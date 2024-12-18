Helldivers 2: How To Grind Super Credits

Super Credits is the currency of Helldivers 2 — and you’ll need a lot of it early on to buy up Premium Warbonds in the Superstore. There are new rotating items in the Acquisition Center online storefront all the time, so if you don’t want to miss out, you’re going to need a fat stack of Super Credits. In total, you’ll need 18,135 Super Credits to buy all the items and Premium Warbonds from the Super Store, which sounds like a whole lot, but it isn’t impossible to earn. Super Credits can be purchased for real-world money, but if you use the right methods, you’ll be earning plenty.

To get your hands on plenty of Super Credits in Helldivers 2 here’s what you need to do.

How To Get Super Credits

Super Credits are earned in two ways.

Super Credits drop from Minor Places of Interest on maps. You can earn small rewards of +10 or larger +100 stashes.

drop from on maps. You can earn small rewards of +10 or larger +100 stashes. Super Credits can be purchased from the Acquisition Center. These are purchases using real money.

To earn as many Super Credits as possible, you’ll want to farm solo or with a team. Even a solo player can earn plenty of Super Credits. It’s possible to earn 1,000+ Super Credits in an hour or two of grinding. Teams make grinding faster, but solo is totally viable.

How To Farm Super Credits

Super Credits are easier to find on lower difficulty levels. All maps are randomized, so you’ll need to drop onto a planet and start hunting for those important Minor Places of Interest. The trick is to blaze through the mission, grab the MPOIs and then exit out.

To make grinding faster, you’ll want to equip the right loadout.

Equip Light Armor + Jump Pack for faster movement.

+ for faster movement. Use Stamina Booster or Experience Infusion Boosters.

Once you’re ready and equipped, follow these steps to start farming.

Select Trivial difficulty — Choohe is a good planet for farming.

difficulty — is a good planet for farming. Open the map and search with your cursor. When your cursor gets close to an MPOI, it will appear. Tag it with a waypoint.

Do this for as many MPOIs as you can find, the sprint / fly to each one. Collect the Super Credits.

And that’s it! Don’t bother completing the mission — reset and restart, hunting down new POIs and collecting Super Credits. Use Quickplay to jump in immediately and tell your team if other players join you. Most will help out and speed up the process considerably. Choohe is one of the best options, but other planets with no water will also work well for farming.

This method works better with at least one other player — but even solo, you can earn 50+ Super Credits in just a few minutes. Don’t bother searching the entire map either. Once you have a good number of credits, exit out and restart. This method is about maximizing your Super Credits-per-second stats, not clearing out entire maps. Trivial maps are small, so focus on planets with very little water and get searching.