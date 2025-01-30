Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: How To Earn AP Faster | Farming Guide

Grind your best materia to max level and unlock all your spells with these useful items.

To level up materia, you’ll have to earn AP in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, and some materia requires a totally absurd amount of AP to level up. Revival Materia in particular is one of the most useful and one of the hardest to level up — and even if you just want to get all your materia to max, that’s going to take a very long time if you grind the slow way. With the right gear, you can start earning AP six times as fast and without even wasting slots on your main party. Here’s what you’ll need and how it works.

What To Get To Start AP Farming

To farm AP and level up materia in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, you’ll need a specific piece of gear and the AP Up Materia. The AP Up Materia is the most important as it doubles how much AP you’ll earn for the linked materia.

There are a total of four AP Up Materias to collect in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. AP Up Materia cannot be linked together — the effect doesn’t stack. But you can use additional AP Ups to grind more AP for more materia.

AP Up must be linked to your target materia for it to function properly.

AP Up Materia #1 : One is found in Chapter 3. After Barret and XIII are split from the party in the Mithril Mine. With Aerith and Tifa, you’ll find the AP Up Materia in Tunnel No. 1 on the map.

: One is found in Chapter 3. After Barret and XIII are split from the party in the Mithril Mine. With Aerith and Tifa, you’ll find the AP Up Materia in on the map. AP Up Materia #2 : Complete the Corel Battle Intel: Badlands Beasts Combat Simulator challenge in Chapter 9.

: Complete the Combat Simulator challenge in Chapter 9. AP Up Materia #3 : Complete the Nibel Battle Intel: Chthonian Rondo Combat Simulator challenge in Chapter 11.

: Complete the Combat Simulator challenge in Chapter 11. AP Up Materia #4: After finishing the main story, return to the Battle Arena colosseum in the Gold Saucer. Complete the Six-Person Bouts: Ululating Quartet challenge to earn the last AP Up.

AP Up doubles AP earned to whatever materia it’s linked to, but to earn maximum AP, you’ll need to earn one more item. The Chocobo Armband is one of the best tools for leveling up materia, but it’s only available near the end of the game.

Chocobo Armband Location : Progress to the Nibel Region and visit the Chocobo Sage’s Manor in the area. Progress to unlock the ‘ Esoteric Secrets of the Elders ‘ quest — which tasks you with finding Selena the Ocean Chocobo .

: Progress to the and visit the in the area. Progress to unlock the ‘ ‘ quest — which tasks you with finding . After rescuing Selena, you’ll need to search the region for tufts of Chocograss by flying with Selena. Collect 30 tufts, then defeat the Chocosage in a Chocobo Race to complete his quest.

by flying with Selena. Collect 30 tufts, then defeat the Chocosage in a Chocobo Race to complete his quest. For winning the race, you’ll earn the Chocobo Armband.

The Chocobo Armband triples AP earned for any materia slotted into it. This goes for all materia you slot in — to make the most out of the armband, here’s what you’ll want to do.

How To Farm AP Fast

Once you have AP Up Materia and the Chocobo Armband, you can begin farming AP just by fighting regular enemies in the environment. If you have any tasks you need to complete in the regions, prepare a character by equipping both and the Materia you want to level up.

Equip the Chocobo Armband to a party member — they can be a backline character. Backline characters will still earn AP in the main game.

to a party member — they can be a backline character. Backline characters will still earn AP in the main game. WARNING : Some coliseums or combat simulator challenges will NOT have backline characters, so make sure the armband is on a party member if you’re completing battle arena challenges.

: Some coliseums or combat simulator challenges will NOT have backline characters, so make sure the armband is on a party member if you’re completing battle arena challenges. Equip the AP Up Materia to the Chocobo Armband and link the materia you want to grind the most. All Chocob Armband materia will earn x3 AP, while the materia linked to AP Up will earn x6 AP — that’s ridiculously fast.

Simply equip materia like Revival, Warding, Elemental or others to grind much faster. You’ll max out the toughest materia exponentially faster. Check it often and swap out materia you want to grind more — and don’t forget, the Chocobo Armband and AP Up Materia can be equipped to backline characters, and they’ll still earn as much AP as your main party.