Helldivers 2 Reveals “Omens Of Tyranny” Content

The Game Awards has been dropping all manner of trailers this year, and some of them have been for titles that gamers have truly been asking for more from. One such game is Helldivers 2. The title has been in a unique state ever since its launch in February. After all, it started out as one of the best-selling games of the year, with just about everyone raving about it. Then, it started losing a lot of players, and even though it won some awards already this year, gamers have been starved for new content. Thankfully, a message from Super-Earth helped remedy that.

The trailer below is for the “Omens of Tyranny” content update, which is apparently available now for you Helldivers to enjoy! So, get on that when you get the chance. The gist of it is that a new alien race has come down and taken over some of Super-Earth’s colonies. Not only have they been ransacked, but their citizens have been mind-controlled by these alien abominations. That’s bad, by the way.

Thus, you will be deployed with your teams to these worlds to “liberate” the controlled humans…by killing them with all the weapons you can use. Yeah, “freedom” apparently means just not being alive to be controlled by alien forces in this case. Go, Super-Earth!

Jokes aside, and there are plenty in this trailer; this may be the shot in the arm that Helldivers 2 needs to help get some of its community back. You can watch the full trailer below.