Dynasty Warriors: Origins – How To Farm Everything Fast

Farming is a long tradition in the Dynasty Warriors series, and Dynasty Warriors: Origins gives you plenty of ways to farm for KOs. To level up all your weapons to maximum level, you’ll need to score KOs — basically, you’ll need to defeat thousands of enemies, and there are easy ways to earn thousands of KOs in minutes. Certain missions let you earn KOs in the tens of thousands, so we’re going to list some of the best ways to earn infinite everything and grind to max level.

To level up weapons, you need to earn KOs — defeating enemies also recharges your Battle Arts and using them as often as possible further levels those up. Earning Weapon XP through KOs levels your weapons, unlocks new skill trees, and makes you way stronger. If you want to take on the hardest opponents on the hardest difficulty levels, this is the best way to farm.

How To Level Up Fast

There are two basic methods for leveling up fast — replaying battles or searching for skirmishes on the World Map. Both are relatively fast, so here are some simple locations to check out.

Skirmishes in Yan & Jing Province: This method was shared by u/lilboss049 on Reddit and it’s one of the better straightforward methods.

Skirmishes spawn randomly in each province, so you’ll need to sprint from one province to the next, then return for a chance. Usually, two skirmishes will spawn while travelling, but there are specific skirmishes you’ll want to attempt.

Best Jing Province Skirmish : Look for a random skirmish called “ Capture the Pirate Base ” — two pirate bases will appear and spawn continuous reinforcements. Basically, an infinite number of enemies will spawn from these bases as long as you don’t defeat the officers.

Eventually, the pirate bases will spawn soldiers more slowly. Once the base spawn rate slows, go and clear the opposite base. Do this for both bases, then destroy them to complete the skirmish. Repeat as often as you want for about 5,000 KOs per run.

The other skirmish that’s valuable is in the Yan Province.

Best Yan Province Skirmish: Search for the “Clear Out Yan Province Marauders” skirmish. This skirmish spawns 6~ officers with a huge number of soldiers. There are easily more than 1,000 KOs you can clear in just a few minutes.

There’s a similar mission in the Xu Province that tasks you with hunting bandits. This also has a huge number of soldiers you can clear quickly, similar to the Yan Province skirmish.

Best Battles To Grind

If you don’t mind replaying battles, these missions are some of the best ways to grind with many more thousands of enemies to defeat.

Subjugation of Yuan Shu

In this Wu Kingdom mission, you’ll face an infinite stream of enemy soldiers. As long as you don’t defeat Yuan Shu, then enemies will continue to spawn. Easily score 10,000+ KOs in a single run.

Battle of Guangzong

Battle with a huge army of soldiers you can go directly to — go straight for the center of the battle to take on 2,000+ soldiers. These enemies continue to respawn. Complete the mission by defeating the officer. Repeat as needed.

To replay missions you’ve already completed, go to the Inn on the map. These allow you to replay already completed levels.