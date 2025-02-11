Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 – Where To Find Marika

Marika is lost, and you need to find her for a side-quest in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. On your first visit to the Nomads’ Camp in the west of the Trosky region, you’ll need to talk to their leader — the Voivode — about a lost woman named Marika. Marika is the Voivode’s daughter, and she’s disappeared into the night. The story only gets more complicated from there, but if you can’t find this lost lady, here’s where you need to look.

Where To Find Marika

Finding Marika is part of the ‘Miri Fajta‘ side-quest. Talk to the Voivode in the Nomad’s Camp to begin the search. Nobody knows where she is, and there are multiple ways to find her — but the simplest way is to go straight to her location that we’ll list below.

Marika is found in a cave in Appolonia . Ride the main road north from the map marker and look left for a large opening in the forest through the rocks. Travel up the path and look to the right — there’s a narrow canyon with blood marking the way inside.

The way into the cave is marked with a bloody rag. Climb the small ledge and walk into the entrance. If you can't find the location, check the map above.

Enter the small cave to find Marika and her wounded partner. You’ll want to bring Marigold Decoction to heal him and learn more.

To learn Marika’s location, you’ll need to talk to the Herbwoman Bozhena — her hut is to the northeast of the Nomad Camp. You encountered her during the prologue, so her location will already be on your map. Ask her about Marika and she’ll give you instructions on how to find her in Apollonia.

Miri Fajta | Side-Quest Guide

Finding Marika is just the beginning. Her partner Bohush is badly injured and needs help. You’ll need to offer to help — you can fail this check — or get an Amulet from the Voivode to help. If you don’t help Bohush, return to the camp and talk to Aranka. She’ll give you potion and bandages to help.

Aranka will want you to find 4 Comfrey. This can be found near water or sold by the Herbalist north of Trosky Castle. Comfrey and Marigold are both found in the Alchemist Garden area in Troskowitz.

Talk to Voivode at the camp. If you request his amulet, the Voivode will ask for your help rescuing his son Tibor from the nearby village of Semine. Save him and you’ll get the amulet.

Go to Semine and ask villagers about the captured nomad. You’ll learn that he’s being held on the outskirts of the village — more specifically, he’s being held at the Saddler’s household in the southwest corner of town.

Go to the Saddler and ask about the “Nomad?” but you’ll be sent away. Tibor is being held in the barn in the back of the courtyard — enter and you’ll find Tibor’s Prison Key on the counter to the back-right, literally opposite the locked door. You can also climb in through the back window to avoid the guard.

To bury Geyza, talk to Tibor. He’ll tell you that he died near the Woodcutters hut. His body is tied up there — you’ll need to cut it down and bury him properly.

Grab the body, then travel east to the burial site. Dump the body and the family will arrive later to have their funeral.

Completing this will unlock a free bed at the Nomad’s Camp. This isn’t over yet — the Voivode wants his letter back from Marika first. Returning to Marika, a group of wolves will be attacking outside — clear them all out, then talk to Marika. After a short discussion, she’ll tell you where to find the letter she took.

Where To Find The Letter: Leaving the cave, turn right in the narrow canyon. Follow the path down to a small wellspring pond. There’s a hollow tree here where the letter is stored. Collect it!

Return to the Nomads’ Camp but DO NOT return the letter to the Voivode yet. Instead, talk to Tibor and get advice. Tibor will suggest you bet with the Voivode to get the amulet. Once you have the idea, go to the Voivode and make a bet — if you win, you’ll get the amulet.

NOTE: After making the bet, talk to Aranka for help winning the challenges. You must win a horse race, a fist fight against Tibor, and win a game of dice if you only win one challenge. Win two out of three to win the amulet for Marika.

If you win, you’ll travel back to Marika to share the amulet and everyone will reconcile. The three challenges are extremely difficult, so stop before attempting them and talk to Aranka. You’ll need all the help you can get to win. Even then, save before each challenge. If you do that, you should be able to win two out of three and reunite the family.