8 Best New MMO Games of 2025

Are you ready to once again step into a new virtual world filled with other players seeking adventure, awesome battles, and guilds just waiting to be established? This list will focus on some of the best new MMO games coming out this year.

#8 Soulframe

Digital Extremes is one of the kings of live-service games. If you know anything about their past title, you know they always deliver the goods and keep the player base happy. Now, they’re focusing on an all-new adventure in a much different land. Soulframe features you as someone who washes up on a “mystical island” known as Midrath. There are many questions that the game poses to players, and it’s up to you to see if you can answer them all.

You are the Envoy of this journey, and where everything heads is up to you. What will you discover in this place that will change all you know?

#7 EVE Frontier

Many of you are likely very familiar with this particular franchise and know that its developer has been trying to branch it off into different genres so that people can enjoy it in new ways. EVE Frontier is one such title.

Unlike in the more spacefaring-focused games, the team has made it to where you and other players are beings stranded on a planet after you awaken from stasis. The problem? There are numerous drones all over the place, and resources aren’t plentiful.

Thus, you’ll have to fight for what you can and work together with others to increase your chances of survival. Do you think you can do that?

#6 BitCraft

It’s not hard to see what game BitCraft gets its inspiration from, and it’s very much the kind of game you would expect from such a visual aesthetic. You’ll wake up in a world that is all but begging to be built upon, and you can build just about anything you want. You’ll start small via the resources that you have, and then, you’ll need to reach out and get better resources so you can grow things even further!

Work with the community to have even grander adventures, or do it all yourself to prove that you can! The choice is entirely yours.

#5 Ashfall

Most MMOs are ones that are “full of life and possibilities,” where you’re free to roam the world as you see fit and do what you want. Ashfall is a bit grimmer than that. Sorry. In this game, you’ll be in a wasteland of a world that was ravaged by war. Here, people are just struggling to survive, and that’s anything but a guarantee.

However, there is hope. The “Core of Creation” rests somewhere out in the wasteland, and it could fix it all! You’ll embark on a quest with friends or on your own to see if you can find this mythical item.

Be ready to shoot your way out of a battle, though, as there are many dangers that lie ahead.

#4 Perfect New World

Why do we play MMORPGs? The easiest answer is that it gives us a bunch of freedom and options, and we want to see just how far we can go with such things. In Perfect New World, you’ll get just that chance and then some. You’ll be a “Soul Tamer” who goes on a quest to obtain incredible powers and find the being known as The Prime.

However, how you get to your goal on this journey is up to you, and the abilities you’ll get to unleash are yours to choose form, including a wide swath of classes to master as you fight monsters and other players!

#3 Ashes of Creation

Many of you likely know about Ashes of Creation because of its incredibly successful Kickstarter campaign. It raised over three million dollars, and that gave the devs what they needed to try and create a unique MMORPG experience.

Like many games of its kind, you’ll create your player character and then roam the land you’re a part of. The twist, though, is that the game will truly change based on what the other players in the title do. If you all build on one spot of land, the surrounding areas will be affected by that.

So, choose what you do wisely, as you never know how it might lead to something else…

#2 ArcheAge Chronicles

You might know of the original MMORPG that this team made, but ArcheAge Chronicles is an all-new adventure set within a brand-new land for you to check out! This time around, the game puts you in a “land long forgotten” that has curiously reappeared out of nowhere. As you would expect, this begins a rush to see what this lost land is like and what can be gained from it.

You are part of that crusade, but the further you explore, the more you’ll get to make the journey your own. Be the fighter you want to be, explore wherever you want to go and unlock everything that there is within this place.

#1 World of Warcraft: Mists of Pandaria Classic

While Blizzard is continuing on with its epic MMORPG with several new expansions over the next while, it’s also important to note that the team is looking backward once again to see just how “classic” they can make things for players who want such things. We speak, of course, of World of Warcraft: Mists of Pandaria Classic.

This return to the truly classic expansion will have many gamers happy, as they’ll be able to return to “simpler times” once again and witness the awe and wonder that Pandaria offers them.

So, if you wish to get back to your roots, you’ll want to check out this “reborn expansion.”