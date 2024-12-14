Marvel Rivals: Everything You Can Unlock For Free

Get free skins and other customization options in Marvel Rivals. Here’s how to redeem them.

Marvel Rivals is available now for everyone on PS5, Xbox Series X and PC – and there’s a whole lot of extra custom stuff you can unlock with a little extra work. There are collaborations, Twitch Drops, skins linked to different platforms and services, and more you can earn that you might not know about. We’re going to rundown everything you can earn for free in Marvel Rivals with our complete guide below. Just follow the steps to unlock a whole lot of free stuff.

And you’ll want to act fast. Some of these offers will only exist for a limited time only.

Free Skins

Redeem codes to earn free skins. Currently, this is the only redemption code available.

Iron Man: Armor Model 42: nwarh4k3xqy [Valid until: 3/5/25]

Progress up Ranked Match tiers to earn the Golden Moon Knight skin.

Moon Knight, Golden Moon Knight Skin: Earned after reaching Gold Tier in Ranked Mode. Gold Tier is the third tier up – and relatively easy to get even for inexperienced players.

Playstation Exclusives

Two skins are locked to the Playstation Network. One is exclusive to PSN while another is available for purchase on other platforms but is free on PSN.

–Spider-Man, Scarlet Spider Skin: Exclusive to PSN. Found free on PSN as DLC for Marvel Rivals.

–Penny Parker, Venom Mech Skin: Free on PSN. Available on other marketplaces but costs money to purchase. Comes with additional customization.

Twitch Drops

Link your Twitch account to Marvel Rivals to unlock content by streaming Twitch. Go to Twitch.com -> Drops -> Link Profile.

Leave the window open and watch Marvel Rivals streams to unlock content after these time thresholds have passed. You’ll need to leave the stream going for the amount of time below – you don’t need to watch or put the window in the foreground. You can leave the stream on in the background and still earn rewards.

Magneto & Galactica Spray : 30 MInutes

: 30 MInutes Magneto Player Title : Watch 1 Hour

: Watch 1 Hour Christmas Graffiti : Watch 1 Hour

: Watch 1 Hour Magneto Emote : Watch 2 Hours

: Watch 2 Hours Magneto, Will of Galactica Skin: Watch 4 Hours

Free Units & Chrono

To earn free in-game resources like Units and Chrono, use in-game features like inviting friends or filling out surveys to earn rewards. Here’s how it works.

Heroes’ Reunion Feature : Use the Heroes’ Reunion feature to invite friends to play Marvel Rivals. After inviting a friend, you’ll earn 100 Units if that friend reaches Level 10.

: Use the Heroes’ Reunion feature to invite friends to play Marvel Rivals. After inviting a friend, you’ll earn 100 Units if that friend reaches Level 10. Go to Community -> Heroes’ Reunion Event -> Share code with a friend.

Your friend will need to use the code you’ve provided before they create an account. After creating an account using this code, if your friend reaches Level 10, you’ll earn 100 units that are claimed on the same page.

Discord Access : On the same Community menu, you’ll find your personal code.

: On the same Community menu, you’ll find your personal code. Login to Discord and access the official Marvel Rivals Discord. After joining, go to the Information Section – select ‘Verify’ and input your Community Code.

Follow these steps to claim 100 Units for free.

Community Survey : Press the icon letter near your character icon in the main menu. A menu with all current surveys will appear.

: Press the icon letter near your character icon in the main menu. A menu with all current surveys will appear. Complete the survey – it should only take a few minutes – to claim 100 Chrono.

And that’s (mostly) everything you can unlock that’s available now. Look for Event missions for further story rewards for completing challenges — and future giveaways may become available at any time. We’ll update this article with new drops as they arrive.