main gate on the south side of the village. Climb the ladder on the left side of the barn to interrupt the interrogation. Drop down and defeat Brabant to rescue Sam.

Brabant will surrender and offer to help Henry by taking over the camp and ending the siege. Choose what you want to end the quest and escape with Sam. Untie Sam and talk to him. He can’t walk, so you’ll need to help him escape. Carry him south outside of the fortified village, then bring a horse to him.

Where To Find a Horse

Find horses in the barn marked with a red flag here. They’re outside the fortified section of the town on the east side.

The horses are actually located outside the fortified town. Go to the barn in the southwest, outside the fortified walls. Check the map here to find the location. There are multiple horses.

If you carry Sam to this location, you’ll be able to leave with Sam. Go back to him and carry him — the outside village area is much easier to traverse without being caught. Kill the guard at the south gate and carry him through. If you’re seen carrying Sam, you’ll instantly be attacked even if you’re wearing a disguise.

For an easier path, carry Sam into the courtyard just north of the barn you found him in. In the back-left, there’s a broken section of wall covered by a shrubbery — go through the wall to find a path leading directly to the barn with the horses outside town. This makes sneaking while carrying Sam a lot easier.

Escape with Sam to finally leave the area and deliver the message for help.