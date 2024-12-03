12 Best New Games Released In November 2024

The month of November has ended, so let’s look back and reflect on some of the best games released during it. Since we are covering a wide range of genres, don’t consider these games ranked in any particular order.

#12 Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024

There are many jobs in this world that are arguably much more important than others. One such job is that of pilot. After all, if you’re a pilot, you have to control a massive machine while in the air, carrying either important cargo or human lives. The training that pilots go through is intense, and that’s why the simulators used to train them are top-of-the-line.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is actually one of the simulators used to train pilots, believe it or not. It uses top-tier technology to simulate not just the planes that you can control but how they’re controlled, how the weather and terrain affect them, and more.

If you think you can handle this role, the cockpit is waiting for you.

#11 Planet Coaster 2

Do you feel you have what it takes to make the greatest roller coaster park in the world? If so, then dive into Planet Coaster 2 and see if you can live up to your own hype! The game is as simple as it sounds. You’ll carefully build and create the ultimate theme park, which is full of rides, concession stands, entertainment shows, and whatever else you need to keep people happy! The more customers you get, the more you can expand to do what you need to for more gains!

Also, you can share your parks online! That way, other people can see your great creations!

#10 Brighter Shores

RPGs love doing the “classic tale” of someone who was “just trying to do right in the world” and gets to become something far greater. In Brighter Shores, a legendary game developer gives you that chance. Your character enrolls in the local town guard, and soon finds themselves getting incredible powers, and being the focal point of a quest to save the world! So, yeah, no pressure!

Episodic content will help keep the game going, and there are plenty of other occupations to learn as you try to make yourself useful to the town and its people. Your journey will be unique, so make it as grand as you desire!

#9 Sea Power : Naval Combat in the Missile Age

One of the key things about war is that there are many sides to it. What we see on one side doesn’t always reflect how the other side sees it, and vice versa. In Sea Power: Naval Combat in the Missile Age, you’ll see this firsthand as you go to a key point in the Cold War and have to choose between the NATO forces and the Warsaw Pact and fight to the end against incredible odds!

With incredible armaments on both sides, you’ll need to be tactical to come out on top. There are over 150 units in the game to wield, so see which ones will help you on your campaign toward victory!

#8 Farming Simulator 25

Farming isn’t just something people do; it’s a literal way of life. No, really. The world wouldn’t be what it is right now if it wasn’t for farmers. If you think it’s “so easy” to be a farmer, then you need to check out Farming Simulator 25, which gives you the most accurate depiction of farming life without actually being a farmer.

Don’t believe us? The game is so detailed in its craft that there are eSports leagues dedicated to it! Believe it! You’ll need to manage every element of your farm perfectly if you wish to get the best crops and rake in the most profits.

Think you’re up to the task?

#7 Luma Island

Right now, there are many in the world who likely wish they had an island to flee to and start a new life on. In Luma Island, that’s exactly the wish that’ll be granted for you. You’ll get to this unique island and start building up the farm of your dreams! The farm will be small to start, and you’ll need to put some work into it, but in the end, it can be the best farm on the island, and you’ll benefit from the rich that flow from it.

However, the island has more adventures for you to partake in, including helping other people and gaining access to other areas of the island by doing so!

#6 ATLYSS

Are you looking for a clever online title to play with friends while also having the freedom to enjoy the world at large without them? ATLYSS may be the title you’re looking for, then. The game puts you in a fantasy-style world where you’ll create a character from scratch and then have them journey to wherever they want, battling and growing as they do so.

You’ll start with one of three classes and then build that character into what you want it to be. Just as cool, you can play with other characters, or you can choose to fight against them and be the ultimate loner. It’s your journey; do with it what you will.

#5 Slitterhead

Now here’s a game you likely heard of online because of its social media chatter. Slitterhead is a unique action title that features you becoming a “Hyoki.” That’s a being without a physical form, so you’ll need help from a human to go and complete your mission. What is your mission? To take down the monsters known as Slitterheads. They are causing chaos all over the city, and it’s your job to put them down for good.

As you delve deeper into the game, you’ll learn the truth about the Hyoki, the Slitterheads, and why everything is happening now. Are you ready for the fight ahead?

#4 Metro Awakening

If you’re a fan of this particular franchise, you know that it’s gone in many different directions over the years. Metro Awakening is one that takes things to the VR space, putting you in an all-new story with a clever first-person perspective so that you truly feel that you are in this post-apocalyptic world.

The tale is of a doctor who is braving the underground tunnels of Moscow to search for a loved one and the medicine they require to keep going. However, due to the world around you, nothing will be easy, and your sanity will be pushed to the brink as you attempt to complete your quest.

#3 Mirthwood

There are many tales of people who flee their homes and homelands to try and make a new life for themselves. In Mirthwood, you’ll do exactly that. Your original home has been flooded with war, and you want no part of it. So, you venture to a new land and attempt to start from scratch so you can make something better for yourself.

The land you find yourself in is vast, and it has some towns to visit, monsters to fight, and so much more. Find the perfect place to build your home and then craft it to be something truly special. What you are in this new life is up to you.

#2 Mario & Luigi: Brothership

Yep! The brothers are back! And this time, they’ve got an all-new RPG adventure for players to enjoy. Mario & Luigi: Brothership continues the adventures of the Mario Bros that started all the way back on the Game Boy Advance, but this time, you’ll be in a whole new world!

Welcome to Concordia! A land that was once a unified continent until a mysterious force scattered the land into individual islands. Now, with the help of new friends Connie and Snoutlet, you’ll need to go to each island, reconnect them, and stop the Extension Corps from unleashing their evil plans!

With classic RPG mechanics at the ready, you’ll have a blast as both Mario & Luigi.

#1 S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl

While some will argue that S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl shouldn’t be at the top of this list, we want to give credit where credit is due because the team behind this game almost didn’t get to release it at all due to real-world events. The team’s desire to make the game while also being sensitive to what was happening in Ukraine is noble. And sure, the game didn’t have the smoothest of launches, but it’s still a robust title to enjoy.

You’ll once again be in the exclusion zone, only this time, it’s far worse than anything you’ve encountered before. Jump in and see how far you can take your adventures and how long you can survive.