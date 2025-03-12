Find Tiny Dinosaurs In This Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Easter Egg

There are worse things than wolves in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. Players have found a bizarre Easter egg hidden in a deep, dark mine most players will never find — and we’ve explored the underground ourselves. There are dinosaurs in the dark, and they’re the cutest little dinosaurs we’ve ever seen.

This is just one of many Easter eggs, but it’s the best one we’ve found so far. You can only slightly interact with the tiny dinos, but it’s still worth checking out for yourself. Here’s how to find the dinosaurs and what they look like if you don’t want to explore the spooky caves yourself.

How To Find The Secret Dinosaur Easter Egg

There are living dinosaurs in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 — and you’ll only find them in the second map of Kuttenberg. While these little dinosaurs appear in cutscenes as tiny Easter eggs, you can also visit a hidden location that’s full of killer little lizards.

Dino Easter Egg Location : Go to the large, abandoned house southwest of Kuttenberg, the main city of the second map region. The house is directly south of the Lodgings inn to the west of Kuttenberg.

: Go to the large, abandoned house southwest of Kuttenberg, the main city of the second map region. The house is directly south of the Lodgings inn to the west of Kuttenberg. Check the map location shown here for the exact spot to search.

At the large house that’s overgrown and ruined, there’s a surprisingly fancy door with gold bars. It has a [Very Hard] difficulty lockpick. There is no key, so you’ll need to lockpick with your skills — a Quickfinger Potion will help make this easier.

Inside the barn, there are ladders leading down into an underground mineshaft. Following the path leads to an impenetrable wall with a fire of wooden beams with a body on the other side. You can’t get across, but you can see something strange in the water. Use a Nighthawk Potion to get a better look — there are dinosaurs in the pond near the eviscerated body. And you sadly can’t get close enough to do much with them.

You can attack them with a bow. If you hit the dinosaurs with an arrow, they’ll squawk like a chicken and die in an explosion of feathers — which makes us think that these dinosaurs use the chicken model and animations as a base. Why are the dinosaurs here? We have no idea, but it’s just one of several Easter eggs in the game so far.

For example, you’ll find a crashed UFO in the Trosky Region map, too far outside the map to interact with but just possible to see. Then there are the cutscene Easter eggs — during the side-quest Bellatores, if you look carefully during the pre-rendered cutscenes, you can spot an airplane flying in the sky. There’s also hidden dinosaurs in the darkness of some other scenes.