Diablo 4: Season of Witchcraft – How To Earn Coven’s Favor

To unlock Witchcraft powers in the Season of Witchcraft event for Diablo 4, you’re going to need a lot of Restless Rot — a new resource that you can earn by farming Fugitive Heads — and Restless Rot can be traded for Coven’s Debt scrolls from Gelena, a bonus vendor that unlocks after leveling up your Coven’s Favor to Level 9. The best way to farm favor is by hunting these heads while you’re completing other activities — and hunting the rare heads isn’t as obvious as it seems. Here’s a quick rundown explaining how to earn more Coven’s Favor and unlock all the rewards in Season of Witchcraft.

How To Earn Coven’s Favor

Coven’s Favor is the resource you’ll collect to level up your rank in the coven. Ranking up the coven has set rewards — it’s required to access all the side-quests and content of the Season of Witchcraft event. Coven’s Favor isn’t just earned. You can purchase it in exchange for Restless Rot, yet another resource you’ll need to farm in this seasonal event. It sounds complicated at first, but it’s actually pretty simple. Here are all the ways to earn Coven’s Favor.

Complete Whisper Bounties found on the Tree of Whispers Bounty Board.

Go to Headhunt Zones — areas marked on your map where seasonal enemies called Headrotten spawn. These zones make completing Whisper Bounties easier — they will have concentrated enemy types and a Raven NPC you can use to turn in the bounties.

Look for Whispers in the areas marked with Headhunt Zones — completing challenges will earn different Grim Favors.

Just like before this event, you’ll slowly fill the Whispers of the Dead progress meter. Fill all 10 slots then return to the Tree of Whispers to claim your reward. You can’t fill it past 10, so you’ll need to make trips back to reset the meter if you want to farm.

Rank up your Coven Tiers to Tier 9 to unlock Gelena the vendor. You can trade 500 Rot for 100 Coven’s Favor — which can be one of the most efficient ways to level up.

How To Get Fugitive Heads

Fugitive Heads are rare drops from Headrotten Bosses. These can be used to earn 250-300+Rot per head or even 500 Rot. That rot can then be used to purchase Coven’s Debt scrolls from Gelena the coven merchant. The debt will reward you with 100 Coven’s Favor.

Complete Whisper Bounties inside the marked Headhunt Zones to spawn Exposed Roots . Rarely, Exposed Roots will spawn an Uprooted Cocoon which contains a Headrotten boss called a Headless Husk .

There is a chance the Headless Husk will drop a Fugitive Head. If the Headless Husk still has a head on its shoulders, it will drop a head for you to collect and return to the tree.

Search carefully for Rootholds in the Headrotten zones. These are seasonal dungeons with bonus rewards — unlocking these dungeons requires special keys. You'll often find Headless Husk bosses inside these dungeons.

To increase the number of heads you’ll earn as drops, use Whisper Draughts and fill the Whisper Urn to 4/4 to improve your loot chances — and complete Rootholds while doing Whisper Bounties, hunting Headless Husks whenever they spawn.

How To Open Rootholds

Rootholds are useful seasonal dungeons with additional rewards that only spawn in Headhunt Zones during the Season of Witchcraft. Rootholds can be completed once but cost keys to unlock.

How To Open Rootholds : Rootholds can be opened with Whisper Wood Sigils .

Whisper Wood Sigils drop from Whisper Caches — caches of items you'll earn by turning in 10 Grim Favors to the Tree of Whispers or Raven.

— caches of items you’ll earn by turning in to the Tree of Whispers or Raven. Whisper Wood Sigils also rarely drop from Silent Chests — special locked chests that randomly spawn in the environment. To get keys, trade rare Murmuring Obols to any Purveyor of Curiosities in settlements. Murmuring Obols are more commonly earned by opening Altars of Lilith or increasing renown in each region.

And that’s everything you need to know to get started — it really sounds a lot more complicated than it is. Once you’ve got the hang of it, this farming cycle is relatively straightforward. You’ll be leveling up your Coven Tiers in no time.