Hyper Light Breaker: How To Fight Crowns | Bosses Guide

Bosses in Hyper Light Breaker are called Crowns — and summoning them isn’t fully explained in the main game. Hyper Light Breaker leaves a lot to your imagination, and if you want to earn rewards like Gold Rations to unlock permanent upgrades for future runs, you’ll want to successfully defeat as many Crowns as possible.

The main objective of Hyper Light Breaker is finding and defeating Crowns — basically, you’ll need to explore, unlock boss arenas, defeat them and return to collect your rewards. You’ll have four lives to play with, but after dying four times, the world will reset and randomly generate again, forcing you to restart from the beginning. But you can leave your current run as many times as you want by Extracting. Basically, you’ll want to stay alive as long as possible, leave when the danger level gets too high, and go back to get stronger. Taking your time is the most important thing you can do in Hyper Light Breaker.

How To Find Boss Keys

To unlock a boss arena in Hyper Light Breaker, you’ll need Prisms. These are special boss arena keys. Finding keys is critical to completing a run.

Prisms are large keys that unlock Crown Arenas — boss rooms. There are 6 Prisms total required to unlock all boss doors.

Prisms are marked on your map with a gold symbol. Travel to these locations to get a Prism — but you'll need to be prepared. Some prisms are protected by Elite mobs while others are available to collect in the environment.

Collecting a Prism increases the Danger Level enough to fill a bar. When a Danger Level meter is filled, an event will trigger.

Events can be devastating, and the higher your Danger Meter has been filled, the more dangerous these events become. If the meter is almost completely full, you’re much better off extracting and returning later to collect a Prism — or collect one and extract before attempting to fight the boss.

How To Fight Bosses

Crown Arenas are large, pink energy field doors — you’ll see slots that show how many Prisms are required to unlock the door and enter.

Crown Arenas are also marked on your map — once an arena is unlocked, it will remain unlocked for the remainder of your run.

— once an arena is unlocked, it will remain unlocked for the remainder of your run. You can initiate a boss by entering the arena and then leave at any time. You don’t have to stay if you think you (or your team) can’t defeat a boss.

Defeating all the bosses is your goal — doing this will unlock the final boss.

How To Fight The Final Boss

The goal of every run is to defeat the Abyss King. To access the abyss, you must defeat all bosses in the Overgrowth, then return to the portal. You’ll gain a new option to attempt a fight against the Abyss King.

All bosses and the Abyss King are extremely difficult at the start of your run. You’ll need to powerup and become stronger before attempting to beat these opponents — here’s a few tips to get you started.

Runs only reset after your character dies four times — you're free to explore and power-up in the Overgrowth as long as you want. To reset the Danger Meter, extract through a portal and return to the hub. This resets the Danger Meter but keeps all progress you've made so far.

— you’re free to explore and power-up in the Overgrowth as long as you want. To reset the Danger Meter, extract through a portal and return to the hub. This resets the Danger Meter but keeps all progress you’ve made so far. Extract often to reset the Danger Meter. You’ll want to explore to become stronger before attempting to defeat any bosses — I recommend farming for Medigems and unlocking Medkits early, then checking the merchants.

Merchants like the Blacksmith and Gun Trader will rarely carry Purple (Hyper Rarity) guns — buy these ASAP. These high-level weapons make boss fights much, much easier and a lot more fun to fight.

Checking (and rechecking) the merchants while searching the Overgrowth for powerful new holos that work well together is very important. Extract before you die, don’t let the Danger Meter rise too high, and work on getting a purple weapon. If you do all that, you’ll make the impossible feel possible.